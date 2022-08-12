Read full article on original website
WIFR
City of Rockford drafts preliminary boundary map, calls for input
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A shift in population recorded during the 2020 Census requires leaders of Rockford to adjust the boundaries of the current 14 wards. The redistricting committee has recommended a preliminary redistricting map for consideration and public comment. After Friday, September 2, the committee will review and address any comments before voting on the approval of a final map.
WIFR
$106M in Rebuild Illinois grants headed to main streets near you
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker announced Monday the latest 50 infrastructure projects to receive funding through the Rebuild Illinois capital program. Multiple local endeavors, including the Times Theater Restoration project, were awarded up to $3 million in funding. “The Times Theater has a special place in Rockford’s history, and...
WIFR
Rockford leaders praise city improvements, investments
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 815 Day is just one example of how the city of Rockford is moving forward and improving the lives of everyone living in the area. In 2012 Rockford ranked as one of the “Most Miserable Cities in America.” That mission became “Transform Rockford,” a group focused on turning Rockford into a top community by 2025. The group’s steering chair, LoRayne Logan, says we’ve made big strides over the last decade.
Rockford’s Times Theater gets $3M restoration grant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Times Theater, on N. Main Street, which has sat empty for 20 years, has won $3 million in state grants to undergo a $16 million restoration project. The plan is to bring the historic theater on N. Main Street back to life by turning it into a multi-use entertainment venue. […]
WIFR
Rockford to host 2022 IDOT Conference
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford will be hosting the 2022 Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) Fall Planning Conference from September 21 - 23. The conference will be at Embassy Suites Riverfront Conference Center in downtown Rockford. Around 300 professionals from across the state and region will be...
thecentersquare.com
Some Illinois school districts facing bus driver shortages
(The Center Square) – The school bus driver shortage that was prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting some Illinois school districts with higher costs covered by taxpayers. From Chicago to Metropolis, a shortage of drivers is forcing school districts and parents to make alternative plans. Carbondale-based Robinson...
advantagenews.com
More Illinois farmers markets taking LINK cards
More people who use federal food assistance cards known as LINK cards can now shop at some Illinois farmers markets. Virginia Filicetti, manager of the DeKalb Farmers Market, told The Center Square that the program means that the farmers have a bigger pool of regular customers, and the LINK card holders get fresh fruits and vegetables straight from the farm.
WIFR
City council approves demolition of Founders Landing building
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Davis Park has been in Rockford for nearly three decades, but city leaders believe in that time, the space has never been utilized to it’s fullest potential. “It doesn’t scream to any young family or someone at lunch who works downtown, saying come on over,”...
rockrivercurrent.com
‘I hope our streets are safer’: Rockford approves new rules for ATVs, dirt bikes
ROCKFORD — City Council members on Monday approved new regulations meant to crack down on the illegal driving of ATVs and dirt bikes on public streets. The new rules prohibit such vehicles from being fueled at a gas station unless secured to a trailer or truck bed. The city will also require owners to register their ATVs and other non-highway vehicles.
WIFR
Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility limiting certain items
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Due to a fire at the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency’s waste processing facility, certain items will temporarily not be accepted at Rockford’s household hazardous waste collection facility. Until further notice, only the following items will be accepted at Rockford’s household hazardous waste facility:
Second largest attendance recorded for this year’s Boone County Fair
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — This year’s Boone County Fair became the second largest attended ever, according to ticket sales data. Over 218,000 people attended the fair, just 4,000 less than the all-time record set in 2019. This year was the first Boone County Fair in a row to have over 200,000 attendees. The organizers said […]
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Aug. 20: two inmates sentenced in Winnebago County to be released
There are two inmates sentenced to jail in Winnebago County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Aug. 20. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
indreg.com
Decatur Dairy and Swiss Cheese Co-op expanding
Decatur Dairy officially broke ground Tuesday, Aug. 16, on a 23,000-square-foot cheese plant addition. The historic creamery just west of Brodhead and Decatur Swiss Cheese Co-op are forming a new limited liability company in the cheese plant expansion. The plant produces cheese on West County Highway F with milk from...
MyStateline.com
815 Day: The History of Freeport with Tim Mahoney
We’re in downtown Freeport with Tim from Mahoney & Mahoney LLC., he’s telling us the history of Freeport and about the Freeport Doctrine. Head to mahoneysgotyourback.com to get in touch with him.
WIFR
Overdose Awareness Month Events
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Live R.E.A.L Foundation will be hosting three events in August to bring awareness to deaths due to overdoses. The first event is an awareness and fundraiser on the Drug Enforcement Agency’s first ever National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness day on August 21. It will take place at MOD Pizza long West Lane Road, Machesney Park. 20% of food sales will be donated when the code “MOD8839″ is used in-person or online.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford to raze dilapidated former grocery store on West State Street
ROCKFORD — The city of Rockford plans to tear down a dilapidated former grocery store along West State Street as a means to set the stage for future development. Razing the former Al-Mart grocery store, located along a stretch of West State Street being rebuilt into a four-lane road, is one of two demolitions City Council members may sign off on Monday. The city may also demolish a condemned property next to Faith Temple Church, 1406 School St.
Does This Popular Mall In Illinois Still Have A Chance At Thriving?
If you've never been to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, you've saved yourself from impulse buying at every store. Though I shop online a ton now, I do make a trip to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg from time to time. Something about walking into a huge shopping center and having all the options you need in one giant building makes me happy. That means more walking, but at least I'm not wasting gas driving from place to place!
rockrivercurrent.com
Jennifer Muraski takes over as Winnebago County coroner
ROCKFORD — Winnebago County Board members on Thursday approved the appointment of Jennifer Muraski to serve as coroner. Muraski replaces Bill Hintz, who resigned last month after pleading guilty to one count of theft of governmental property and one count of official misconduct. Muraski, who has 27 years experience...
spotonillinois.com
How many times were students suspended or expelled in Hononegah Community High School District 207 in 2020-2021 school year?
The following residential sales were reported in Rockton in the week ending July 23, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $268,000 and the median property tax bill was $5,243.5 for the previous year. 812 DR CLARK Way.$201,000Property Tax (2019): $3,736.22Effective... Posted in:. Places:. 21:39. Demmer: 'We had a...
travelawaits.com
7 Things To Do In Charming Edgerton, Wisconsin
Edgerton, Wisconsin, is a charming small town with a big personality. Found in the Rock River Valley 4 miles away from the gorgeous 10,595-acre Lake Koshkonong, it is the perfect place to experience Midwestern hospitality while having fun. This community was formerly known as Fulton Station. Still, it was later...
