Suspect Tussles With Police On Cliff Overlooking Route 95
A car burglary suspect grappled with Fort Lee police on a cliff overlooking Route 95 before he joined two accomplices in handcuffs, authorities said. Patrick Jordan, 21, of Newark, had been released by a judge in Hackensack in June, a week after police said he and three other ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Saddle River homeowner as they fled after trying to steal his $200,000 Mercedes SUV.
Man killed, woman injured in Newark shooting
One person was killed and another injured in a shooting incident Saturday night in Newark. Police responded to the 200 block of Renner Avenue around 9:45 p.m., where they found Thomas J. Pickett, 23, of Newark, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Pickett was...
Gang Of 5 Caught Trashing Lyndhurst School
Two adults and three juveniles broke in and trashed a former Lyndhurst school, then surrendered after police surrounded the building and threatened to send a dog in after them, authorities said. Only one member of the group, a 17-year-old boy, is from Lyndhurst, they said. The rest are from Passaic...
N.J. woman charged in carjacking investigation, officials say
A Paterson woman was arrested and charged in connection with a carjacking Friday afternoon in the city, authorities announced. Imani McRae, 31, is charged with carjacking, multiple counts of aggravated assault and a host of other crimes. Responding to reports of a carjacking, Paterson police made their way to an...
NYPD: Suspect sought in Brooklyn backyard robbery attempt
The NYPD is searching for a man connected to a robbery attempt that occurred last Sunday on Hemlock Street and Dumont Avenue.
Ex-Cons Just Out Of Prison Charged With Carjacking Hackensack Driver In Rochelle Park
Two ex-cons who'd only just been released from prison carjacked a Hackensack driver outside a Rochelle Park supermarket, authorities charged. Anthony Aguilar, 24, of Garfield and Elijah Battle, 25, of Paterson were wearing masks when they accosted the driver and took his Audi in the parking lot of the D-Mart Indian-Asian Farmers Market on Rochelle Avenue around 8 p.m. June 16, they said Friday.
Police: Suspect charged in Paterson carjacking
The Paterson Police Department announced says Imani McRae, 31, has been charged with multiple offenses related to a carjacking that took occurred on Aug. 12 in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues in Paterson.
Female Carjacker Captured At Jersey Shore After Dumping Son, 7, In Paterson: Authorities
A carjacker was captured at the Jersey Shore hours after abandoning her 7-year-old son in Paterson, authorities said. Two women with an unspecified state agency were transporting Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson and her son in a minivan when she “became agitated and assaulted” both of them in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues Friday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement with police.
Plainfield Man Charged for Three Newark Armed Robberies in 15-Minute Span
NEWARK, NJ – A man who committed a series of rapid robberies in Newark during...
Newark firefighter severely burned in 3-alarm apartment fire
A Newark firefighter suffered serious injuries after responding to a three-alarm apartment fire at South 16th Street and Clinton Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Newark firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on the fourth floor of an occupied four-story residential building, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé confirmed. By 2:33...
Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder, Another's Wounding: Prosecutor
Two people have been charged in a double shooting that left one man dead another wounded last month, authorities announced. Joseph Dowdell, 33, is accused of gunning down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block of New Street just after midnight on Saturday, July 23, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Dowdell was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and two weapons offenses.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two arrested on gun charges in Highland
HIGHLAND – Two men were arrested by State Police following a traffic stop on Route 9W in Highland shortly after 11 p.m. on August 8. During the investigation, a trooper learned that the driver, Tashaun Simms, 24, from St. Helena Island, was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. He was taken into custody.
Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment
A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park. There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot. The man was pronounced dead at the ...
Arrest made in Newark shooting death, officials say
Authorities have announced an arrest weeks after a man was shot and killed in Newark last month. Joseph Dowdell, 33, of Newark, has been charged with murder, assault and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Dowdell gunned down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block...
Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash
A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
Three Charged for Murder of 17-Year-Old Ramapo H.S. Student Treynahel Cineus
SPRING VALLEY, NY – Three men have been charged in connection with the July 8th...
Man Sentenced For Execution-Style Murder Of 21-Year-Old In Mount Vernon
A 39-year-old man was sentenced for the execution-style murder in Westchester. Negus Kirton was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 12 to 25 years to life in state prison following his July conviction for the 2020 murder of Michael Toro, age 21, in Mount Vernon. Kirton, of Mount Vernon, had been found...
Homeless Man Held In Vicious Beating Of Woman In Lodi
A homeless man beat a woman in Lodi so badly that she suffered head trauma and bleeding of the brain, authorities said. Anthony Iavarone, 63, remained in the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus. The victim, meanwhile, was left clinging to...
Newark Police Seek Suspect in Armed Robbery and Assault
NEWARK, NJ – Newark police are searching for a suspect wanted for an armed robbery...
Investigators looking for suspects after 3 armed robberies in one N.J. town
Detectives were searching Friday for suspects who robbed or attempted to rob three Franklin Township businesses at gunpoint over the course of five days, according to a statement from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office. The office did not release any photos of the suspects and said they were working...
