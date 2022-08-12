A new study from the CDC has shown children are at a higher risk for life-threatening diagnoses after a COVID-19 infection. "While COVID infections in children are generally mild, the things happening after COVID are quite concerning," said TrustCare Pediatrician Dr. Megan Washington. "We are seeing things in kids we have never seen before like pulmonary embolisms, blood clots, mild carditis or even inflammation of the heart."

17 HOURS AGO