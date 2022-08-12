Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision that occurred tonight, August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., on Interstate 95 in the area of Churchmans Road, Newark, DE.

As a result of the crash, all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed for emergency response vehicles at the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel. The road closure is anticipated to be lengthy, with no estimated time for a re-opening.

The investigation is in the early stages with further details being released as they become available.

For updated road closure information and traffic conditions, log on to:

http://www.deldot.gov/Traffic/travel_advisory/index.shtml#advisories

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 081122 2310

The post *Traffic Advisory* Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .