Wailea, HI

mauinow.com

New executives in Down The Hatch kitchen

Down The Hatch restaurant in Lahaina has hired a new executive chef and sous chef. New executive chef Naiwi Teruya, born and raised in Lahaina, has developed what he calls “Southern Aloha,” with new menu concepts emphasizing the soul of comfort, enjoyment and happiness. “Those are the common...
mauinow.com

Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents on Aug. 20 in Lahaina

Mālama Maui Nui’s monthly Go Green Recycling event for West Maui residents will take place in Lahaina on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9 am to noon at 1870 Honoapi’ilani Highway (parking lot behind the Lahaina District Court). Appointments are required. To request an appointment, fill out an...
LAHAINA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Keiki Fishing Tournament Held In Hāmākua

LAUPAHOEHOE, Hawaiʻi - The second-annual Hawai‘i Isle Police Activities League / DARE Hawaiʻi Back to School Fishing Tournament took place on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at the Laupāhoehoe Point Beach Park. (BIVN) – About 60 keiki from across the Hāmākua recently took place in a police-sponsored...
LAUPAHOEHOE, HI
bigislandnow.com

Ironman Hawai’i Team to Host Community Talk-Story Session This Week

The Ironman Hawai’i team will continue its monthly community talk-story sessions this week. The team’s next Talk Story with Ironman meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at the Courtyard by Marriot King Kamehameha’s Kona Beach Hotel Ballroom. Free parking is available for everyone attending the event.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
KITV.com

Made in Hawaii: Aloha Home Markets will showcase locally made goods and foods

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A bevy of ‘Made in Hawaii’ goods and cuisine are coming to pop up markets around Oahu. Two August markets, Kailua’s Endless Summer Market, happening Sunday August 21, and Ala Moana’s Lucky We Live Hawaii Market, happening Sunday, August 28, will feature over 80 vendors and small businesses bringing the best of locally made food, drink, and products. Both events will take place from 9 am – 2 pm.
HAWAII STATE
wealthofgeeks.com

The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii

Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
HAWAII STATE
airwaysmag.com

8/14/1969: Braniff’s Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii

DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
HONOLULU, HI
petapixel.com

Celebrated Nature Photographer Dies After Falling from a Cliff

Nate Yeun, a well-respected nature photographer, has been found dead after falling from a cliff in Hawaii while out hiking. Tributes have flooded in for the naturalist on social media who was passionate about documenting, and preserving, Hawaii. Search organizers say Yuen went for a hike on Sunday but never...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to supermarket

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials. Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road. They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about...
KAHULUI, HI
KITV.com

Woman has crates stolen with frame from her home

KULA, Maui (KITV4)- Metal theft is a big problem some Oahu and Maui homeowners are experiencing. One woman says her entire quonset home frame was stolen this week. She says the total weight of what's stolen is nearly 8,000 lbs. The theft is also weighing heavy on her mind as she's searching for answers and leads while she contemplates the future of her new home.
KULA, HI

