Amazing New Yoga Class in Southeast Minnesota is Near a Bear!
If you've never done yoga near a bear or a wolf, have you ever really done yoga in Minnesota? The correct answer is "no". But the good news is that you still have a chance to be a true Minnesota yogi because there is a class where you can do just that about 20 minutes from Rochester, Minnesota.
You See: Vendors For Dogs Today At Rochester’s Thursdays Downtown
When's the last time you took your dog shopping? No, not to watch YOU shopping, but to shop WITH you? Never? Well, today's the perfect day to start with these cool vendors that have gone to the dogs at Thursday's Downtown in Rochester, Minnesota. Everyone's Excited About Tonight's Thursday's Downtown...
20 of the Most Horrible Smells in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa
You know when you walk by someone in the skyway in Rochester, Minnesota who has a bit of a stink? It could be someone at the gym or worse, someone you sit by at work every day. Their B.O. got the best of them and you'd love to just hand them a stick of deodorant to help the world be a better place but, well, that would probably come across as rude. That's one of the Top 20 Worst Smells that annoy us in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois...but it's not the worst.
Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A secret has been kept in Southeast Minnesota but it is now out! Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron, Minnesota have a few new babies. Here's the even better news - they are ready to meet you!. Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester, Minnesota. I know...
60 Google Images That Show How Rochester Has Changed Through the Years
Remember when the North Target in Rochester was where Hobby Lobby is now?. Rochester is known for two things - Mayo Clinic and having lots of construction. Ok, we probably have a few more fun facts about our town but the fact is, our town has changed a lot through the years. We've got bars that are now providing funeral services and schools that have disappeared from our map and roads that have completely changed.
Beautiful Sunflower Fields to Explore Around Minnesota
I've been seeing tons of pictures from friends on Facebook exploring the sunflower fields around Minnesota. We are at the peak of sunflower season which, according to The Boutique Adventurer, is August and September. Last summer wasn't a super great year for sunflowers because of the drought but this summer...
Breathtaking Flower Farm Now for Sale in Southeast Minnesota
If you've been wanting to own your own business and are ok getting your hands a little dirty, a dream property (that smells absolutely amazing!) is now on the market in Southeast Minnesota for $1,495,000!. Dream Peony Farm For Sale in Southeast Minnesota Could Be Your Next Adventure. I know...
Mystery of the Single Black Socks Found in Rochester
Have you ever noticed while walking around downtown Rochester, MN or driving around that you’ll randomly see a single black sock laying around? Not a pair, just one. And it’s almost always a black sock. What’s up with that? Rochester man Brett Pauley has been wondering the same thing.
Costume Shopping Now Ready at Halloween Store in Rochester
How's that back-to-school shopping going? Well, hopefully, you are all done because Halloween has officially arrived in Southeast Minnesota. Yes, one of the Halloween stores is now open in Rochester. (Psst...there is a secret way to score a free $500 below too!) Halloween Store Has Officially Opened for the Season...
Small Minnesota Town Named Best Rural Town in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things come in small doses, and that's certainly true when looking at the very best rural towns in Minnesota. Recently, The World According to Briggs compiled the Top-Ten Best Rural towns in all of Minnesota and number one on the list is a picturesque town, surrounded by some of the best farmland in the U.S.
This Minnesota City Claims To Be The ‘Miami Of Minnesota’
Minnesota is home to 853 cities and one of them is claiming to be the 'Miami of Minnesota'. Yes, Miami is a major city down in Florida with a population of over 400,000 people. However, one city in the Land of 10,000 lakes claims to be somewhat similar to Miami right here in Minnesota. What city could that be?
QUESTION: Is it Illegal to Drive Without a Windshield in Minnesota?
The other day, I saw an old Jeep around Rochester, Minnesota that was missing a pretty vital piece. The entire windshield was missing and all I could think of was, "Man! I bet they get a ton of bugs in their face when they are driving around.". Then I got curious and started to wonder if that was even legal in the state of Minnesota.
40+ People in Rochester Help Cleanup Flooding Disaster in Kentucky
About a week ago, I was sitting in the studio at Townsquare Media in the middle of my radio show and I got a phone call from someone in Montana. I get a ton of spam calls and I honestly never answer my phone so I wasn't going to answer it. Well, turns out, it was a phone call I should have immediately stopped my show for and answered. My youngest two kids were part of a group from Christ Community Church in Rochester, Minnesota that went to help clean up the devastation from the floods in Kentucky and one of my kids had a little "incident".
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
Don’t Explore These 5 Haunted Minnesota Trails Alone
It's almost one of my favorite times of the year! No, not State Fair Season. No, not the Holiday Season. I'm talking about Spooky Season! Halloween is going to be here before we know it, hands down one of my favorite holidays, but it's never too soon to talk about haunted places around Minnesota.
One Person Fatally Injured in Albert Lea Fire
Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Albert Lea are investigating a fatal fire. According to a news release issued by Albert Lea Fire and Rescue, firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 2:15 AM Saturday. When they arrived at the scene, a neighbor informed them that a person might be inside the burning structure.
SEE: How To Become Rochester Firefighter – 7 Days of Training Free
Did you know the Rochester Fire Department (FFD) has a High School Firefighting Program? It's #TRUE. And they're looking for students to join up right now. We are actively recruiting next year’s juniors and seniors for the 2022-2023 school year who are interested in participating. Schools included are Rochester, Pine Island, Stewartville, Dover-Eyota, and Byron.
Famous Celebrity Couple Spotted Walking in Rochester on Monday
The last few weeks, Gerard Butler has been spotted around Rochester, Minnesota. Now, it seems as if 2 more celebrities have been spotted as well. Ivanka Trump and Jarod Kushner Spotted in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. About the same time I was dealing with a St. Bernard getting stung by a...
Rochester Man Injured in Winona County Motorcycle Crash
Elba, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Elba Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report said the motorcycle was traveling on Highway 74 at the intersection of County Road 26 when the bike went off the roadway around 4:15 p.m. The...
Rochester Police ID Suspects Connected to Drug Search at Motel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the identities of the seven suspects connected to a drug-related raid at a motel Wednesday. Officers executed a search warrant at Rochester's Motel 6 after determining there was a risk of juveniles overdosing on fentanyl and other drugs. A Police spokesperson said their investigation uncovered possible drug sales were taking place at the motel. Officers obtained the warrant to search five rooms.
