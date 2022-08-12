Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene
LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
2urbangirls.com
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood police arrest two women for leaving child in hot car
INGLEWOOD – Visitors to an Inglewood shopping center sprang into action after they observed a child unattended in a car with the windows rolled up. It is unclear what day this happened, but residents observed a minivan in the parking lot of Superior grocery store, located near Crenshaw and Imperial, and alerted Inglewood Police Department while waiting for the occupant(s) to return.
foxla.com
Fontana Herald News
Woman is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot while driving her car in Fontana
A woman was shot and severely wounded in her car when she was caught in the crossfire between suspects who were shooting at each other during an incident in Fontana in the early morning hours of Aug. 13, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 1 a.m., officers were...
Reward offered in slaying of 2 men during street-takeover in Compton
Homicide investigators offered a $20,000 reward Friday in their search for whoever shot and killed two men during a street-takeover event in Compton last year. The victims, identified as 19-year-old Javier Menchaca and 22-year-old Juan Orozco, were parked in their vehicle in the 1900 block of North Bullis Road as the street takeover was taking […]
Fontana Herald News
Man who apparently wanted to impress a woman is charged with five felonies, including throwing Molotov cocktail at her house
A 23-year-old man who apparently wanted to impress a woman is being charged with five felonies, ranging from stalking to using an incendiary device to cause an arson, according to the Montclair Police Department. On Aug. 9 at about 11 p.m., the Montclair P.D. responded to the 9000 block of...
Man accused of assaulting neighbor released on bail following SWAT standoff in Palm Desert
Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon Saturday morning. Law enforcement arrived at the Desert Oasis Apartments on Country Club Drive in Palm Desert just after 8:00 a.m. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said a victim was walking with his son when his neighbor approached them, threatened them, The post Man accused of assaulting neighbor released on bail following SWAT standoff in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
onscene.tv
Vehicle Flies Off Embankment Leaving Driver Dead | Moreno Valley
08.13.2022 | 12:53 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside Office and Cal Fire, Moreno Valley responded to a reported, single vehicle traffic collision with the car off the road and down the embankment and the occupant trapped. Cal Fire arrived on scene and confirmed a vehicle off the roadway, approximately 100 feet, on its roof with one person trapped and a confirmed cut and rescue operation. Paramedics made their way to the vehicle and pronounced the occupant deceased. At this time the cause of the accident is under investigation and drug or alcohol has not been ruled out. EB traffic, on SR 60 into Gilman Springs has been reduced to one lane and is moving slow and backed up No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
One Arrested, 41 Cited During Pomona DUI Checkpoint
One person was arrested for driving under the influence and 41 motorists were cited for driving an unlicensed vehicle or driving with a suspended/revoked license during a DUI/drivers license operation Saturday in Pomona.
foxla.com
Third suspect arrested in killing of Monterey Park police officer
LOS ANGELES - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Monterey Park police officer. 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed August 8 during an attempted robbery outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Just a few days after his death, the Los...
CBS News
New information on suspect who opened fired on Arcadia police
The incident began as a dispute between two brothers, one of which was armed, at about 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 47-year-old Nurhan Venk on Thursday. He was being held on $1 million bail. Jasmine Viel reports.
Fontana Herald News
Thirty suspects are arrested on felony charges during gang sweep in San Bernardino
Thirty suspects were arrested on felony charges during a gang sweep in San Bernardino on Aug. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The multi-agency SMASH (San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums) operation included deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Highland Station, as well as officers from several different agencies including the Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Fontana School Police, Colton, Montclair, and Upland police departments. In total, more than 80 officers converged in San Bernardino to assist with this operation.
Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
Fontana Herald News
Drugs and weapon are seized by police during traffic stop in San Bernardino
Drugs and a weapon were seized by police during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The narcotics unit located and seized 15 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of cocaine HCL, 200 fentanyl pills, a loaded gun, and more than $1,300 in cash, police said in a Facebook post on Aug. 12.
paininthepass.info
1 Killed, 1 Injured In Head-On Crash On Highway 138 Saturday Night
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A person was killed and another was seriously injured Saturday night after a head-on crash on Highway 138 in the town of Phelan. The crash was reported about 10pm on Saturday August 13, 2022. The location of the head-on collision was on Highway 138 at Gramacy Avenue about a mile south from Highway 2 (on the Wrightwood/Phelan side of Hwy 138). At this time the CHP traffic log don’t give a description of both vehicles.
40 people detained during raid at illegal casino in Pomona, police say
Forty people were detained during an early morning gambling raid in Pomona, police said.
2urbangirls.com
Former Inglewood teacher charged with murder linked to additional assault case, authorities seek other victims
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. – Sheriff’s homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying potential victims of sexual assaults of a teacher who is also a homicide suspect at a news conference Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials and a captain in the Gardena Police...
