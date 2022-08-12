Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Take a Boat Ride on America's Largest Underground LakeThe Planking TravelerSweetwater, TN
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
Related
wvlt.tv
Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after overnight shooting in West Knoxville
The 2022 College Football season is fast approaching, and the Tennessee Volunteers are one of the most intriguing teams entering the season. Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request. Updated: 15 hours ago. The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. KPD joins...
wvlt.tv
Missing a cow? Knox County Sheriff’s Office found two roaming in one weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you missing a cow? The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a cow that they found around the Millertown Pike area Saturday. The heifer is currently with KSCO Animal Control after being recovered, according to a Facebook post. The next...
Knox County Fire reports over 100 overdose incidents
During Overdose Awareness Month, Knoxville Fire Department is working to shed light on the frequency of overdoses in Knox County.
One dead after shooting at Bebo’s Café in Knoxville
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting happened at a café in Knoxville on Gleason Drive early morning Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside vehicle
COSBY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cocke County deputy responded to an unusual call this week: a bear had locked itself inside a vehicle in Cosby. The deputy arrived at 1960 Middle Way on Wednesday to find a large black bear stuck inside a White Honda Pilot SUV, a police report obtained by WVLT News stated. Two Cosby residents called the police after they heard a car door shut and realized that a bear had jumped inside their vehicle.
Missing Clinton man found dead in Little River
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount County search and rescue crews have found the body of a Clinton man who disappeared on Wednesday. The Blount County Sheriff's Office said crews with its Special Operations Response Team and the Knoxville Volunteer Rescue Squad found the body of Anthony Haynes, 58, in the Little River on Friday.
wvlt.tv
Family of Blount Co. deputy awaits a new heart
SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County deputy Lydia Sharp has returned home to Sweetwater after her most recent visit to Vanderbilt Medical Center. “We’re just staying strong,” Sharp’s daughter Brianna Wilson said. Wilson said her mom isn’t just a member of law enforcement but also one of...
wvlt.tv
Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years
The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Etowah City School went on soft lockdown. Updated: 7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Fired Knoxville police officer files dispute request
The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years. The remains were identified as a missing woman out of Knoxville. Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside...
wvlt.tv
Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation
The officer was fired for lying about an investigation into racist behavior, the document states. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years. Updated: 6 hours ago. The remains were identified as a missing woman out of Knoxville. Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside...
Community supporting Blount County deputy as she waits for a new heart
Deputy Lydia Sharp and her family have watched the Blount County Sheriff's Office, along with the Tennessee Police Benevolent Association (TPBA) and their foundation come together to support her as receives a heart transplant.
wvlt.tv
KPD joins ABLE Project aimed at improving accountability
The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than 25 years. The remains were identified as a missing woman out of Knoxville. Cocke Co. deputy frees black bear locked inside...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Omari Thomas
Blount County Sheriff James Berrong also asked for the community’s thoughts and prayers as Deputy Sharp prepared for surgery. SARA will let teachers and staff send alerts with the press of a button. Catch up Quick. Updated: 8 hours ago. Your headlines from 8/12 in 8 minutes or less....
wvlt.tv
New safety technology keeping Anderson County students safe
Blount County Sheriff James Berrong also asked for the community’s thoughts and prayers as Deputy Sharp prepared for surgery. Your headlines from 8/12 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Missing Gatlinburg woman, Crossville city manager resigns, CDC drops Covid recommendations. Two Sevier Co. students take lead in national fishing...
Contract awarded to rebuild collapsed bridge on Jones Cove Road
A collapsed bridge in Sevier County is on the road to repair after an award for its repair has been awarded. The bridge collapsed on July 25 following the month's heavy rain.
wvlt.tv
English Mountain residents fight for clean water in Sevier County
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - The residents of English Mountain have a water problem. Some have gone weeks, even months, without water. Others that have water are concerned about its quality and its permanence. “You’re constantly worried if we’re gonna run out tomorrow,” Jerry Hayes who lives on the mountain...
wvlt.tv
Missing teen last seen in Knoxville
State and local leaders meet to solve flooding issues across Tennessee. Experts say money and additional grant funding can help solve many issues across the state. Deadly section of Chapman Highway receiving changes, TDOT says. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Tennessee Department of Transportation announced plans to add turn lanes...
wvlt.tv
14 indicted for marijuana, money laundering, firearms charges in Knoxville
The ABLE Project is aimed at improving personal and professional accountability among law enforcement. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Etowah City School went on soft lockdown. Updated: 2 hours...
KFD responded to overdoses 61 times during week ending Aug. 12
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In the span of a week, the Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to 61 overdoses. That's a call about an overdose around every 3 hours. The number include calls from August 5 through August 12. They announced that they would start releasing statistics surrounding overdose...
Comments / 0