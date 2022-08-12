ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin ISD trustees approve $2.44B bond proposal, voters to decide in November

By Kasey Johns
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Austin ISD voters will get the final say on a $2.44 billion bond proposal this November, after trustees voted to approve it Thursday night.

District officials said the bond proposal includes security improvements, facility deficiencies, modernization of 26 aging campuses, athletic facility improvements, and an expansion of the district's career and technical education spaces at the Akins and Navarro campuses.

Voters will decide on three separate propositions on their ballot. Proposition A would fund $2.32 billion in general purpose improvements; Proposition B would provide $75.54 million in technology improvements; and Proposition C would fund $47.43 million in stadium and athletic facility improvements.

If approved, the proposals would result in a one cent increase in the district's property tax rate.

The last bond put before Austin ISD voters, $1.05 billion in 2017, passed with 72% of the vote.

"We all win when we are a more equitable society, and this bond promises more investment in Title 1 schools than has ever been proposed," board president Geronimo Rodriguez said. "Every family also benefits from this bond creating new pathways for kids from communities who have historically missed out."

More information on the AISD bond proposal is available online .

