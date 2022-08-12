Read full article on original website
Letters: Upcountry water woes, tourism, housing plan, loud motorcycles and more
Maui County should prioritize solving Upcountry water issues over new cultural center. Wow, [Maui County budgeted] $43 million for an unnecessary cultural center while upcountry residents have to conserve water annually because the county does not have enough water-holding infrastructure. Good choice. I’ll be sure not to take a shower on my way down to visit the cultural center. — Paul Fasi, Kula.
Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents on Aug. 20 in Lahaina
Mālama Maui Nui’s monthly Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents will take place in Lahaina on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 am to noon at 1870 Honoapi’ilani Highway (parking lot behind the Lahaina District Court). Appointments are required. To request an appointment, fill out an...
UPDATE: Maui council races to see U’u-Hodgins v. Boone and Kama v. Nobriga
As of Sunday morning, Maui native Nohe U’u-Hodgins maintained her lead in the race for the Maui County Council Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia residency seat, which is being vacated by Council Member Mike Molina, who is running for mayor. U’u-Hodgins had a strong lead of 11,922 votes, or...
A look into the race for Mayor on Maui
The Maui County Mayors race has a lot of interest. Here on Maui where the buzz is still going after an exciting election night.
Race results for Maui and Kauai’s next county mayors
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbent's or elect a new mayor.
Maui receives 45 acres of land
Mayor Michael Victorino announced on Friday, Aug. 12 that he secured 45 acres of land from Alexander and Baldwin.
Maui Mayor announces agreement to acquire 45 acre land donation from A&B
Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that he has secured a land donation of 45 acres from Alexander & Baldwin, consisting primarily of park and shoreline lands that will be protected for public recreation and use. The 45 acres are broken into seven properties, including eight Dairy Road parcels:. Baldwin Beach...
9 acres burned in Kahului due to brush fire
The County of Maui Department of Fire & Public Safety reported a fire in Kahului on Sunday, August 14 around 12:26 p.m.
Victorino faces tough primary challenge in Maui mayoral race
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino faces a tough primary election fight Saturday. Eight candidates are vying for the seat, and the top two vote-getters will make it through to the general election. It’s not clear that the incumbent will be one of them. Several of his challengers...
9 acres of brush burned in Kahului fire near Hoʻokele Street, now 100% contained
Update: (Aug. 14, 2022, 3:50 p.m.) An afternoon brush fire burned nine acres on Sunday near the Hoʻokele Safeway in Kahului, and was 100% contained by 3:50 p.m. Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro said the fire quickly spread through dry brush due to strong winds. The fire was...
LIST: Maui Lane Closures, Aug. 13-19
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani...
Power outage prompts call for water conservation on Maui
The County of Maui is asking residents to conserve water due to a power outage that took place in the Napili area.
The long-awaited opening of Kīhei High School is planned for January, but will it happen?
Construction of the upper campus of the beautiful new Kīhei High School — which sits mauka of Piʻilani Highway with Haleakala as a backdrop — is expected to finally be completed enough to open in January for a small inaugural class of ninth graders. At the...
Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to supermarket
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials. Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road. They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about...
Woman has crates stolen with frame from her home
KULA, Maui (KITV4)- Metal theft is a big problem some Oahu and Maui homeowners are experiencing. One woman says her entire quonset home frame was stolen this week. She says the total weight of what's stolen is nearly 8,000 lbs. The theft is also weighing heavy on her mind as she's searching for answers and leads while she contemplates the future of her new home.
Maui's first cat cafe opens in Kahului
Maui's first cat cafe opened it's doors on Monday at the Queen Ka'ahumanu Center in Kahului. Cat Cafe Maui has partnered with the Maui Humane Society to house homeless cats, and help them find a forever home.
The Best Restaurants for Families on Maui
A bill on Maui that would allow homeless people to sleep in their cars passed first hearing
MAUI COUNTY, HAWAII (KITV4) - Maui County councilmembers came up with a simple solution to fight homelessness – to allow people to sleep in the cars on public property. The bill passed its initial hearing on Aug. 5. Co-author, Councilmember Yuki Lei Sugimura said she hopes this will serve...
Notice of Aug 13 Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District Election
The 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii covers all or part of Honolulu County, Maui County, Hawaii County, Kauai County, Kalawao County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 13, 2022. The filing deadline is June 7, 2022.
Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is warning the public about a growing and dangerous trend around the Valley Isle. Officers are concerned about thrill-seeking dirt bikers who are blatantly breaking traffic laws. “This is something that is gaining more traction because of social media,” said MPD Lahaina District...
