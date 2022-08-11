Read full article on original website
westbendnews.net
Trespassing/Shooting Investigation in Emerald Township
Emerald Township – Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the...
WOWO News
WANE-TV
13abc.com
Times-Bulletin
hometownstations.com
WOWO News
One dead in Huntington County crash
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington man died in an overnight crash in Huntington County. The Huntington County Coroner’s Office says Gabriel S. Carson, age 45, was driving his pickup truck westbound when he struck a tree near 4553 West CR 600 North (SR 16) in Clear Creek Township. Officials say the crash occurred sometime in the early morning hours.
WANE-TV
2 cars totaled in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars were totaled after crashing at an intersection Friday afternoon in DeKalb County. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by 26-year-old Corey Fry of Ashley, was headed northbound on County Road 19 around 3:41 p.m. A 2013 Toyota Highlander, driven by 60-year-old Mark Shannon of Fort Wayne, was eastbound on State Road 8.
miamivalleytoday.com
Reward offered in arson investigation
PIQUA —A fire at a vacant residence on Washington Ave. has led investigators to believe that the fire may have been deliberatly set. Firefigthers responded to 1323 Washington Ave. at 6:49 a.m. on August 2 on a report of smoke coming from an upstairs window. Upon arrival on scene,...
Daily Advocate
Narcotics may have contributed to crash
ARCANUM — On Saturday, Aug. 13, at approximately 1:43 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire, Arcanum Rescue, Tri Village Rescue and CareFlight were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 722 in reference to a one vehicle rollover accident. Preliminary investigation revealed a...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man battered two boys with belt, one was kept locked in bedroom
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 27-year-old Fort Wayne man accused of battering two boys, at least one of whom was under the age of 14, multiple times with a belt is now facing felony charges. Allen County Prosecutors on Friday formally charged Tajuan A. Hunt with a Level...
Daily Standard
Fort Recovery man killed in crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP-A 61-year-old Fort Recovery man was killed Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash on State Route 29 around milepost 17. Cloyd W. Bergman was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident at roughly 1:41 p.m. involving a crash attenuator truck that was part of a safety crew supporting road striping on State Route 29, according to a news release from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
3 children, 1 adult hospitalized after rollover crash
The Darke County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the car drove into the opposite lane of traffic and off road into a ditch, striking a covert. The car then flipped at the intersection.
Times-Bulletin
VAN WERT COUNTY: Highway construction update
LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. U.S. 30 rest areas in both directions will be closed Friday, August 12, through Sunday, August 14, for pavement striping. U.S. 33 PROJECTS. U.S. Route 33,...
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Kyle R. Leatherman, 22, Van Wert, was remanded to the WORTH Center for violating the terms of supervision. The violations included using methamphetamines. He was placed on five years community control. He was originally convicted of aggravated possession of drugs. Aug. 2. Putnam County Treasurer Tracy Warnecke, Ottawa, was granted...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne police investigating shooting on city’s east side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries. Officers responded to the 1600 block of Reed Road around 1:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be shot.
peakofohio.com
Kenton man arrested on felony drug charge
A Kenton man was arrested on a felony drug charge Thursday afternoon just after 3:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports they were on patrol in Belle Center when they conducted a random registration check on the vehicle in front of them. The check showed the registered owner of the...
Lima News
Letter: Grateful for help from Lima’s Harley dealer
Halfway home from Pennsylvania to Indiana, my Harley had an ignition problem on the north side of Lima. Lima Harley-Davidson went way beyond great customer service to get my wife and me on the road again in just a few hours!. The City of Lima should be very proud to...
Lima News
Late Lima doctor’s property donated to Johnny Appleseed park district
LIMA — “‘Fascinating’ is the word I would use to describe him,” Allen County Wildlife Officer Craig Barr said. Barr used that word to describe Dr. Herbert Beil, a man he met approximately 15 years ago when he visited Beil’s Amanda Township property for inspections required for falconers.
WANE-TV
Suspected drunk driver dies after missing curve, crashing into tree: police
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A death investigation is underway after a driver was found dead Sunday morning in a ravine, according to Huntington County officials. The Huntington County Sheriff’s and Huntington County Coroner’s offices believe alcohol was a factor in the crash that killed 45-year-old Gabriel S. Carson, who was found dead inside a truck in Clear Creek Township just before 7:30 a.m.
