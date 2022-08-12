KULA, Maui (KITV4)- Metal theft is a big problem some Oahu and Maui homeowners are experiencing. One woman says her entire quonset home frame was stolen this week. She says the total weight of what's stolen is nearly 8,000 lbs. The theft is also weighing heavy on her mind as she's searching for answers and leads while she contemplates the future of her new home.

KULA, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO