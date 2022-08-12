Read full article on original website
New thermometers help measure heat risk for outdoor activities at school
KEARNEY, Neb. — In August of 2021, a Nebraska football player died from a heat-related medical emergency. The NSAA is now hoping to reduce the risk of heat illnesses and injuries. With fall sports powering up for the season, the NSAA wanted to ensure student-athletes are safe in the...
Kearney High One Act hoping to return to state
KEARNEY, Neb. — With school back in session, Kearney High One Act is gearing up for a new competition season. Following a successful year, head coach Michelle Bombeck said they are looking to put on an even better performance this year. One Act is a competition where each team...
"Celebrate Broadway" returns to Kearney, bringing local and out-of-state talent together
KEARNEY, Neb. — With classical and contemporary musicals, "Celebrate Broadway" returned to Kearney. Crane River Theater Company Artistic Director Steve Barth always had a passion for the performing arts. He pursued a degree at University of Nebraska Lincoln (UNL) in theater, directing, and acting. He moved to New York City, where he was directing and acting for eight years.
Power restored in Kearney following Saturday outage
KEARNEY, Neb. — Power has been restored following an outage that impacted 4,143 power customers in Kearney Saturday afternoon. According to Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), the outage began around 3:26 p.m. with customers impacted mainly south of Highway 30 in Kearney. NPPD said the outage was caused by...
Pet Doc: Dr. Beebout answers your questions
KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic continues to answer your pet questions. Dr. Beebout said the clinic trims their kiddos every four to eight weeks. "A lot of people will get regular grooming sessions, and that comes along with that grooming. If your dog...
Teen arrested, another taken to juvenile facility after burglarizing GI garage
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An Iowa man was arrested and another teen was taken to a juvenile facility after they allegedly broke into a garage and were later found with stolen cards. Rudolfo Penaflor Jr., 18, was arrested for burglary. A 15-year-old male was taken to a juvenile detention...
UPDATE: I-80 westbound near Kearney back open after vehicle fire
KEARNEY, Neb. — Update:. I-80 westbound is now back open near Kearney, according to Nebraska 511. Westbound Interstate 80 near Kearney is closed at Exit 275 due to a vehicle fire Monday evening. According to Nebraska 511, all westbound traffic must exit. The fire is also causing reduced visibility.
UNK starts season at No. 14 in AFCA Poll
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska-Kearney football team is ranked 14th in the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Division II Top 25 preseason poll. A panel of head coaches from around country vote on the poll which comes out on a weekly basis during the regular season. The other weekly poll comes from D2football.com. During the summer, several college football preview magazines/websites released D2 polls as well; UNK ranked in the Top 15 in most of those.
Defense shines in UNK's first scrimmage of fall camp
KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska-Kearney football team wrapped up Week 1 of fall camp with their first scrimmage on Saturday. While the Lopers didn't keep score, UNK's defense shined throughout competition, including three consecutive turnovers to start the game. "In practice, we don't get to tackle," said...
