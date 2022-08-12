Read full article on original website
Annual Cityfest event held at Wenonah Park in Bay City
BAY CITY, Mich. - The 7th annual City Fest in Bay City is highlighting the great lakes bay music scene. The city fest was held at Wenonah Park in Bay City Sunday. The festival’s goal is to highlight the great lakes bay music scene. New links: Midland holds annual...
Mobile beauty bar coming to Flint
FLINT, Mich.---There's a unique beauty bar making its' way to Flint soon. Latoya Fowlkes is a Flint native and licensed cosmetologists, who fostered the idea. Fowlkes says, the idea came about after her other business in Charlotte, North Carolina was shut down. "I had a beauty suite that I started...
Midland holds annual Midland County Fair
MIDLAND, Mich. - The opening day of the 84th annual Midland County Fair happened Sunday. The event included lights, fair food, and music. The fair also had carnival rides, daily animal and agricultural exhibitions, and grandstand events like the super kicker rodeo that take place Monday and Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
IMAGES: 12th Annual Mundy Township Firefighters Association Car Show held in Swartz Creek
SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. - The 12th Annual Mundy Township Firefighters Association Car Show blazed into Swartz Creek Sunday. Every car no matter the year, make or model was welcomed including motorcycles. New links: Annual Cityfest event held at Wenonah Park in Bay City. All the proceeds from the event will...
Hamilton Community Health Network celebrates national health center week
FLINT, Mich - Every year during the month of August, national health center week is celebrated to raise awareness for the work and accomplishments achieved by the country’s many health centers. Friday, Hamilton Community Health Network had their family fun day to celebrate. It was a day of food,...
Birch Run Premium Outlets helps kids get ready for school
BIRCH RUN, Mich - Staff at the Birch Run Premium Outlets and the Birch Run and Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce is getting students ready for school thanks to community support. Both organizations hosted their second annual back-to-school donation drive where they say they received numerous supplies to give back to students in need.
7 communities now impacted by water main break
UPDATE: The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. At least some water pressure restored to all communities. Boil Water Advisory Lifted Chesterfield Township, Lenox Township, Mayfield Township, Macomb Township and the City of New Haven. Water main break isolated and...
Service dog retires after 8 years of service
FLINT, Mich. - After 8- years as a service dog, Arrow is retiring. The 9-year-old dog had a party Saturday at the Valley Breakfast and Bistro in Flint to celebrate. His handler, Flint native Jackie Barnes, who has had him since he was an 8-week-old puppy says that he is retiring early due to arthritis in his spine.
Member of white supremacist group from Tuscola County sentenced to probation
LANSING – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says a member of The Base – a national white supremacist group that advocates for violence against the government – was sentenced by a Tuscola County judge. Instead of jail time, Judge Amy Gierhardt sentenced Tristan Webb to probation with...
Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah relieved of his duties following misconduct allegations
FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah has been relieved of his in-person docket according to 7th Judicial County Probate Court Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly. In September of 2021, the Court received a complaint from Ms. Grace Ketzner alleging misconduct by Judge Joseph J. Farah. The Court immediately began an investigation and in November 2021, the results were provided to the State Court Administrative Office (SCAO). The matter was later referred by SCAO to the Judicial Tenure Commission. Earlier this week, Judge Farah submitted his retirement notice to Governor Gretchen E. Whitmer, with an effective date of November 9, 2022.After consultation with SCAO, effective August 12, 2022, at 12:00 P.M., EDT, Judge Joseph J. Farah has been relieved of his in-person docket. Between now and his retirement in November, he will remotely complete any pending matters that were taken under advisement. Until a new judge is appointed, the Court will continue its efforts to provide judicial resources for all other matters that are pending before Judge Farah.
Countdown to Kick-Off: Young Rams looking to continue winning tradition at Montrose
MONTROSE, Mich. - The first week of practices are in the books for high school football teams across Mid-Michigan. Today was the first day teams could practice with full pads, something the players have been looking forward to since the start of the week. Montrose decided to keep things light...
Burton Police Department looking for missing, endangered woman
BURTON, Mich. - The City of Burton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing/ endangered female. Authorities say Shari Garbacz was born on November 25, 1971, and was last seen at 1168 Wells Street in Burton, on August 14, 2022, at around 6:30 a.m. New links:...
Detroit area man drowns in the Saginaw Bay near Caseville
CASEVILLE TWP, Mich - The Huron County Sheriff says a 65-year-old man from Commerce Township drowned in the Saginaw Bay on August 11 at around 11 a.m. Sheriff Kelly Hanson said two 65-year-old men from Commerce Township were standing on a sandbar in the rough water of Saginaw Bay in Caseville Township when they were knocked over by a wave. Hanson says one man was able to get back to shore and the other was taken out further by what was believed to be a rip current. He says the man disappeared and was later found around 20 minutes later, about 400’ west of where he was last seen by friends and others who had begun looking for him.
New details released into GM Orion Twp. homicide investigation
LAKE ORION TWP, Mich - The Oakland County Sheriff releasing new details into the murder of a GM contracted employee at the Orion Township plant. Investigators say a 48-year-old man killed Gregory Robertson on Thursday, August 11. Saturday morning 48-year-old Astrit Gjon Bushi was arraigned on a charge of open...
Gov. Whitmer declares state of emergency for several counties following water main break
FLINT, Mich. - Gov. Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties following Saturday's water main break near the Great Lakes Water Authority's ( GLWA) Lake Huron Water Treatment facility. The break resulted in a boil water advisory for several communities. New links:...
City of Flint says they are not in a boil water advisory due to back-up water supply
FLINT, Mich - The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. The City of Flint is now receiving 100% of its water from the Genesee County Drain Commission (GCDC) pipeline until further notice. The City’s water quality is unaffected by this change.
