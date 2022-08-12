Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tornadopix.com
Johnson County Mayor accuses county’s chief attorney of breaking law
In the memo, Trent wrote that a meeting was scheduled for July 5 to discuss security cameras at the polls. During the meeting, the memo said the mayor had asked about “previous election processes, challenged the integrity of elections in Johnson County, and requested that local law enforcement participate in current election procedures.”
LJWORLD
City leaders to discuss policy that requires most homeowners to pay for sidewalk repairs
City leaders will soon continue their discussion about a policy that generally requires property owners to pay for repairs to sidewalks bordering their homes and businesses unless their income qualifies them for city assistance. As part of its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will receive information about how other...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia private school teacher fired after organizing Vote No rally
Standing in front of the White Auditorium in downtown Emporia on a Saturday morning, Alexis Lowder knew she was risking her job. But to her, the cause was well worth it. On the morning of Saturday, July 9, Lowder and other members of the group Emporia Community Action held a rally in front of the White Auditorium to encourage voters to vote ‘no’ on a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution known as the Value Them Both Amendment.
WIBW
Names of 3 district judge nominees in Lyon, Chase Co. sent to Gov.
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The names of three nominees for district judge in Lyon and Chase counties have been sent to the Governor. Kansas Courts says the Fifth Judicial District Nominating Commission has sent the names of three nominees for an open district judge position to Governor Laura Kelly, who has 60 days to decide who to appoint.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVOE
Application window extended for Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative
Landowners in Lyon, Coffey and Greenwood counties have a longer window to apply for involvement in the Kansas Reservoir Protection Initiative. The state program offers financial assistance in what are deemed priority watersheds, and it’s designed to get landowners to implement certain conservation practices — gully repair, reduced tillage and cover crops are main focal points — and thus lower the amount of sediment going into federal reservoirs. This initiative involves “targeted sub-watersheds” above reservoirs like John Redmond Reservoir, which has lost over 40 percent of its water storage because of silt, despite a dredging project several years ago, and Fall River Reservoir, which has lost almost 40 percent of its capacity due to sediment.
lawrencekstimes.com
Tenants to Homeowners to double its affordable housing offerings with west Lawrence development
Affordable price points, yet simple and durable construction. Those are the qualities envisioned for a 122-unit housing development on Lawrence’s west side, according to the executive director of Tenants to Homeowners. Rebecca Buford leads the nonprofit community land trust, which develops and manages permanently affordable homes, including rentals. In...
WIBW
Saturday night UTV crash in Great Bend leaves one dead
A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
WIBW
Wyatt Hubert
A Lawrence man faces between 14 and 54 years in prison after a Douglas Co. jury convicted him of the rape of a then-17-year-old girl from Wichita. The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
NHRA Nationals boost Topeka’s economy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NHRA is used to bringing big crowds to Topeka, and city leaders hope this year is no different. The three day event welcomes thousands of guests from out of town boosting Topeka’s economic growth. “It is only the first day, we expect of course...
WIBW
Dana Chandler’s son testifies Friday afternoon in her double-murder retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Day 6 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial on Friday featured testimony from a Federal Bureau of Investigation special agent; the brother of Chandler’s murdered ex-husband, who was killed in 2002; and late in the afternoon, Chandler’s son, Dustin Sisco, who is now an adult.
esubulletin.com
New prez says ‘I laugh’ at criticism about Butcher closure. Then he regrets word choice.
Emporia State’s new president, Ken Hush, recently expressed confusion and used contemptuous language about those urging the university to save its 68-year-old early childhood center and preserve on-campus childcare for faculty and staff. The ridicule came during a wide-ranging interview Aug. 2 with The Bulletin, when Hush brought up...
What sunflower fields are open in NE Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – It’s officially sunflower season in Kansas. With the help of www.travelks.com, we have put together a list of sunflower fields in northeast Kansas that are open to the public. Each has its own growing period for sunflowers this fall which, for some, has already begun. Sunflowers only last around two weeks, so […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCTV 5
Kansas veteran found guilty of defrauding VA for disability benefits
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas veteran who schemed to defraud the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of disability benefits and was subsequently charged has been found guilty by a federal jury. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 53-year-old Bruce Hay of was found guilty of six...
3 Kansas lakes added to KDHE blue-green algae advisory
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three lakes were added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) blue-green algae advisory list on Thursday. Carbondale City Lake (Strowbridge) in Osage County was elevated to warning status, and Louisburg Old Lake (City Lake) in Miami County was lowered. Norton Lake in Norton County was lifted from the […]
thecapitalsportsreport.com
NHRA’s Laughlin says he was forced to take down post; no call outs/grudge races
NHRA Top Fuel Dragster driver Alex Laughlin could have been at the Heartland Nationals in Topeka, Kansas. Instead, he’s in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Laughlin had posted on Facebook that he was going to have a grudge race with Jim Howe. However, Pilgrim Studios or someone with the production company told him to remove the post.
lawrencekstimes.com
Contributions from community members in Lawrence and beyond make couple’s wedding ‘amazing’
It began, like many Facebook requests do, with a tentative, heartfelt plea:. “I know this is a longshot …” Angela Selleck wrote on July 20 in the “Pay it Forward Lawrence Kansas” group. Angela’s son Ryan Selleck and then-fiancee Amanda are expecting a baby in September...
WIBW
KU warns of heavy traffic ahead of move-in day
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has warned Lawrence residents to be aware that KU students return to campus for move-in on Thursday, Aug. 18. The University of Kansas says employees and members of the Lawrence community should anticipate heavy traffic around 15th and Iowa streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Friday, Aug. 19, as the 2-day move-in process for students begins.
Kansas attorney smuggled heroin to an inmate lover
KANSAS CITY – A Shawnee, Kansas, attorney was sentenced in federal court this week for smuggling heroin to an inmate at the Western Missouri Correctional Center in Cameron, Mo., with whom she had a romantic relationship, according to the United State's Attorney. Juliane L. Colby, 44, was sentenced by...
WIBW
K-State golfer to compete in prestigious U.S. Amateur
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State sophomore golfer Cooper Schultz will compete in the U.S. Amateur for his second straight year. The Andover, KS native carded an 8-under par 136 in July’s qualifying event held at Overland Park’s Milburn Country Club. That earned him an alternate spot, which was recently upgraded to a spot in the 312-man field.
WIBW
Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office warns drivers of Labor Day impaired driving campaign
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office has warned drivers that extra law enforcement officials will be on patrol throughout Labor Day for its You Drink. You Drive. You Lose. campaign. The Lyon Co. Sheriff’s Office says between Aug. 10 and Sept. 7 - Labor Day -...
Comments / 0