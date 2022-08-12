Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Dispute over ‘mutual female acquaintance’ led to fatal shooting, two arrested
SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police are working to determine who shot and killed a man Thursday morning in a residential area. Investigators found the man’s body shot multiple times outside the Oak Forest Apartments, located on the 300 block of Hatton Drive in Scottdale. Homicide Assault detectives...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman charged in attack, shooting that grazed victim
ATLANTA - Police made an arrest after woman said she was jumped by a group of people and grazed by a bullet. Police said 48-year-old Deliah Jones is in Fulton County Jail on aggravated assault charges. Police said officers responded to a shooting reported at 625 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard...
Quadruple shooting in Clayton County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead and three more are in the hospital after a late night shooting in Clayton County. Clayton County police say they were called to Riverdale Road near Norman Drive in College Park at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday night in reference to a person being shot.
4 shot, 1 dead in Clayton County incident, police say
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Four people were shot and one person is dead following a shooting Saturday night in Clayton County, police said. The Clayton County Police Department said they responded to the 5400 block of Riverdale Road in unincorporated College Park around 10:45 p.m. Police did not release...
Atlanta woman found on shot on interstate, acquaintance named suspect, police say
ATLANTA — Police said a woman was shot in southwest Atlanta Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called out to the area of I-75-85 SB/I-20-EB about a person shot at 5:30 a.m. When they got to the scene, they found a...
Father kidnapped at gun point, forced to withdraw money in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of robbing a father at gunpoint in front of his teenage kids and forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM is off the streets, thanks to DeKalb County Police. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were sent to Meadow Lane, where they spoke...
CBS 46
Trial to resume for 7-year-old killed by stray bullet outside Lenox Square
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The trial is set to resume in the case of a 7-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet near Lenox Square Mall in 2020. Prosecutors told the jury that Daquan Reed, a then 24-year-old Virginia native, was at Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps Plaza when he got into an argument. According to investigators, Reed then left the parking lot and “in a senseless act of rage” fired off shots.
Police: Father of two robbed and kidnapped by 2 suspects in front of his children, 1 in custody
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The search continues for a second suspect that police said was involved in an armed robbery and kidnapping on Aug. 10. Dekalb County police said on Aug. 10 two teens and their father were robbed at gunpoint by two individuals while they were working on a home near Meadow Lane. The two suspects forced the father into a vehicle and drove him to the nearest bank and made him to get money out of the ATM.
CBS 46
Lithonia mother arrested for second-degree murder of infant
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Lithonia mother has been arrested for drowning her infant child, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. According to DCSO, Ja’Lonnie Small was left unattended in a bathtub on July 30. The child was taken to a hospital but died days later as a result of the incident.
Police searching for 30-year-old woman who disappeared from Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a Johns Creek woman who disappeared from a gas station in southwest Atlanta on Friday. Chandler Echeverria, 30, was last seen at a Texaco gas station on Campbellton Road near the Ben Hill Recreation Center at 6 a.m., according to police. [DOWNLOAD:...
CBS 46
Two 19-year-olds identified as victims of Cobb County murder-suicide
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A murder-suicide is under investigation in Cobb County, according to Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit. Police officials tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 1900 block of Olive Springs Road in Marietta after calls of a female that was shot around 9:30 a.m. Upon...
WXIA 11 Alive
Atlanta Police find their most wanted suspect working as armed security guard
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said this week they had caught their most wanted suspect - and found him working as an armed security guard. The Atlanta Police Department said on Facebook that 32-year-old Jordan Pack had been wanted in three separate aggravated assault cases, two of them from 2020 and one from this year. He had been wanted in Gwinnett County, Douglas County and Norcross in addition to Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies arrest man accused of shooting car with ex-girlfriend, child inside
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement arrested a man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend and child. The Henry County Sheriff's Office and Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrested 25-year-old Marcus Issaih Calhoun, who police said opened fire on a car with his ex-girlfriend and infant child inside. Deputies said...
fox5atlanta.com
Police looking for Clayton County teen
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Police are searching fora 15-year-old girl reported missing from Riverdale. Police said Tiffany Smith was last scene near Red Oak Drive on Saturday afternoon. Police said she was last seen wearing a hoodie with "champion letters" on the back, jeans and black Nike slides. A Mattie's Call,...
CBS 46
2 teens shot after fight breaks out during house party, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two male teenagers were shot and taken to the hospital Saturday night during a house party in northeast Atlanta, police said Sunday. Atlanta police say they were called to a party at a house on Middlesex Dr. NE around 11:30 p.m. When officers got there, they...
CBS 46
11-year-old boy missing from DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - DeKalb County police is asking for help to find a missing child. According to police, 11-year-old Mynor Morales was last seen on Aug. 12 near the 2900 block of North DeKalb Drive. Morales is described as 4 feet tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has brown...
CBS 46
Church van reportedly ‘stolen’ from parking lot in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after police say a van was stolen from a church parking lot in DeKalb County on Wednesday evening. Police tell CBS46 News officers responded to the 4100 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive in DeKalb County around 10:35 p.m. for a report of a car stolen.
2 teens shot when fight breaks out at house party in Morningside neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA — Police say a fight broke out at a party on Saturday night when gunshots were fired, leaving two teens with injuries at a home in the Morningside - Lenox Park neighborhood. Atlanta Police responded at around 11:36 p.m. to a "person shot" call at an home located...
fox5atlanta.com
SW Atlanta shootout ensues when people open fire on carjacking suspect, police say
ATLANTA - Police say three people are recovering after a Saturday morning shootout in SW Atlanta. Police said it happened at around 2 a.m. across from a barbershop on M.L.K. Jr. Drive. Police said people inside the shop saw a person breaking into cars and started shooting at the suspect....
fox5atlanta.com
Cellphone video shows bystanders trying to render aid to Odyssey Lounge shooting victims
ATLANTA - Atlanta Police were busy early Saturday morning investigating two separate crime scenes they say stemmed from the same deadly shooting at Odyssey Lounge in Atlanta. When police got to the lounge around 3:15 a.m., they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. A third victim was identified at...
