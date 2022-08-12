ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis named MSD volleyball coach

By John Cannon jcannon@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
Karita Lewis

As a talented outside hitter, Karita Lewis helped Maryland School for the Deaf’s volleyball team remain a perennial power.

Now, she’ll try to do the same thing as a coach.

severnaparkvoice.com

Senior Softball League Looking For Players

The Anne Arundel County Senior Softball Association is about midway through its season. Although the league is going strong with many new additions, new players are always welcome. Through softball, seniors can stay active and enjoy camaraderie whether they’re playing at Bachman Sports Complex in Glen Burnie or meeting afterward...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
247Sports

Mike Locksley talks injuries, key upgrade and more after Maryland football's first scrimmage

Maryland football held its first scrimmage of fall camp Saturday, allowing its offense and defense to get reps in game situations for the first time ahead of the upcoming season. The Terps got their first game-like action from a roster that returns 15 starters from last season, the most of any Big Ten program, and look to capitalize on a record-setting campaign that saw the program finish 7-6 with a bowl victory.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Sykesville sixth-grader's cookies win national contest

SYKESVILLE, Md. — A Carroll County sixth-grader will be featured in next year's Farmer's Almanac after he won a baking contest. Cameron Livesay, 11, of Sykesville, makes a cookie that won the Farmer's Almanac 2022 Honey Recipe Contest and will be featured in the 2023 edition of the almanac.
SYKESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Comfortable but cloudy Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Closing out the weekend with an increase of clouds and comfortable temps.Sunday's highs will reach the low 80s and will later decrease in to the middle 60's. High pressure will shift offshore today as upper level troughing builds in from the Great Lakes. Scattered storms will arrive on Monday and Tuesday, leaving clouds behind, lasting through the rest of the workweek. 
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A stellar Saturday full of sunshine

BALTIMORE-- The weekend is off to a stellar start with tons of sunshine, a light breeze and low humidity. Saturday's temps reached into the high 80s and dwindled down into mid-60s. This beautiful weather will continue into Sunday, though clouds may increase, leading Maryland into its next rain maker.Chances for storms will arise on Monday and Tuesday. Clouds are looking to be present through the rest of the workweek. But for now, enjoy the abundance of sunshine and don't forget your SPF and sunglasses. 
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

MoCo Resident Claims World Record $4.4 Million Prize at 2022 White Marlin Open

The White Marlin Open is a 48-year-old deep-sea fishing tournament held annually in Ocean City, Maryland. The tournament awards prize money for catches of white marlin, blue marlin, tuna, wahoo, dolphin and swordfish. This year, a Bethesda resident, Jeremy Duffie, caught a white marlin and claimed the billfish tournament’s top prize., which is a world record payout. Duffie, fishing off Ocean City boat Billfisher, reeled in a 77.5-pound white marlin and claimed $4.4 million prize (photos below by @ryanwlackey). Silver Spring’s Bill Britt received a $960,000 payout for reeling in a 511 pound blue marlin.
bethesdamagazine.com

Miss Toya’s now open in Silver Spring

Miss Toya’s Creole House is now open at 923 Ellsworth Drive in downtown Silver Spring. The restaurant opened Friday, according to owner Jeffeary Miskiri. He said Monday the restaurant “had a lot of foot traffic” on its opening day. The restaurant is still in its soft opening...
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

2 Maryland filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate.Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck collided with their car, which Delaware State Police said had become disabled in a lane on a stretch of Interstate 95 near Newark, The Baltimore Sun reported. The truck struck the car from behind — pushing it toward the shoulder — and then caught fire, pinning the men inside their vehicle, according to police. The truck driver wasn't injured.Andrew Geraci, a filmmaker and friend of the men, said that Whittier and Brubaker were returning Thursday to Maryland from a production in Philadelphia.Brubaker, of Halethorpe, was considered a pioneer in virtual production filming, and created the first large-scale LED wall in the Baltimore and Washington region, Geraci said. Whittier, of Havre de Grace, started and owned camera equipment companies in Baltimore, Philadelphia and Alexandria, Virginia, before selling his company recently, the newspaper reported.(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
BALTIMORE, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Volunteer Of The Month: Student Finds Missing Person

It won’t show up on a resume or a list of accomplishments, but one teen’s act of kindness made a difference for a peer in distress. Arnold resident Ethan Teague was recognized during the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s awards banquet in June for his help locating a missing young man. Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad and District 5 Councilwoman Amanda Fiedler made the presentation during the banquet, which was held at Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in Maryland

- When it comes to Maryland's hot dog culture, we have some recommendations. This article will cover Curtis' Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland, Pip's Dock Street Dogs in Annapolis, and Ann's Dari-Crème in Glen Burnie. Curtis’ Coney Island Famous Weiners in Cumberland. If you are looking for...
CUMBERLAND, MD
wypr.org

"The Great Patapsco Flood of 1868"

On July 24, 1868, a massive storm caused terrible flooding along the Patapsco River Valley, including the mill town of Ellicott City. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Humane Society of Harford County saving special German Shepherd

FALLSTON, Md. — A German Shepherd named "Rhett" is recovering from heart surgery thanks to donations that poured into the Humane Society of Harford County. Rhett came in as a stray who was skinny and unable to keep down food due to a rare genetic disorder. Joining us with more on his recovery is the director of the Humane Society of Harford County, Bob Citrullo.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wet & cool Monday

BALTIMORE -- We hope you savored the sunshine this weekend because we don't have it today. A drizzly and cool start to the week is in store in the Baltimore area. It will remain cloudy with a high near 77. Showers are likely Monday mainly before 9 a.m., and we could see more rain in the afternoon and evening as well. Showers and possible thunderstorms are in store Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will be a little warmer with highs in the low 80s. We'll be seeing plenty of clouds the rest of the week. Temperatures are below what we expect this time of year, but we warm up by the weekend.  And by the way, today is National Relaxation Day. Good luck with that!  
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: History of Edmondson Village Shopping Center

As more Americans were able to afford cars in the 1940s, developers Joseph and Jacob Meyerhoff set out to create a shopping center that people could drive to. Built in 1947, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center was inspired by the architecture of Colonial Williamsburg. In this video, Baltimore Heritage executive...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

$25,000 Winning ‘Pick 5’ Ticket Sold at Silver Spring 7-Eleven

A $25,000 winning Pick 5 ticket, purchased for 50-cents, was sold at the 7-Eleven at 13401 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring. According to the Maryland Lottery, the winning numbers on August 9 were 77770 and delivered 20 winning tickets, each worth over $10,000 or more, including the ticket previously mentioned. Details below:
SILVER SPRING, MD
PhillyBite

The Best Crab Cakes in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
mocoshow.com

Duck Donuts in Gaithersburg Has Closed Permanently

Duck Donuts has closed its Gaithersburg location after operating for just over five years. This morning we were informed by reader Emily Siok that the store was closed with everything (including store hours, etc.) removed form the door. While a direct link to the Gaithersburg store is still available on the Duck Donuts website, it no longer shows up in location searches within the website. A call to the Rockville location confirmed that the store has closed permanently.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
The Frederick News-Post

