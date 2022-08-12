Read full article on original website
Related
TechCrunch
QED makes its first African investment, backing Nigerian fintech TeamApt in $50M+ deal
Existing investors from the company’s Series B last year (Crunchbase pegs it at $30 million+) — Novastar Ventures (co-lead), Lightrock and BII — all participated in this round. While TeamApt wouldn’t prescribe any “letter” to this latest round, it can perhaps be described as a pre-Series C...
coingeek.com
PwC Middle East proposes 3-stage facilitative model for digital asset regulation in the UAE
The Middle East division of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has launched a new report titled “The UAE Virtual Assets Market.” In it, the big four accounting provided insights on how the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has become one of the fastest growing digital assets markets. The report also identifies a...
coingeek.com
Gignative’s Karol Dragan on CoinGeek Backstage: We’re excited to be building on Bitcoin SV
Blockchain is inevitable, and today, more tech companies are integrating this technology into their operations. Gignative is no different, and as its lead software engineer told CoinGeek Backstage, it is tapping into the BSV enterprise blockchain because of its industry-leading scalability, stability, and security. Gignative is a Warsaw, Poland-based boutique...
coingeek.com
The government is finally cracking down on ‘crypto’: Joshua Henslee summarizes the market
As regulators worldwide crackdown on digital currency exchanges, lending platforms, and other companies, Bitcoin thought leader Joshua Henslee released this video to share his thoughts on the market. It’s not a pretty picture. The mass theft on Solana. Henslee opens the video by summarizing the current mess on Solana....
RELATED PEOPLE
coingeek.com
SBI Group to offer OTC derivatives trading in US after CFTC approval
Japanese financial giant SBI Group has announced plans to expand its trading partners and services in the U.S. digital assets market. The megabank is eyeing an entry into digital assets derivatives trading in the U.S. The bank stated this in a notice revealing that Clear Markets North America Inc., the...
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Warns Polygon (MATIC) and Other Scaling Solutions Pose a Threat to Ethereum (ETH) Price – Here’s Why
Crypto exchange Coinbase is analyzing the impact that scaling solutions could have on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. In a research report, Coinbase says that layer-2 scaling solutions (L2s) could cannibalize Ethereum’s revenue. “The future of L2s could very well be a zero-sum game, as whichever L2 houses the majority...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coingeek.com
Dubai: New business group seeks to strengthen digital asset sector
The Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, one of the three chambers operating under the Dubai Chambers, has announced the creation of a new digital assets-focused entity named the Dubai Digital Assets Business Group (D2A2). According to an Emirates News Agency (WAM) report, the group will focus on strengthening the digital...
zycrypto.com
BlackRock’s New Bitcoin Trust Could Be The Catalyst For Central Banks Investing In BTC: DCG’s Barry Silbert
BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, is doubling down on bitcoin. Just a week after forging an alliance with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, BlackRock announced launching a new private spot bitcoin trust for its U.S.-based clients. BlackRock Launches Its First-Ever Bitcoin Trust. BlackRock announced Thursday it had launched a...
coingeek.com
The CoinGeek Pulse Episode 99: Tornado Cash sanctioned, Hodlnaut halts withdrawals, NFTs on Instagram
The U.S. Treasury sanctions digital currency mixer Tornado Cash over allegedly laundering more than US$7 billion since 2019. On August 8, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said that cybercriminals regularly used Tornado Cash to launder money. According to OFAC, the total amount laundered through the mixer includes US$455 million, which was allegedly taken by North Korea-backed hackers Lazarus Group. This was followed by US$96 million worth of funds from June’s heist of Harmony Bridge and at least nearly US$8 million from last week’s Nomad attack.
Rouble falls past 61 vs dollar as conversion of depository receipts begins
MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The rouble slid past 61 to the dollar on Monday as the conversion of depository receipts in Russian companies to local shares got underway and as foreign investors from designated "friendly" countries were able to return to the bond market.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coingeek.com
Australia’s CBDC research to include 1-year ‘limited scale’ pilot for digital currency
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has partnered with the Digital Finance Cooperative Research Centre (DFCRC) to launch a research project exploring new use cases for a central bank digital currency (CBDC). In a joint media release, the RBA stated that the project would essentially evaluate the economic benefits and...
Could Bitcoin-Powered Gambling and Crypto Casinos Be the Next Trend?
As one of the earliest adopters of blockchain technology, the gambling industry has incorporated blockchain and digital currencies into its system, greatly improving gambling. Blockchain has brought greater transparency and accessibility to the industry and paved the way for innovations with new forms of gambling, the latest being crypto casinos.
Bill Gates Lauds India's PM Modi For Leading 'Healthcare And Digital Transformation'
Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter to wish India and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the nation’s 75th year of independence from British rule. Gates congratulated Modi for the progress in some sectors achieved under his tenure. “As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, I...
cryptoglobe.com
SkyBridge Capital Founder Is Very Bullish on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Algorand
On Friday (August 12), former White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci, who is the founder and managing partner of global alternative investment firm SkyBridge Capital, shared his thoughts on the crypto market. SkyBridge Capital is “an SEC-registered investment adviser and global alternative investment manager that invests in hedge funds,...
Benzinga
NFT Builds Announces That They Will Solely Accept Crypto as a Form of Payment
Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2022) - NFT Builds announces that it will solely accept crypto as a form of payment. As a business owner, customers rely on flexibility when it comes to accepting different forms of payments. This includes new forms of payment and money transfer worldwide, such as cryptocurrency.
China announces new Taiwan drills as US delegation visits
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China announced more military drills around Taiwan as the island’s president met with members of a new U.S. congressional delegation on Monday, in a further sign of support among American lawmakers for the self-governing island Beijing claims as its own. Taiwanese media showed the delegation arriving for the talks, but details of the meeting were not immediately released. The delegation was due to depart later Monday on a U.S. government plane. The visit came less than two weeks after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan, which prompted days of threatening military exercises by China, including the firing of missiles over the island and into the Taiwan Strait. Pelosi is the highest-level member of the U.S. government to visit Taiwan in 25 years. China also sent warplanes and navy ships across the waterway’s median, which has long been a buffer between the sides that separated amid civil war in 1949. China regards formal contacts between U.S. politicians and the island’s government as support for its independence from Beijing.
NEWSBTC
HypaSwap, Bitcoin, and Solana – Crypto Crash 2022 Buy For Massive Bull Run Profits!
Undoubtedly, the cryptocurrency space is currently facing a crash in 2022 as crypto coins experience a price downturn with coins hitting all-time lows. The tone amongst the market is generally one of uncertainty as many crypto traders are unsure of which crypto coins to buy. Well, prominent crypto analysts have predicted HypaSwap (HYPA), Bitcoin (BTC), and Solana (SOL) are crypto coins likely to survive the crash and boom in the upcoming bull run.
bitcoinist.com
LongHash Ventures Rolls Out Web3 Investment Fund Platform Worth $100M
In a new development, LongHash Ventures will launch a $100 million investment fund for the decentralized Web3. With more innovative products, projects, and applications, the crypto space is growing in leaps and bounds. Furthermore, blockchain technology has created more opportunities for extraordinary accomplishments in the industry and other sectors. Yet...
Comments / 0