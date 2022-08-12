ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

*Traffic Advisory* Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Collision

By Staff Writer
Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 3 days ago

Delaware State Police are on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision that occurred tonight, August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., on Interstate 95 in the area of Churchmans Road, Newark, DE.

As a result of the crash, all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed for emergency response vehicles at the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes of travel. The road closure is anticipated to be lengthy, with no estimated time for a re-opening.

The investigation is in the early stages with further details being released as they become available.

For updated road closure information and traffic conditions, log on to:

http://www.deldot.gov/Traffic/travel_advisory/index.shtml#advisories

You can follow the Delaware State Police by clicking on:

Delaware State Police Official Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Nextdoor

Please tell us how we’re doing via our Citizen Satisfaction Survey .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell

Released: 081122 2310

The post *Traffic Advisory* Delaware State Police Investigating Serious Collision appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Milford LIVE News

Troopers Arrest Suspect for Aggravated Menacing

Delaware State Police arrested 29-year-old Asmar Wilks of Townsend, DE for aggravated menacing and related charged following an incident involving a handgun early Saturday morning. On August 13, 2022, at […] The post Troopers Arrest Suspect for Aggravated Menacing appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
TOWNSEND, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Double Fatal Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that claimed the lives of two individuals last night in the Newark area. The collision occurred on August 11, 2022, at approximately 10:22 p.m., a silver 2020 BMW M2 was traveling southbound on Interstate-95 approaching the area of Churchmans Road. For an unknown reason, the BMW became disabled in the middle lane. At this time, a white 2017 Freightliner box truck was traveling southbound on I-95 and had entered into the middle lane of travel. The front center of the box truck struck the rear center of the BMW for point of impact. As a result of the collision the box truck became connected to the BMW and pushed it in southern direction, towards the right shoulder where the vehicles came to rest. The front of the box truck then caught fire.
NEWARK, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delaware State
Delaware Cars
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
Newark, DE
Newark, DE
Crime & Safety
WDEL 1150AM

Man critically injured in Newark motorcycle crash

A 43-year-old man is in critical condition after he crashed his motorcycle in Newark overnight. New Castle County Paramedics and Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder personnel found the victim in the 1600 block of Ogletown Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. He was treated at the scene for injuries to...
NEWARK, DE
WGMD Radio

UPDATED: Young Woman Killed in Kent Co. Crash

UPDATED 2:45pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim as 18 year old Ayonna Gill-Black of Dover. ==============================================================. An 18-year-old Dover woman has died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle wreck in Kent County. According to Delaware State Police, she was the driver of a car that was...
KENT COUNTY, DE
firststateupdate.com

Rider In Critical Condition After Saturday Morning Motorcycle Crash

Delaware State Police (DSP) is investigating a motorcycle crash that left the rider in critical condition. At approximately 1:36 a.m. the New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS) and the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company (AHH&L) of Newark were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ogletown Road, in Newark for the report of a motorcyclist injured, according to NCCEMS S/Sergeant Abigail Haas.
NEWARK, DE
MyChesCo

16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Investigating

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Friday at approximately 2:29 a.m. in the 900 block of Linden Street. Police located a 16-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
WILMINGTON, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Delaware State Police
nccpdnews.com

POLICE REQUEST PUBLIC’S HELP IDENTIFYING HIT AND RUN SUSPECT

New Castle County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a hit and run suspect that left a 78-year-old in critical condition. (Wilmington, DE 19810) Yesterday (August 13, 2022), New Castle County police officers responded to Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive for a report of a vehicle collision that had just occurred. Upon arrival, the officers discovered that a 78-year-old motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Carpenter Station Road, approaching the intersection of Valley Run Drive. A Honda CRV cream in color was traveling northbound on Carpenter Station Road and turned left in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the front passenger side door. The rider was ejected and came to rest at the intersection of Carpenter Station Road and Valley Run Drive.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
MyChesCo

Arrest Made in Connection to Several Thefts from Vehicles

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to several thefts from vehicles. Athorties state that on August 5 at approximately 1:50 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of West 9th Street regarding an in-progress theft from a vehicle. Upon arrival, police made contact with 19-year-old Marell Lowe, who was actively removing items from a vehicle. Lowe was taken into custody without incident. Through investigative measures, police were able to connect Lowe to two other incidents that occurred on August 4 in the 200 block of West 19th Street and the 300 block of West 19th Street. Lowe initially gave officers a false name.
WILMINGTON, DE
MyChesCo

Wilmington Police Arrest 3 Men in Stolen Car with Drugs

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested three men on drug charges and recovered a stolen vehicle. Authorities state that on August 5 at approximately 12:55 a.m., police on patrol observed an occupied stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of North Pine Street. Police made contact with the occupants, 23-year-old Tyair Roy, 18-year-old Miquel Batson, and 19-year-old Kamall Bey. All three men were taken into custody without incident and police recovered 161.7 grams of marijuana, 30 doses of MDMA, 9 Oxycodone pills, and drug paraphernalia.
WILMINGTON, DE
PennLive.com

Two Md. filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
MyChesCo

Copper Thief Caught in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a man in connection to multiple copper theft incidents following an investigation. Wilmington Police detectives began an investigation into copper thefts regarding several copper theft incidents, including those which took place in the 900 block of South Heald Street on June 18; in the 400 block of Buttonwood Street on June 21; and in the 3000 block of Lancaster Avenue on July 22. Through investigative measures, detectives were able to identify 51-year-old Kenjuan Congo as a suspect. Warrants were secured for the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident on August 9 at approximately 1:26 p.m. in the unit block of North Union Street.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

18-Year-Old Dover Woman Kille In Tragic Accident Wednesday

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Dover area on Wednesday morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on August 10, 2022, at approximately 8:20 a.m., a tan 2004 Pontiac Vibe was stopped at a stop sign facing northbound on Fox Road at the intersection with North Little Creek Road. At the same time, a white 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling eastbound on North Little Creek Road approaching the intersection at Fox Road. For unknown reasons, the Vibe entered the intersection and into the path of the Ram according to DeMalto. As a result, the front of the Dodge Ram struck the left side of the Pontiac Vibe. After impact, both the Vibe and the Ram pickup truck traveled in a northeasterly direction until they came to rest near the westbound shoulder area of North Little Creek Road.
DOVER, DE
MyChesCo

Arrest Warrant Issued for Delaware Man in CVS Theft

THORNBURY TWP, PA — Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police say they have obtained an arrest warrant for Stephen Nicholas Phillips, 32 years old of Middletown, Delaware, following an investigation into a retail theft that occurred at the CVS Pharmacy in Thornbury Township on February 10, 2022. Chester County Magisterial District...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
NBC News

29 year old Delaware resident kills himself after plowing car in Capitol barricades

D.C. law enforcement is on high alert as Capitol police say 29-year-old Delaware resident Richard York killed himself after plowing his car into a Capitol barricade. After the car caught on fire, the driver started firing a handgun into the air as he walked down a block toward the Capitol. Officials say they approached him as he was walking onto the East Front when he shot himself.Aug. 14, 2022.
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

Arrest in Connection with July 31 Wilmington Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in an arrest in connection with a July 31 shooting incident. Authorities state that on July 31 at approximately 3:23 a.m., police located a 26-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. A subsequent investigation determined that the injury was the result of a shooting incident that took place in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets.
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police investigating serious crash in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a serious crash in the Dover area. We’re told the crash happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Little Creek Road and Fox Road. As a result, the roadways will be closed for emergency response vehicles at the scene.
DOVER, DE
MyChesCo

Wanted Man Arrested on Drug Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a wanted man on drug charges. On August 4 at approximately 5:38 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 100 block of North Jackson Street when they attempted to make contact with 24-year-old Domere Robinson. Robinson fled from police but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered 14 MDMA pills and 14 Oxycodone pills. Robinson was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
WILMINGTON, DE
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
176K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy