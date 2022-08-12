Read full article on original website
Related
KELOLAND TV
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Away Again, Hanging out with Trumpist Liars in Alabama
Governor Kristi Noem is away from the office again, this time spending her Friday promoting kakistocracy with her pal Herschel Walker in Alabama:. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey welcomed South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to the state this afternoon at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Noem is one of the keynote speakers...
dakotanewsnow.com
80th anniversary of U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 80th anniversary of the U.S.S. South Dakota Battleship Commissioning takes place Saturday in Sioux Falls. Retired Navy Captain, Diane Diekman, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the significance of the anniversary. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
newscenter1.tv
“Hope in the Heartland” to Premiere in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The film, “Hope in the Heartland: Closing the Health Care Gap,” is set to have its Rapid City premiere on August 16th, 2022. Additional screenings will also take place in Aberdeen and Sioux Falls. The short film, produced by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) and South Dakota film director Wes Eisenhauer, showcases three stories from hardworking South Dakotans who have experienced tremendous barriers to care for themselves and their families.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
amazingmadison.com
Democratic candidate for Governor makes stop in Madison
Photo from SD Democratic Party Facebook page Pictured: Lt. Gov. candidate Jennifer Keintz and Gov. candidate Jamie Smith. The democratic candidate for Governor of South Dakota wants to focus on real South Dakota problems. Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, who currently serves as the state House Minority Leader, made a campaign stop in Madison on Tuesday. Smith said that in talking to people across the state, he’s found that many are tired of partisan politics and want a leader who will focus on the problems facing state residents.
newscenter1.tv
Feeding South Dakota the recipient of a bountiful donation for ending hunger across the state
SPEARFISH, S.D.— Feeding South Dakota received a $25,000 gift from First Interstate Bank and the First Interstate BancSystem Foundation for their first-ever “Believe in Local” grant campaign, which will be used to end hunger across the entire state. 40 non-profits across the bank’s 14-state reach will receive...
News Channel Nebraska
Fire burns 142 acres near Nebraska, South Dakota state line
Units from 5 different agencies spent 7 hours Friday battling a grassfire in the Wayside area northwest of Chadron. The fire west of Hwy 385 and near the Nebraska-South Dakota state line was reported at 10:00 am and declared 100% contained at 142 acres at 5:00 pm. Chadron Fire Chief...
kxlp941.com
Minnesota Guns Owners Caucus Won’t Endorse Gubernatorial Candidate In 2022
(St. Paul, MN) — A Minnesota gun rights group will not endorse a candidate in the 2022 governor’s race. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and Political Action Committee made the announcement yesterday. The caucus traditionally backs the Republican candidate but won’t be this year. Group chairman Bryan Strawser says GOP challenger Scott Jensen betrayed his 2016 endorsement for the Minnesota Senate by co-sponsoring gun control measures after getting elected.
RELATED PEOPLE
wnax.com
Noem To Appear At Dakotafest
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will be attending Dakotafest scheduled next week at Mitchell. Noem will be hosting the Governor’s Food and Farm Partnership forum in coordination with South Dakota Farm Bureau. Niki Jones, Events Manager with Dakotafest farm show tells us more about the governor’s visit. Jones says South Dakota Farm Bureau president, Scott Vanderwal will moderate the forum. The forum will take place on Tuesday, August 16th at 12:00 noon in the Reaves Education Building located on the northwest corner of Dakotafest show grounds. Several demonstrations are scheduled for the upcoming Dakotafest farm show including tractor demonstrations. Admission to Dakotafest is set at $8 dollars at the gate, and $7 dollars in advance. Jones says people can go online at Dakotafest.com to obtain tickets.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 10 new deaths, hospitalizations over 100
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by 10 in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,973 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,963 the previous week. The new deaths were seven men and three women in the following age groups: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (4), 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Brown (2), Clay, Codington, Custer, Minnehaha, Pennington and Perkins.
boreal.org
MN DNR: Drought in Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources • August 13, 2022. As drought conditions continue in parts of the state, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is carefully monitoring the situation and taking steps as outlined in the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan. PDF. Regarding the overall situation in Minnesota,...
South Dakota’s Smallest Small Town ‘White Rock’
South Dakota has its share of tiny towns. But the tiniest of the tiny go to the villages of Hillsview and White Rock. The focus of this story will be White Rock with simple criteria. #1 I've been to White Rock and even have a few photos. A few years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Heavy motorcycle traffic expected on I-90 as rally ends
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — There will be heavy motorcycle traffic on Interstate 90 and other roads across South Dakota Sunday as bikers head home from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Numbers released over the weekend from the highway patrol show there have been a total of 88 rally-related crashes so...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Universities team up to tackle the nursing crisis
The nursing shortage has been felt nationwide, and even more so in rural parts of South Dakota. This is why South Dakota State University officials met on the campus of Southeast Technical College to sign a ‘Memorandum of Understanding.’
oilcity.news
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon responds to moratorium on coal
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has released a response to a judge’s decision to restore a 2016 moratorium on coal leasing on federal lands. This ruling would require the Bureau of Land Management to reevaluate the environmental impacts of coal mining on federal lands before issuing any new leases.
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds come out for day one of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Faire
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of people came out to the first day of the First Annual North Dakota Renaissance Festival at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds to see real-life battles, jousting, and other medieval-themed acts. People came from all over the state, and some from around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
Never Do This While Passing a State Trooper in Minnesota
If you've spent any time driving the seemingly endless stretches of interstate in Minnesota, chances are, your lead foot may have gotten the best of you. And occasionally, this happens at the worst time possible, right as you're passing a state patrol vehicle. While it may seem like a good...
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
Yesterday I Witnessed Something on I-380 I’d NEVER Seen in Iowa
Yesterday on my drive home I witnessed something I had never before seen on a major Iowa highway or interstate. I'm still in a bit of shock, too. I'll share what I saw with you, but first, a little context to why this was such a shock. I live in...
Comments / 0