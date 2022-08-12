Read full article on original website
ESPN
Albert Pujols homers twice to close in on Alex Rodriguez on career HR list, help St. Louis Cardinals beat Milwaukee Brewers
ST. LOUIS -- Albert Pujols homered twice and Miles Mikolas tossed eight effective innings, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-3 on Sunday. Dylan Carlson and Tyler O'Neill also connected for St. Louis, which pushed its National League Central lead over second-place Milwaukee to 1½ games.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Will Smith Can’t Describe ‘Unknown’ Pitch From Hanser Alberto
The Kansas City Royals waved the proverbial white flag on Saturday night by having shortstop Nicky Lopez pitch, and the Los Angeles Dodgers put Hanser Alberto on the mound in the bottom of the ninth to preserve one of their relief pitchers. Whereas Lopez surrendered back-to-back home runs to Joey...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
numberfire.com
Jake Fraley starting Saturday for Cincinnati
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Fraley is getting the nod in left field, batting leadoff versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Fraley for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 10.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Cubs' Nelson Velazquez sitting versus Reds Sunday
The Chicago Cubs did not list Nelson Velazquez in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Velazquez will take a seat Sunday while Rafael Ortega starts in centerfield and bats first in the order. The rookie has mashed 6 home runs in his first 110 plate appearances,...
ESPN
Chicago White Sox's Michael Kopech pulled after throwing 6 no-hit innings vs. Detroit Tigers
CHICAGO -- White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech was pulled after throwing six no-hit innings in a 2-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. Kopech struck out a career-best 11, walked three and threw 85 pitches. Manager Tony La Russa brought in reliever Reynaldo Lopez to start the seventh,...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Max Muncy Back At Third Base
Following an 8-3 victory on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 11 games and are in position to take the series over the Kansas City Royals. The Dodgers’ 11 consecutive wins is their longest stretch of the season and it’s helped propel them to the best record in baseball at 78-33.
Seager, Sborz lead Rangers past Mariners 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager doubled twice and scored twice, including the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, as the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Sunday to win the three-game series.Josh Sborz (1-0) struck out five of the seven batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, including all three in the eighth, and allowed only one walk. The five strikeouts were a career high, and the two innings matched his career-long outing through four seasons."He's got closer stuff," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "That second inning was about as good as you can execute."The...
