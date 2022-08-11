Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Oil drops as China data weighs
Oil prices fell by more than $4 a barrel on Monday on demand fears as disappointing Chinese economic data renewed global recession concerns. Brent crude futures ended the day 3.1% lower at $95.10 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude settled 2.9% lower at $89.41 per barrel. Brent crude open...
Motley Fool
Why Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Diamondback Energy Shares Plunged Today
Chinese and New York manufacturing levels in July were dismal. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Business: Oil companies claim record profits
It’s been a wildly lucrative year for American oil companies. The same is true for their overseas counterparts. Saudi Arabia’s national oil company has reported a 90-percent jump in quarterly profit on the back of high
Saudi Aramco's profits shoot up 90% to another record as the energy crisis sends oil prices soaring
Saudi Arabia's state oil company has posted a 90% jump in quarterly profits as oil prices soar. Saudi Aramco made $48.4 billion in the second quarter, nearly as much as the five biggest western energy majors combined. Crude prices have risen significantly this year as Russia's invasion of Ukraine squeezes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
China is no longer the top holder of US debt after its total dips below $1 trillion for the first time in 12 years
In May, China held $980.8 billion in US debt, down $23 billion from the prior month and almost $100 billion from a year ago.
As crude drops below $90 a barrel, investors should bet on a steep drop in the oil price, Citi strategist says
Expect steep drops in oil prices as demand for gasoline falls and supply rises, a Citi strategist said. "The market is no longer expecting tightness ahead," Ed Morse told CNBC. A busy hurricane season however is a major risk to markets and could lift prices back up. Crude oil dropped...
Oil prices tumble on possible Iran deal, stuttering China economy
Oil prices fell Monday on the prospects of a return of Iranian oil to the market and data showing China's economic recovery stuttering under Covid-19 restrictions. But the weakened Chinese economy weighed on oil prices, as did speculation that a revived nuclear deal could add Iranian crude to global markets.
Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises
Global oil prices slumped lower Monday following disappointing economic data from China that could re-set bets on demand from the world's biggest crude importer. China published data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and softer-than-forecast government investment as Beijing struggles to establish any momentum for the world's second-largest economy amid its 'zero Covid' health policies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top Wall Street banks return to Russian bond trading after the Treasury brings in a sanctions reprieve: report
At least six top Wall Street banks are offering trading in Russian bonds again, Reuters reported. The US Treasury in June blocked the trading as part of sanctions over Ukraine, prompting banks to pull back. That ban held up about $2.5 billion worth of payouts on CDS contracts insuring against...
US News and World Report
Closing Prices for Crude Oil, Gold and Other Commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel Monday. Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.68 to $89.41 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $3.05 to $95.10 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 10 cents to $2.95 a...
US stock futures slip and oil prices drop after data shows China's economy is slowing sharply
US stock futures slipped and oil prices slid Monday after data showed China's economy is slowing sharply. China's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates in a sign that growth is faring worse than policymakers expected. US bond yields and the dollar index rose as investors moved toward assets seen as...
CNBC
Oil reverses early losses, turns positive
Oil prices reversed early losses and moved higher on Tuesday, despite bleak economic data from top crude buyer China renewed concerns of a global recession and the market monitored talks on a reviving deal that could allow more Iranian oil exports. Brent crude futures added 54 cents to trade at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Demand for chips is collapsing just as Joe Biden signs bill to jump-start more U.S. chipmaking
Chip stocks fell on Tuesday—despite Biden signing the CHIPS and Science Act—as chipmakers warn of slowing demand for the rest of the year. U.S. President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act on Tuesday, ending an almost yearlong saga to spend $52 billion to attract chip manufacturing back to the U.S.
Saudi Aramco profit soars on higher prices and refining margins
DUBAI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - State oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) on Sunday reported its highest quarterly profit since the company went public in 2019, boosted by higher oil prices and refining margins.
High oil prices help Saudi Aramco earn $88B in first half
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Saudi energy company Aramco said Sunday its profits jumped 90% in the second quarter compared to the same time last year, helping its half-year earnings reach nearly $88 billion. The increase is a boon for the kingdom and the crown prince's spending power as people around the world pay higher gas prices at the pump while energy companies rake in top earnings.
US News and World Report
Home Depot Sales Lifted by Higher Prices, Demand From Builders
(Reuters) -Home Depot Inc on Tuesday surpassed estimates for quarterly results as demand from builders and higher prices helped the biggest U.S. home-improvement chain cushion the blow from a drop in store visits. Customers who bought homes during last year's housing boom are still driving demand for home-improvement chains even...
US News and World Report
Saudi Prince Made $500 Million Russia Bet at Start of Ukraine War
(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co, the investment firm controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, quietly invested more than $500 million in three major Russian energy companies between February and March, regulatory filings showed. By investing in Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, Kingdom was likely seeking undervalued assets, but its...
American Airlines cuts November schedule to avoid disruptions
Aug 15 (Reuters) - American Airlines Inc (AAL.O) has cut thousands of domestic and international flights from its November schedule as part of the carrier's efforts to reduce disruptions that have afflicted the industry this year.
CNBC
Oil prices dip after industry data shows U.S. crude stockpiles rising
Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday, after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories unexpectedly rose last week, signaling a potential hiccup in demand. U.S. crude stocks rose by about 2.2 million barrels for the week ended Aug. 5, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures. Analysts had forecast a small 400,000-barrel drop in crude inventories.
Soaring coal prices lift BHP to highest profit in 11 years
(Reuters) -BHP Group Ltd reported bumper profits on Tuesday on the back of gains in prices of coal and other commodities, and declined to rule out a second approach in its spurned $6 billion bid for OZ Minerals.
Comments / 0