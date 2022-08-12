ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS LA

Murder suspect fatally shot after allegedly pointing handgun at deputies in Victorville

Authorities say a murder suspect that had been sought in Los Angeles was fatally wounded while deputies attempted to apprehend him in Victorville. Just before being shot by deputies Thursday, authorities say Byron Hayes pointed a handgun at deputies who had arrived at a home in the 12600 block of Westway Lane seeking to arrest him. Hayes, a 33-year-old resident of Victorville, at the time had barricaded himself inside the home and authorities had spent time negotiating with him to surrender. After Hayes was shot, medical aid was rendered and Hayes had been rushed to a hospital. It was there that he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff' Department's Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4908 or the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.
VICTORVILLE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen stabbed to death on basketball court

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. Jaime Castellano Jr. was identified as the stabbing victim, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office. Paramedics pronounced Castellano dead at the scene.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood police arrest two women for leaving child in hot car

INGLEWOOD – Visitors to an Inglewood shopping center sprang into action after they observed a child unattended in a car with the windows rolled up. It is unclear what day this happened, but residents observed a minivan in the parking lot of Superior grocery store, located near Crenshaw and Imperial, and alerted Inglewood Police Department while waiting for the occupant(s) to return.
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

Murder suspect wanted in LA killed by deputies in Victorville

A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
VICTORVILLE, CA
KTLA

Reward offered in slaying of 2 men during street-takeover in Compton

Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the street takeover was taking […]
KESQ News Channel 3

Man accused of assaulting neighbor released on bail following SWAT standoff in Palm Desert

Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon Saturday morning. Law enforcement arrived at the Desert Oasis Apartments on Country Club Drive in Palm Desert just after 8:00 a.m. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a victim was walking with his son when his neighbor approached them, threatened them, The post Man accused of assaulting neighbor released on bail following SWAT standoff in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
onscene.tv

Vehicle Flies Off Embankment Leaving Driver Dead | Moreno Valley

08.13.2022 | 12:53 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside Office and Cal Fire, Moreno Valley responded to a reported, single vehicle traffic collision with the car off the road and down the embankment and the occupant trapped. Cal Fire arrived on scene and confirmed a vehicle off the roadway, approximately 100 feet, on its roof with one person trapped and a confirmed cut and rescue operation. Paramedics made their way to the vehicle and pronounced the occupant deceased. At this time the cause of the accident is under investigation and drug or alcohol has not been ruled out. EB traffic, on SR 60 into Gilman Springs has been reduced to one lane and is moving slow and backed up No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
MORENO VALLEY, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS News

New information on suspect who opened fired on Arcadia police

The incident began as a dispute between two brothers, one of which was armed, at about 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 47-year-old Nurhan Venk on Thursday. He was being held on $1 million bail. Jasmine Viel reports.
ARCADIA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Thirty suspects are arrested on felony charges during gang sweep in San Bernardino

Thirty suspects were arrested on felony charges during a gang sweep in San Bernardino on Aug. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The multi-agency SMASH (San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums) operation included deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Highland Station, as well as officers from several different agencies including the Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Fontana School Police, Colton, Montclair, and Upland police departments. In total, more than 80 officers converged in San Bernardino to assist with this operation.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Drugs and weapon are seized by police during traffic stop in San Bernardino

Drugs and a weapon were seized by police during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The narcotics unit located and seized 15 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of cocaine HCL, 200 fentanyl pills, a loaded gun, and more than $1,300 in cash, police said in a Facebook post on Aug. 12.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
paininthepass.info

1 Killed, 1 Injured In Head-On Crash On Highway 138 Saturday Night

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A person was killed and another was seriously injured Saturday night after a head-on crash on Highway 138 in the town of Phelan. The crash was reported about 10pm on Saturday August 13, 2022. The location of the head-on collision was on Highway 138 at Gramacy Avenue about a mile south from Highway 2 (on the Wrightwood/Phelan side of Hwy 138). At this time the CHP traffic log don’t give a description of both vehicles.
PHELAN, CA

