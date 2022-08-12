KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska-Kearney football team is ranked 14th in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II Top 25 preseason poll. A panel of head coaches from around country vote on the poll which comes out on a weekly basis during the regular season. The other weekly poll comes from D2football.com. During the summer, several college football preview magazines/websites released D2 polls as well; UNK ranked in the Top 15 in most of those.

