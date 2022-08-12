ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westkentuckystar.com

Two cases of deadly cattle disease detected in Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture said two cases of a potentially dangerous disease to cattle have been detected in different parts of the state. According to Kentucky State Veterinarian Dr. Katie Flynn, the disease is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Cars
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Lexington, KY
City
Moon, KY
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Luxury Hotels in Lexington, Kentucky

Located in the heart of Kentucky, Lexington is a must-visit if you’re road tripping around the South. Best known as the “Horse Capital of the World,” Lexington is home to plenty of famous horse farms, training centers, and Thoroughbred racetracks, including Kentucky Horse Park and Keeneland. But delve a little deeper, and you’ll find that there’s so much more to Lexington than its horses!
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington store vandalized early Tuesday morning; owner chases 3 off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three people broke into Cold Collection Vintage early Tuesday morning, and now Lexington police are asking the public for help with information on the incident. Trey Lewis, the store’s co-owner, says three people, who he describes as kids, broke into the store around 3 a.m....
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Lake#Full Moon#Kayaks#Wizard#Vehicles#Grayson Getaways#Lot
WKYT 27

Police investigate late-night hit-and-run downtown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a crash in downtown Lexington that sent one man to the hospital. The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second Street at around 11:00 Saturday night. Police say that a man riding a bike was struck by a car,...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Lexington Police on scene of shooting on Centre Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday around 8:00 p.m., Lexington police officers responded to the 1300 block of Centre Parkway for a report of a person shot. Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A man who was shot was taken to the hospital. Police say...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

19-year-old shot, killed in Lexington; investigation underway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. At around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, 19-year-old Demetrius Shelton was located with a gunshot wound....
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
WLWT 5

A vehicle fire in Verona on I-71 is causing significant delays

VERONA, Ky. — UPDATE:. The vehicle fire causing delays along I-71 has been cleared. All lanes are now open for usual traffic. The right lane is blocked on I-71 in Verona due to a vehicle fire near the roadway, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
VERONA, KY
WTVQ

Georgetown police warn of fake social media post circulating

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Georgetown police are warning that a social media post circulating in the area claiming a man is “hunting” people is false. On Facebook, police say this post has been circulated in neighboring areas with the person’s photo changed each time. The post...
GEORGETOWN, KY
foxlexington.com

Vacant residential building catches fire in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Smoke was said to be seen from many directions in the North Limestone area. At around 2 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Limestone. FOX 56 was told that crews were on the scene in under four minutes. The building was fortunately determined to be vacant.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

3 arrested in Lexington main street shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two more people connected to a July shooting on Main Street in Lexington were arrested Thursday. In the early hours of July 31, Lexington police responded to reports of gunfire near the 100 block of Main Street. A news release from the Lexington Police...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Two killed in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Woman killed by plane propeller in Nelson County, coroner says

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A woman was killed in Nelson County after she walked into an airplane propeller, the Nelson County Coroner's Office said. On Sunday, 37-year-old Faleshia Denham was on a small plane flying from Elizabethtown to Bardstown with her daughter, and her brother-in-law as the pilot. Once...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
foxlexington.com

Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
LEXINGTON, KY
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy