CNBC

Oil drops as China data weighs

Oil prices fell by more than $4 a barrel on Monday on demand fears as disappointing Chinese economic data renewed global recession concerns. Brent crude futures ended the day 3.1% lower at $95.10 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 2.9% lower at $89.41 per barrel. Brent crude open...
Motley Fool

Why Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Diamondback Energy Shares Plunged Today

Chinese and New York manufacturing levels in July were dismal. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
AFP

Oil prices tumble on possible Iran deal, stuttering China economy

Oil prices fell Monday on the prospects of a return of Iranian oil to the market and data showing China's economic recovery stuttering under Covid-19 restrictions. But the weakened Chinese economy weighed on oil prices, as did speculation that a revived nuclear deal could add Iranian crude to global markets.
TheStreet

Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises

Global oil prices slumped lower Monday following disappointing economic data from China that could re-set bets on demand from the world's biggest crude importer. China published data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and softer-than-forecast government investment as Beijing struggles to establish any momentum for the world's second-largest economy amid its 'zero Covid' health policies.
US News and World Report

Closing Prices for Crude Oil, Gold and Other Commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel Monday. Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $3.05 to $95.10 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 10 cents to $2.95 a...
CNBC

Oil reverses early losses, turns positive

Oil prices reversed early losses and moved higher on Tuesday, despite bleak economic data from top crude buyer China renewed concerns of a global recession and the market monitored talks on a reviving deal that could allow more Iranian oil exports. Brent crude futures added 54 cents to trade at...
960 The Ref

High oil prices help Saudi Aramco earn $88B in first half

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Saudi energy company Aramco said Sunday its profits jumped 90% in the second quarter compared to the same time last year, helping its half-year earnings reach nearly $88 billion. The increase is a boon for the kingdom and the crown prince's spending power as people around the world pay higher gas prices at the pump while energy companies rake in top earnings.
US News and World Report

Home Depot Sales Lifted by Higher Prices, Demand From Builders

(Reuters) -Home Depot Inc on Tuesday surpassed estimates for quarterly results as demand from builders and higher prices helped the biggest U.S. home-improvement chain cushion the blow from a drop in store visits. Customers who bought homes during last year's housing boom are still driving demand for home-improvement chains even...
US News and World Report

Saudi Prince Made $500 Million Russia Bet at Start of Ukraine War

(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co, the investment firm controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, quietly invested more than $500 million in three major Russian energy companies between February and March, regulatory filings showed. By investing in Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, Kingdom was likely seeking undervalued assets, but its...
CNBC

Oil prices dip after industry data shows U.S. crude stockpiles rising

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week, signaling a potential hiccup in demand. U.S. crude stocks rose by about 2.2 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 5, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. Analysts had forecast a small 400,000-barrel drop in crude inventories.
