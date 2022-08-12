ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland broadband survey searching for service, speed

Ed Egloff still can’t understand why, after 25 years of having internet service at his Derry Township auto body shop and nearby home, he has been cut off from the web. “They’ve got to do something. This is terrible,” Egloff said. His properties sit a few miles...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 12-14

The park naturalist will lead a free “Birds at Dusk” program from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Keystone State Park, 1150 Keystone Road, Derry Township. Evening provides prime bird-watching opportunities as they forage for food before bedding down for the night. Program participants will identify birds by their songs, look for blue herons hunting at the lake and scan the sky for birds of prey.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
CBS News

U.S. Postal Service hosting hiring event in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for work, the United States Postal Service is hiring!. Happening right now, the USPS is hosting a job fair at the post office on California Avenue until 2 p.m. They're looking to fill several positions including carriers and carrier assistants. City carriers can make...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Honoring veterans across western Pennsylvania

American veterans who served in the Vietnam War were recognized, honored and remembered in several events across western Pennsylvania Saturday. At the Smithton American Legion Park in Westmoreland County, it was a chance for those who served to gather together. Retired Army sergeant and Vietnam veteran James Hill was the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

McKeesport hosts several back-to-school giveaways

McKEESPORT (KDKA) - The City of McKeesport held a backpack giveaway today for students.Parents and students had three chances to get backpacks, school supplies, and hygiene essentials. The first giveaway was at New Beginnings Ministry from 2 PM to 3 PM, then at the LaRosa Youth Club starting at 3 PM, and then at Beulah Park starting at 4 PM.The city teamed up with Men of Valor and the NAACP for the giveaway.
MCKEESPORT, PA
Person
Rich Fitzgerald
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Some Pittsburgh cops sidelined after failing firearms certification

Several Pittsburgh police officers are off the streets while they await retesting for annual firearms certification, officials said. Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said in an email that she did not have the exact number of officers who failed to qualify during the current testing period, noting that it is ongoing until the end of the month.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Denzel Washington joins grand opening of August Wilson House

Brenda Tate walked past August Wilson’s childhood home many times. She said she lived next door to the famous Pittsburgh playwright while growing up in the Hill District. When she heard the news of his home being preserved and transformed into an arts center, she was thrilled. “This is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Washington County Agricultural Fair gets underway

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In Washington County, the Agriculture Fair is now underway.The annual event traces all the way back to 1798.This year more than 2,000 animals will be displayed, as well as thousands of youth and craft exhibits. Some of the activities include a goat show, baking contests, and tractor pulls.The fair runs through August 20. General admission tickets cost $10.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
getnews.info

Tashanna Hall’s Affordable Childcare Service – Mommy’s Imagination Station INC™ Offers Quality Care In Pittsburgh Hilltop Area

Mommy’s Imagination Station INC™ is affordable childcare that offers early childhood education in the Pittsburgh Hilltop Area founded by Tashanna Hall. They are the 1st and only organization that gives Early Childhood Education in the Pittsburgh Hilltop Area. Tashanna Hall’s Mommy’s Imagination Station INC™ provides quality and affordable...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Doug Mastriano brings gubernatorial campaign to Westmoreland County

State Sen. Doug Mastriano made a campaign stop Friday in Westmoreland County, where he received the endorsement in his race for governor from the county’s Republican Party chairman and state Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward. Speaking before a crowd of several hundred supporters in a clearing at the Slickville...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Train conductor, engineer sue Norfolk Southern over 2021 derailment

Two Norfolk Southern Railway employees who were controlling a train that derailed on East Carson Street in Baldwin in December are suing their company. Edward Mansfield, of Cranberry Township, was the conductor and Matthew Marchionda, of Ambridge, was the locomotive engineer during the Dec. 12 crash. A lawsuit filed Wednesday...
AMBRIDGE, PA
messengerpaper.com

T.U.F.F Opens New Location in Donora

Organization Aims to Help At-Risk Youth, Young Adults and Families. The United Futures’ Foundation (T.U.F.F.), a non-profit, community-based growth and outreach center that provides free services to low-income and at-risk youth, young adults and families, recently celebrated its grand-opening on June 4th at its new location in Donora. Gianna...
DONORA, PA
MyChesCo

Heroin Trafficker Sentenced to 70 Months in Federal Prison

PITTSBURGH, PA — A resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 70 months imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release on his conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC pulls plug on more non-sufficient fund fees

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — PNC Bank is no longer charging consumer deposit account customers non-sufficient fund fees. The Pittsburgh-based financial institution announced the change on Thursday, its latest step to eliminate overdraft fees. “As a Main Street bank, PNC is focused on building a platform that empowers the financial well-being...
PITTSBURGH, PA

