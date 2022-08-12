Read full article on original website
Related
WTOK-TV
High school band interest on the decline
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -High school band was and is a large part of many people’s lives across the world, but due to budget and other constraints at schools, attendance in band programs has dropped, but the passion is still there. Band directors across the nation have begun to see...
WTOK-TV
Food pantry running low in Clarke County
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - An association of churches in Clarke County has been sharing food with people who need a little help....and now it needs assistance from some of you to continue that mission. The Clarke County Baptist Association is facing a food pantry shortage and is looking for...
WTOK-TV
Residents at local apartment complex speak out about maintenance issues
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tensions are running high among residents at Meridian Manor Apartments. People there say the elevator on the property has been broken for about a month, forcing them to use the stair, which leaves some elderly tenants in a tough spot. Meridian Manor has three floors and...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Emma Delaney
NEWTON COUNTY , Miss. (WTOK) - “I never grew up with horses, but I like horses,” Said Emma Delaney. An ambitious 7-year-old that never says no to a big task. Emma has a big heart and big love for horses and doing what it takes to make things happen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOK-TV
Northeast Lauderdale wins Lauderdale County volleyball tournament
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Northeast Lauderdale hosted Clarkdale, West Lauderdale and Southeast Lauderdale in the Lauderdale County volleyball tournament. The middle school teams would take the court first but then Northeast would battle their rival Southeast. The Trojans would head to the winners bracket after beating Southeast in a best...
WTOK-TV
Local organization hosts charity event for single mothers
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mothers of Purpose organization hosted a charity event geared toward single mothers in Philadelphia. At the event, mothers were given free bibles, diapers, wipes, and gently used or new children’s clothing. Jennifer Carter, the event organizer, said she wants to give people the tools...
WTOK-TV
MCC hosts annual soccer alumni game
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Eagles got to host a co-ed 7v7 soccer tournament with current and former Meridian Community College soccer players. Coach Mike Smith, who was celebrating his birthday today, organized the event to bring his former and current players together for a fun and friendly scrimmage. Through the heat and the sweat there were a ton of smiles and dance moves on the field.
WTOK-TV
Traffic shift set for Monday on I-20/59 in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A traffic shift is planned on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian early next week. Mississippi Department of Transportation crews will be working on replacing a westbound bridge Monday, Aug. 15. The shift will happen by 12 noon that day. Westbound traffic will shift to the median detour...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOK-TV
Marengo County drive-in movie theater encourages public to attend
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - You cannot truly end the summer without a proper movie night so why not look into a more classic take on your movie watching experience. The Warhouse Drive-In Movie Theatre in Demopolis, Alabama is doing just that as they welcome patrons to enjoy a film under the night sky.
breezynews.com
Elevated Heat Threat for Parts of Local Area Monday
The National Weather Service has expanded the area that’ll be under an elevated risk of dangerous heat stress on Monday. It now includes all of Attala County, most of Leake County and a small part of Neshoba County. NWS says heat index readings could go as high as 110 degrees. The worst of the heat stress is forecast to pull back to the west beginning Tuesday with only a limited risk (heat index up to 105) for portions of Attala and Leake counties.
WTOK-TV
Lydia’s House back open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The COVID pandemic led to the closing of many local businesses, and many of them were not able to get back to where they were, but Lydia’s House here in Meridian has opened back up to serve the community. Lydia’s House has been in operation...
kicks96news.com
Fight Leads to Arrest and more in Leake on Friday
5:24 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to HWY 35 South in Walnut Grove for a disturbance in progress there. One person was taken into custody. 7:28 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 16 East from Edinburg toward Carthage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 08_11_22
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Derriko D. Brooks. Brooks is a 21-year-old Black male who stands approximately 6′ 3″ in height, weighing 177 pounds. He is wanted on a warrant by the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department where...
WTOK-TV
Perfect weather for any weekend plans
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have had a rainy week, but this weekend is a completely different story as sunny skies will prevail across most of our area. We will be mainly seeing partly cloudy skies with the sun shining all day so you will want to trade out the umbrella for some sunscreen. Dew point will go down as humidity won’t be nearly as high as the past couple of days so feel like temperatures will be more around our actual temperatures. However, actual temperatures will increase just a tad as we will be in the mid to upper 90s for most of the weekend.
Neshoba Democrat
Female fugitive wanted for burglary arrested in Leake County
A fugitive wanted for a 2020 burglary here who is known for giving law enforcement false names was arrested in Leake County late last month during a traffic stop, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. The fugitive, Rosemary Carter, 46, 969 Union Road, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.
kicks96news.com
Reckless Driver, Domestic Disturbances, and more in Leake
1:29 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting possible drug activity on Mars Hill Road. 10:01 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Risher Road regarding a domestic disturbance in progress there. 11:06 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a...
Neshoba Democrat
27 marijuana plants seized from garden
A Preston man has been arrested after the authorities seized just under 30 mature marijuana plants growing in a vegetable garden outside his mobile home, Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said. Ricky Leon Files, 67, 16460 Highway 21 north, Preston, was arrested and charged with manufacture of a controlled substance.
Neshoba Democrat
Boyd sentenced to life without parole
Marlon Boyd of Philadelphia was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole following his capital murder conviction in Circuit Court last month,. Boyd, 20, of Philadelphia, was found guilty in the March 20, 2021, slaying death of 27-year-old Desmond Davis of Philadelphia in an early-morning robbery at the Western Motel on south Holland Avenue.
Comments / 0