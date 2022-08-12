ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Blood donations needed during drive at Crews Subaru on Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The American Red Cross and the team at Crews have partnered to hold a blood drive on Monday, August 15. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Crews Subaru showroom at 8261 Rivers Avenue. CDC and Red Cross safety guidelines will be in place.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Volunteers say West Ashley Pond is contaminated with cooking oil

Wildlife advocates and volunteers have spent days trying to relocate animals after they say dumped oil has made its way into a West Ashley pond along Ashley Crossing Drive. “A restaurant has been dumping cooking oil into a manhole cover that has been washing into this pond," said Christopher Jordan, a volunteer with Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston firefighters respond to fire on The Citadel campus Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Crews with the Charleston Fire Department responded to The Citadel campus on Friday for reports of a possible roof fire at Byrd Hall. The Charleston County Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Crews arrived to the three-story building five minutes after they were dispatched, according to CFD.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSO: Deadly crash along Highway 162 in Hollywood area under investigation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly crash in the Hollywood area Friday morning. Authorities said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. along Highway 162 near McCombs Road and involved two vehicles. According to deputies, the initial investigation revealed a pickup was...
HOLLYWOOD, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Traffic
Mount Pleasant, SC
Government
abcnews4.com

Hire Dynamics to host job fair on Tuesday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hire Dynamics, a local staffing provider owned by EmployBridge, will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, August 16th. The staffing provider will be looking to fill over 110 skilled and unskilled positions. Some of the positions included are warehouse associates, reach forklift operators,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
EUTAWVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scdot#New Port#I 526
abcnews4.com

Suspect in Folly Beach knife attack same person suspected of James Island hatchet murder

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Chief Andrew Gilreath with Folly Beach Public Safety confirms to ABC News 4 that 42-year-old Theodore Wagner Jr., who was arrested early Friday morning in connection to the murder and attempted murder of a man and woman in a tent on James Island, was the same person accused of attacking someone with a knife at Folly Beach on Wednesday.
FOLLY BEACH, SC
abcnews4.com

Former North Charleston staffer files lawsuit against mayor, city for alleged harassment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- A new lawsuit has been filed in the case between North Charleston's mayor Keith Summey and longtime city staffer DeLisa Reynolds. The former city staffer claims that she was the target of intimidation, retaliation, and that the City of North Charleston failed to conduct a fair and full investigation of a complaint against Summey.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
abcnews4.com

Mt. Pleasant's own National Champion 'Oyster-Shucking Queen'

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — She's the "Shucker Queen." It says so on her uniform. Since the days following college, Isabella Macbeth has been touting a talent for preparing oysters. She's the "Master Oyster Shucker" at NICO's oyster bar in Mount Pleasant. But, giving folks a great meal is...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

CCSD appoints new interim Chief of Schools, Dr. Anthony Dixon

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District announced a new interim Chief of Schools on Friday. Dr. Anthony Dixon joins the district after serving in Berkeley County for the last two years as Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. Dixon has experience in...
abcnews4.com

CCSD hotline returning for start of new school year

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Back-to-School Hotline for the Charleston County School District (CCSD) is ready to return in preparation for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. CCSD staff members will be answering calls from families to provide assistance and information to help prepare for the new...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy