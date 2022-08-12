ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wailuku, HI

mauinow.com

Letters: Upcountry water woes, tourism, housing plan, loud motorcycles and more

Maui County should prioritize solving Upcountry water issues over new cultural center. Wow, [Maui County budgeted] $43 million for an unnecessary cultural center while upcountry residents have to conserve water annually because the county does not have enough water-holding infrastructure. Good choice. I’ll be sure not to take a shower on my way down to visit the cultural center. — Paul Fasi, Kula.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents on Aug. 20 in Lahaina

Mālama Maui Nui’s monthly Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents will take place in Lahaina on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 am to noon at 1870 Honoapi’ilani Highway (parking lot behind the Lahaina District Court). Appointments are required. To request an appointment, fill out an...
LAHAINA, HI
Wailuku, HI
Wailuku, HI
Maui County, HI
Maui County, HI
Wailuku, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Mayor announces agreement to acquire 45 acre land donation from A&B

Mayor Michael Victorino announced today that he has secured a land donation of 45 acres from Alexander & Baldwin, consisting primarily of park and shoreline lands that will be protected for public recreation and use. The 45 acres are broken into seven properties, including eight Dairy Road parcels:. Baldwin Beach...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Victorino faces tough primary challenge in Maui mayoral race

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino faces a tough primary election fight Saturday. Eight candidates are vying for the seat, and the top two vote-getters will make it through to the general election. It’s not clear that the incumbent will be one of them. Several of his challengers...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

LIST: Maui Lane Closures, Aug. 13-19

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani...
WAILUKU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to supermarket

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials. Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road. They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about...
KAHULUI, HI
KITV.com

Woman has crates stolen with frame from her home

KULA, Maui (KITV4)- Metal theft is a big problem some Oahu and Maui homeowners are experiencing. One woman says her entire quonset home frame was stolen this week. She says the total weight of what's stolen is nearly 8,000 lbs. The theft is also weighing heavy on her mind as she's searching for answers and leads while she contemplates the future of her new home.
KULA, HI
KITV.com

Maui's first cat cafe opens in Kahului

Maui's first cat cafe opened it's doors on Monday at the Queen Ka'ahumanu Center in Kahului. Cat Cafe Maui has partnered with the Maui Humane Society to house homeless cats, and help them find a forever home.
KAHULUI, HI
momswhothink.com

The Best Restaurants for Families on Maui

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
KIHEI, HI
2022 Election Expert

Notice of Aug 13 Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District Election

The 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii covers all or part of Honolulu County, Maui County, Hawaii County, Kauai County, Kalawao County. All U.S. House districts, including the 2nd Congressional District of Hawaii, are holding elections in 2022. The general election is scheduled on November 8, 2022. The primary is scheduled for August 13, 2022. The filing deadline is June 7, 2022.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui police seek to crack down on law-flouting dirt bikers

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is warning the public about a growing and dangerous trend around the Valley Isle. Officers are concerned about thrill-seeking dirt bikers who are blatantly breaking traffic laws. “This is something that is gaining more traction because of social media,” said MPD Lahaina District...
WAILUKU, HI

