Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oh Hay! Come See Inside the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY
This summer, we didn't take a big family vacation like we normally do. But we did get to make some trips within driving distance of the tri-state and one of our favorite excursions was the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, KY. The park opened in 1978. I visited the park...
WTVQ
Small Town America Festival highlights Mt. Sterling’s downtown charm
MT STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- In Mount Sterling, hundreds ventured out into downtown for the annual Small Town America Festival. The event included a talent show, corn hole tournament, and more than 50 hand-made craft vendors. There was also a farmer’s market, a car show, and live music. During the festival,...
westkentuckystar.com
Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky
The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Department of Agriculture: Cattle threatened by deadly tick-borne disease
KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Veterinarian are warning cattle producers to protect their herds from a potentially deadly tick-borne disease. Theileria orientalis Ikeda is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in two beef...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky
Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
WTVQ
Lexington store vandalized early Tuesday morning; owner chases 3 off
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three people broke into Cold Collection Vintage early Tuesday morning, and now Lexington police are asking the public for help with information on the incident. Trey Lewis, the store’s co-owner, says three people, who he describes as kids, broke into the store around 3 a.m....
spectrumnews1.com
Asbury University working alongside Hollywood actors and crew members in Wilmore
WILMORE, Ky. — Students from Asbury University have been working alongside Hollywood actors over the last few weeks. On Friday Liam Chesser, a senior at Asbury University, was just one of the many to receive a key to the city, a once in a lifetime opportunity. “It’s pretty special,” he said.
WKYT 27
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just as many Kentucky students head back to school, the CDC has relaxed its COVID guidelines. Doctor Jeff Foxx says this is still a fluid situation that could see further changes, particularly as Kentucky’s children return to classrooms. ″We don’t know what’s going to happen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Police investigate late-night hit-and-run downtown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a crash in downtown Lexington that sent one man to the hospital. The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second Street at around 11:00 Saturday night. Police say that a man riding a bike was struck by a car,...
WTVQ
Lexington Police on scene of shooting on Centre Parkway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday around 8:00 p.m., Lexington police officers responded to the 1300 block of Centre Parkway for a report of a person shot. Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A man who was shot was taken to the hospital. Police say...
foxlexington.com
19-year-old shot, killed in Lexington; investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. At around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, 19-year-old Demetrius Shelton was located with a gunshot wound....
Kentucky State Police Seek Repeat Win For America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Competition [VOTE]
The Kentucky State Police are seeking a repeat and need the help of the Bluegrass community. Here's what you can do. You might be asking yourself with this cruiser competition is all about and here's what we found according to the KSP;. The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) hosts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
A vehicle fire in Verona on I-71 is causing significant delays
VERONA, Ky. — UPDATE:. The vehicle fire causing delays along I-71 has been cleared. All lanes are now open for usual traffic. The right lane is blocked on I-71 in Verona due to a vehicle fire near the roadway, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
WTVQ
Georgetown police warn of fake social media post circulating
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning that a social media post circulating in the area claiming a man is “hunting” people is false. On Facebook, police say this post has been circulated in neighboring areas with the person’s photo changed each time. The post...
foxlexington.com
Vacant residential building catches fire in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was said to be seen from many directions in the North Limestone area. At around 2 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Limestone. FOX 56 was told that crews were on the scene in under four minutes. The building was fortunately determined to be vacant.
foxlexington.com
3 arrested in Lexington main street shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two more people connected to a July shooting on Main Street in Lexington were arrested Thursday. In the early hours of July 31, Lexington police responded to reports of gunfire near the 100 block of Main Street. A news release from the Lexington Police...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | UK's Barnhart counters Cal-Stoops friendly fire with some fire of his own
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In the grand scheme of things, a basketball coach and a football coach trading public barbs would raise eyebrows anywhere, would be a problem for any athletic director. At Kentucky, it’s something different entirely. That’s why UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart was out on...
WKYT 27
Two killed in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
WLKY.com
Woman killed by plane propeller in Nelson County, coroner says
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A woman was killed in Nelson County after she walked into an airplane propeller, the Nelson County Coroner's Office said. On Sunday, 37-year-old Faleshia Denham was on a small plane flying from Elizabethtown to Bardstown with her daughter, and her brother-in-law as the pilot. Once...
foxlexington.com
Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
99.5 WKDQ
Evansville IN
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0