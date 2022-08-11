DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Saudi energy company Aramco said Sunday its profits jumped 90% in the second quarter compared to the same time last year, helping its half-year earnings reach nearly $88 billion. The increase is a boon for the kingdom and the crown prince's spending power as people around the world pay higher gas prices at the pump while energy companies rake in top earnings.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO