Wabash Valley Master Gardener’s host fall seminar
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people made the trip to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday, to attend a free educational seminar. The seminar discussed fall gardening techniques from the Wabash Valley Master Gardeners Association. The event included speakers, live demonstrations and vendors, as well as a tour...
New pavilion unveiled in 12 Points neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Live music and local vendors are just some of the activities that will take place at the pavilion outside of Illumination Wellness that was finished earlier this week. According to 12 Points Revitalization Initiative President, Jennifer Mullen, the building is for community members to use...
Local businesses look forward to students’ arrival
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – As Indiana State University’s fall semester starts Aug 16, many local businesses look forward to students’ arrival. 5th Street Nutrition Owner Blake Kramer said many downtown businesses in Terre Haute thrive when students return to the community. Kramer said as businesses still...
J Gumbo’s set to make its return to Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – J Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue will open up soon with a new owner. Terre Haute native Adam Dalton took over the restaurant over the summer and said some light remodeling was done inside the building. Many of customers’ favorite foods will remain on...
Disability Resource Fair debuts in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Saturday, August 12 over 30 agencies will meet at Happiness Bag Inc. for the Terre Haute Disability Resource Fair. Connections Case Management, Happiness Bag Inc. & Hometown Waiver Solutions have worked together to help present the fair. The goal is to provide information about...
New library is seeking feedback from the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As a new library in the historic 12 Points Neighborhood is beginning to take shape, officials have one question for the community, what would you like to experience?. For more information on the library, click on the story below. The Vigo County Public Library...
Lemonade stand helps raise money for Ryves preschool program
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Lucy Chew told her daughter, Early Handlin, a student at Ryves Youth Center, that the school needed to raise $10,000 for maintenance needs, Handlin wanted to help. “I told my daughter about it and she wanted to help, and her little friends wanted to...
‘Clear the Shelters’ receives a big donation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – WTWO’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event sponsored by Toyota of Terre Haute has received a big donation. While Saturn Petcare is rather new to the community, the company was able to donate roughly 250,000 total cans of pet food for the event. This was accumulated over the past 9 months.
Sara the K9 retires after seven years of service
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – After seven years of service with the Vincennes Police Department, Sara the K9 will be retiring. After undergoing surgery Sara was recently diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer. She started with the Vincennes police department in March 2015 with Sergeant Kody Waggoneer. Later she was...
Vigo prosecutor calls for new law in response to Walmart ‘gangster video’ incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After further investigation and a detailed analysis of the surveillance video, officials have reiterated that no crime was committed during the disturbance that took place at the eastside Walmart in Terre Haute in early August. Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said during a news...
IU Athletics teams up with Coors for new beer sponsorship
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University is teaming up with Molson Coors for a new partnership that will make Coors Light the exclusive domestic beer sponsor of IU Athletics. The collaboration will begin with the 2022-23 season and will allow Molson Coors to use IU’s cursive logo for promotion.
2 Paris men in custody after death investigation
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police on Saturday reported that they arrested two Paris men after conducting an investigation into a death. The ISP arrested 20-year-old Preston Wallace for first-degree murder. ISP also arrested Gabriel Wallace for home invasion, aggravated battery, and mob action. At around 9...
