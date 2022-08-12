Read full article on original website
Blood donations needed during drive at Crews Subaru on Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The American Red Cross and the team at Crews have partnered to hold a blood drive on Monday, August 15. The event will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Crews Subaru showroom at 8261 Rivers Avenue. CDC and Red Cross safety guidelines will be in place.
Volunteers say West Ashley Pond is contaminated with cooking oil
Wildlife advocates and volunteers have spent days trying to relocate animals after they say dumped oil has made its way into a West Ashley pond along Ashley Crossing Drive. “A restaurant has been dumping cooking oil into a manhole cover that has been washing into this pond," said Christopher Jordan, a volunteer with Carolina Wildlife Rehabilitation Center.
Charleston firefighters respond to fire on The Citadel campus Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Crews with the Charleston Fire Department responded to The Citadel campus on Friday for reports of a possible roof fire at Byrd Hall. The Charleston County Dispatch Center received a 911 call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Crews arrived to the three-story building five minutes after they were dispatched, according to CFD.
CCSO: Deadly crash along Highway 162 in Hollywood area under investigation
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly crash in the Hollywood area Friday morning. Authorities said the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. along Highway 162 near McCombs Road and involved two vehicles. According to deputies, the initial investigation revealed a pickup was...
12-year-old shot, man stabbed at Saturday night party in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — A 12-year-old boy was shot three times and a man was repeatedly stabbed Saturday night during a party on Main Street in Downtown Walterboro, according to a Colleton County public safety official. Another man also was shot in the wrist. The boy was taken by...
Hire Dynamics to host job fair on Tuesday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hire Dynamics, a local staffing provider owned by EmployBridge, will be hosting a job fair on Tuesday, August 16th. The staffing provider will be looking to fill over 110 skilled and unskilled positions. Some of the positions included are warehouse associates, reach forklift operators,...
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg County
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WACH) — A man is dead after officials say he exchanged gunfire with a Eutawville police officer late Thursday night. According to SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Tyler Mendez, 27, died after exchanging gunfire with an officer late Thursday evening. Mendez died at the scene, and no...
Adoption event happening on James Island for beagles rescued from mass-breeding facility
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An adoption event on James Island will look to find loving homes for 18 beagles rescued from a mass-breeding facility in Virginia. Pet Helpers is hosting the adoption event for the dogs, which were brought to Charleston as part of the massive rescue. Organizers...
Charleston PD: Friday morning shooting at apartment complex leaves Summerville woman dead
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Friday at a Charleston apartment complex. At 1:30 a.m., officers were sent to the Bridgeview Apartments on North Romney Street after learning of the incident. At the scene, they located a 31-year-old woman who was suffering from at least...
Suspect in Folly Beach knife attack same person suspected of James Island hatchet murder
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — Chief Andrew Gilreath with Folly Beach Public Safety confirms to ABC News 4 that 42-year-old Theodore Wagner Jr., who was arrested early Friday morning in connection to the murder and attempted murder of a man and woman in a tent on James Island, was the same person accused of attacking someone with a knife at Folly Beach on Wednesday.
Former North Charleston staffer files lawsuit against mayor, city for alleged harassment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- A new lawsuit has been filed in the case between North Charleston's mayor Keith Summey and longtime city staffer DeLisa Reynolds. The former city staffer claims that she was the target of intimidation, retaliation, and that the City of North Charleston failed to conduct a fair and full investigation of a complaint against Summey.
Fake judges, court staff targeting Charleston County residents with scam
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County officials have been informed of a phone scam that is targeting county residents. Officials say the scammers are posing as judges or court staff and demanding payment for fabricated court fees and fines. Charleston County Magistrate or law enforcement staff will never...
Mt. Pleasant's own National Champion 'Oyster-Shucking Queen'
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — She's the "Shucker Queen." It says so on her uniform. Since the days following college, Isabella Macbeth has been touting a talent for preparing oysters. She's the "Master Oyster Shucker" at NICO's oyster bar in Mount Pleasant. But, giving folks a great meal is...
CCSO installs free NARCAN vending machine at detention center for inmates
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — There's a new vending machine at the Al Cannon Detention Center, but it's not filled with chips or soda. It's filled with NARCAN -- a nasal spray for use in emergency situations involving an overdose. Inmates at the detention center have access to as...
Goose Creek man indicted on charges related to impersonating member of US Marshals Service
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- On Friday, a federal grand jury in Charleston returned a two-count indictment against Jeremy Hughes, 39, of Goose Creek, for possessing a weapon after a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction and impersonating a federal law enforcement officer. The indictment alleges that on Nov. 22, 2021, Hughes falsely...
Lowcountry district sees triple-digit shortage in teachers days before start of school
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials for Berkeley County Schools say they’re still looking to hire more than 120 teachers for the new school year. Monday is the first day of school for BCSD, and Dr. Natasha Wright, the Interim Chief of Human Resources for BCSD, says every classroom will be covered.
CCSD teacher 'forced out by racism' to speak at Racial Justice Network press conference
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Racial Justice Network and State Rep. Wendell Gilliard are planning a press conference on Monday, August 15. The press conference is about "a teacher who was forced out because of racism in Charleston County School District," organizers said. The teacher is expected to...
CCSD appoints new interim Chief of Schools, Dr. Anthony Dixon
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District announced a new interim Chief of Schools on Friday. Dr. Anthony Dixon joins the district after serving in Berkeley County for the last two years as Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. Dixon has experience in...
CCSD hotline returning for start of new school year
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Back-to-School Hotline for the Charleston County School District (CCSD) is ready to return in preparation for the start of the 2022-2023 school year. CCSD staff members will be answering calls from families to provide assistance and information to help prepare for the new...
Trident Medical Center marks start of school year with 'Blessing of the Children'
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — On Monday, Trident Medical Center will host its inaugural Blessing of the Children. The event is scheduled for Monday, August 15, at 9 a.m. at Trident Medical Center's hospital cafeteria. It will be led by Trident Health Chaplain Janet Edwards. “We come to work as...
