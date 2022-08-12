ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, NJ

Daily Voice

Suspect Tussles With Police On Cliff Overlooking Route 95

A car burglary suspect grappled with Fort Lee police on a cliff overlooking Route 95 before he joined two accomplices in handcuffs, authorities said. Patrick Jordan, 21, of Newark, had been released by a judge in Hackensack in June, a week after police said he and three other ski-masked thieves nearly struck a Saddle River homeowner as they fled after trying to steal his $200,000 Mercedes SUV.
FORT LEE, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed, woman injured in Newark shooting

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting incident Saturday night in Newark. Police responded to the 200 block of Renner Avenue around 9:45 p.m., where they found Thomas J. Pickett, 23, of Newark, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Pickett was...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Gang Of 5 Caught Trashing Lyndhurst School

Two adults and three juveniles broke in and trashed a former Lyndhurst school, then surrendered after police surrounded the building and threatened to send a dog in after them, authorities said. Only one member of the group, a 17-year-old boy, is from Lyndhurst, they said. The rest are from Passaic...
LYNDHURST, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. woman charged in carjacking investigation, officials say

A Paterson woman was arrested and charged in connection with a carjacking Friday afternoon in the city, authorities announced. Imani McRae, 31, is charged with carjacking, multiple counts of aggravated assault and a host of other crimes. Responding to reports of a carjacking, Paterson police made their way to an...
PATERSON, NJ
City
Morristown, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Morristown, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Morris County, NJ
Daily Voice

Ex-Cons Just Out Of Prison Charged With Carjacking Hackensack Driver In Rochelle Park

Two ex-cons who'd only just been released from prison carjacked a Hackensack driver outside a Rochelle Park supermarket, authorities charged. Anthony Aguilar, 24, of Garfield and Elijah Battle, 25, of Paterson were wearing masks when they accosted the driver and took his Audi in the parking lot of the D-Mart Indian-Asian Farmers Market on Rochelle Avenue around 8 p.m. June 16, they said Friday.
ROCHELLE PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Female Carjacker Captured At Jersey Shore After Dumping Son, 7, In Paterson: Authorities

A carjacker was captured at the Jersey Shore hours after abandoning her 7-year-old son in Paterson, authorities said. Two women with an unspecified state agency were transporting Imani McRae, 31, of Paterson and her son in a minivan when she “became agitated and assaulted” both of them in the area of 20th and Railroad avenues Friday afternoon, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement with police.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Newark firefighter severely burned in 3-alarm apartment fire

A Newark firefighter suffered serious injuries after responding to a three-alarm apartment fire at South 16th Street and Clinton Avenue on Saturday afternoon. Newark firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on the fourth floor of an occupied four-story residential building, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé confirmed. By 2:33...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Newark Man's Murder, Another's Wounding: Prosecutor

Two people have been charged in a double shooting that left one man dead another wounded last month, authorities announced. Joseph Dowdell, 33, is accused of gunning down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block of New Street just after midnight on Saturday, July 23, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. Dowdell was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree assault and two weapons offenses.
NEWARK, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two arrested on gun charges in Highland

HIGHLAND – Two men were arrested by State Police following a traffic stop on Route 9W in Highland shortly after 11 p.m. on August 8. During the investigation, a trooper learned that the driver, Tashaun Simms, 24, from St. Helena Island, was driving with a suspended license and had a warrant for his arrest from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police. He was taken into custody.
HIGHLAND, NY
Daily News

Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment

A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park. There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot. The man was pronounced dead at the ...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Arrest made in Newark shooting death, officials say

Authorities have announced an arrest weeks after a man was shot and killed in Newark last month. Joseph Dowdell, 33, of Newark, has been charged with murder, assault and two weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Friday. Dowdell gunned down Tameel Grimes, 31, on the 300 block...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Juvenile thrown from vehicle in Garden State Parkway crash

A juvenile suffered serious injuries after she was thrown from a vehicle in a crash Saturday morning on the Garden State Parkway in Union County. A 51-year-old Maplewood woman was driving a minivan southbound in the area of milepost 140.5 in Kenilworth around 9:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck the right guardrail, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Homeless Man Held In Vicious Beating Of Woman In Lodi

A homeless man beat a woman in Lodi so badly that she suffered head trauma and bleeding of the brain, authorities said. Anthony Iavarone, 63, remained in the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office at Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus. The victim, meanwhile, was left clinging to...
LODI, NJ
