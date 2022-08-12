ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Jake Fraley starting Saturday for Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jake Fraley is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Fraley is getting the nod in left field, batting leadoff versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Fraley for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 10.2 FanDuel...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dyersville, IA
Dyersville, IA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Cincinnati, IA
numberfire.com

Cubs' Nelson Velazquez sitting versus Reds Sunday

The Chicago Cubs did not list Nelson Velazquez in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Velazquez will take a seat Sunday while Rafael Ortega starts in centerfield and bats first in the order. The rookie has mashed 6 home runs in his first 110 plate appearances,...
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Max Muncy Back At Third Base

Following an 8-3 victory on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 11 games and are in position to take the series over the Kansas City Royals. The Dodgers’ 11 consecutive wins is their longest stretch of the season and it’s helped propel them to the best record in baseball at 78-33.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS DFW

Seager, Sborz lead Rangers past Mariners 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager doubled twice and scored twice, including the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, as the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Sunday to win the three-game series.Josh Sborz (1-0) struck out five of the seven batters he faced in the seventh and eighth innings, including all three in the eighth, and allowed only one walk. The five strikeouts were a career high, and the two innings matched his career-long outing through four seasons."He's got closer stuff," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "That second inning was about as good as you can execute."The...
ARLINGTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy