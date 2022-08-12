ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Universal Orlando unwraps early details for this year’s holiday celebration

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many Floridians are planning their best Halloween costumes, Universal Orlando Resort is unwrapping some early details about this year’s holiday celebration.

The destination-wide holidays celebration kicks off Nov. 12 and runs through Jan. 1, 2023.

The holiday event will feature a mix of festivities highlighting some of pop culture’s most beloved stories and characters, Universal said.

Some of the festive fun taking place this winter that was announced Thursday include:

  • Christmas in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at both Universal Studios and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, including “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle,” a project show at Hogwarts Castle, holiday-themed performances and more.
  • The return of Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s at Universal Studios, featuring fan favorite characters from “Despicable Me,” “Shrek” and “Madagascar,” alongside larger-than-life balloons, floats, performers and more.
  • ”Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular,” a live retelling of the timeless Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic at Islands of Adventure.
  • Mannheim Steamroller takes the stage at Universal Studios again on Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11.
  • Holiday-themed merchandise, food and beverage, character encounters, seasonal décor and more.

Access to Universal Orlando’s holiday celebration is included with park admission.

