Flint, MI

Annual Cityfest event held at Wenonah Park in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. - The 7th annual City Fest in Bay City is highlighting the great lakes bay music scene. The city fest was held at Wenonah Park in Bay City Sunday. The festival’s goal is to highlight the great lakes bay music scene. New links: Midland holds annual...
BAY CITY, MI
Mobile beauty bar coming to Flint

FLINT, Mich.---There's a unique beauty bar making its' way to Flint soon. Latoya Fowlkes is a Flint native and licensed cosmetologists, who fostered the idea. Fowlkes says, the idea came about after her other business in Charlotte, North Carolina was shut down. "I had a beauty suite that I started...
FLINT, MI
Midland holds annual Midland County Fair

MIDLAND, Mich. - The opening day of the 84th annual Midland County Fair happened Sunday. The event included lights, fair food, and music. The fair also had carnival rides, daily animal and agricultural exhibitions, and grandstand events like the super kicker rodeo that take place Monday and Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m.
MIDLAND, MI
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Hamilton Community Health Network celebrates national health center week

FLINT, Mich - Every year during the month of August, national health center week is celebrated to raise awareness for the work and accomplishments achieved by the country’s many health centers. Friday, Hamilton Community Health Network had their family fun day to celebrate. It was a day of food,...
FLINT, MI
Birch Run Premium Outlets helps kids get ready for school

BIRCH RUN, Mich - Staff at the Birch Run Premium Outlets and the Birch Run and Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce is getting students ready for school thanks to community support. Both organizations hosted their second annual back-to-school donation drive where they say they received numerous supplies to give back to students in need.
BIRCH RUN, MI
7 communities now impacted by water main break

UPDATE: The City of Flint is no longer under a water advisory due to a secondary water source. At least some water pressure restored to all communities. Boil Water Advisory Lifted Chesterfield Township, Lenox Township, Mayfield Township, Macomb Township and the City of New Haven. Water main break isolated and...
FLINT, MI
Service dog retires after 8 years of service

FLINT, Mich. - After 8- years as a service dog, Arrow is retiring. The 9-year-old dog had a party Saturday at the Valley Breakfast and Bistro in Flint to celebrate. His handler, Flint native Jackie Barnes, who has had him since he was an 8-week-old puppy says that he is retiring early due to arthritis in his spine.
FLINT, MI
Kathy Johnson
Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah relieved of his duties following misconduct allegations

FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Judge Joseph Farah has been relieved of his in-person docket according to 7th Judicial County Probate Court Chief Judge Elizabeth Kelly. In September of 2021, the Court received a complaint from Ms. Grace Ketzner alleging misconduct by Judge Joseph J. Farah. The Court immediately began an investigation and in November 2021, the results were provided to the State Court Administrative Office (SCAO). The matter was later referred by SCAO to the Judicial Tenure Commission. Earlier this week, Judge Farah submitted his retirement notice to Governor Gretchen E. Whitmer, with an effective date of November 9, 2022.After consultation with SCAO, effective August 12, 2022, at 12:00 P.M., EDT, Judge Joseph J. Farah has been relieved of his in-person docket. Between now and his retirement in November, he will remotely complete any pending matters that were taken under advisement. Until a new judge is appointed, the Court will continue its efforts to provide judicial resources for all other matters that are pending before Judge Farah.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
Burton Police Department looking for missing, endangered woman

BURTON, Mich. - The City of Burton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing/ endangered female. Authorities say Shari Garbacz was born on November 25, 1971, and was last seen at 1168 Wells Street in Burton, on August 14, 2022, at around 6:30 a.m. New links:...
BURTON, MI
Detroit area man drowns in the Saginaw Bay near Caseville

CASEVILLE TWP, Mich - The Huron County Sheriff says a 65-year-old man from Commerce Township drowned in the Saginaw Bay on August 11 at around 11 a.m. Sheriff Kelly Hanson said two 65-year-old men from Commerce Township were standing on a sandbar in the rough water of Saginaw Bay in Caseville Township when they were knocked over by a wave. Hanson says one man was able to get back to shore and the other was taken out further by what was believed to be a rip current. He says the man disappeared and was later found around 20 minutes later, about 400’ west of where he was last seen by friends and others who had begun looking for him.
CASEVILLE, MI
New details released into GM Orion Twp. homicide investigation

LAKE ORION TWP, Mich - The Oakland County Sheriff releasing new details into the murder of a GM contracted employee at the Orion Township plant. Investigators say a 48-year-old man killed Gregory Robertson on Thursday, August 11. Saturday morning 48-year-old Astrit Gjon Bushi was arraigned on a charge of open...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

