ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dequincy, LA

Louisiana kindergartner kicked out of school for having two moms [VIDEO]

By Britt Lofaso
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zo6OI_0hEFzhJh00

DEQUINCY, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana couple is speaking out after they say a Christian school kicked their daughter out of the academy for having two moms. The decision came only two days before school started.

The couple told KLFY News 10 that Bible Baptist Academy in Dequincy, La. told them that they couldn’t educate their daughter because they are a married same-sex couple. They’re now sharing their story, hoping to empower others.

Emily Parker says three days after she and her wife officially adopted 5-year-old Zoey and two days before she started kindergarten, the director and the pastor of the academy called them in for a meeting.

LSP: Back to school road safety

“He started off saying, ‘This is a Christian school. We don’t just teach academics. We teach the word of the Bible.’ We’re like, ‘Yeah, yeah. We understand.’ He was like, ‘That being said, we only believe in two genders, and we only believe in marriage between a man and a woman. Since Zoey’s life at home doesn’t reflect that, we don’t think she’s going to be a good fit for this school,'” Parker told News 10.

Parker said that she wanted to be surprised but wasn’t. She was angry, as their daughter had attended the school last year.

“We were here. We’ve paid our dues. We’ve done our things. I am like, ‘I see where this is going. You don’t need to say anymore. We’re going to head out. I appreciate your honesty, and I’m glad you won’t be teaching my daughter,'” she added.

Parker said that Zoey has had an especially hard life, as her father died in 2020. Parker adopted her niece, Zoey, after she and her wife cared for her for over a year. She says her faith initially waivered after the incident with the school, but the community became her pillar of faith.

“People came out to show us love, to say, ‘Hey, this is not God’s love. This is not what love is about. This is not what church is about. Come to our church.’ We had so many invitations to so many churches to show us love. That is what this is about,” Parker said.

Police officer shortage impacting school resource officer positions in Vermilion Parish

Parker and her wife began touring other schools and finally decided on Hamilton Christian Academy, who made their family feel welcomed and accepted.

5-year-old Zoey started her first day on Thursday and the Parkers say they’re excited for this new beginning for their daughter.

“It wasn’t about us. It wasn’t about our relationship. It wasn’t about our orientation. It was about her. It was about Zoey. It was always about Zoey,” Parker said.

News 10 has made multiple attempts at reaching out to Bible Baptist Academy and the school’s pastor. We have yet to hear back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lafayette Satire FB Page Suggests Atchafalaya Speeding Challenge

We are almost 2 weeks into August and 2 weeks since the speeding fines on the Atchafalaya went into place. The law started on August 1 of this year and states that traffic will be monitored and if you are caught crossing the basin bridge in under 18 minutes, you could receive a heft fine by doing so. Now, I haven't been over the basin since this whole law went into effect, but the word on the street was the cameras have yet to be installed. There is now a pretty good solution to beat those fines.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man arrested on 2nd-degree murder charge

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police have arrested a man on a charge of second-degree murder. James Lee Parker Jr., 40, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center Saturday morning. Parker is also charged with direct contempt of court. KPLC has reached out to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Dequincy, LA
Dequincy, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
KPLC TV

Two Calcasieu deputies on leave while domestic situations investigated

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently on leave pending investigations into domestic situations. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso confirmed to KPLC that both officers are on leave. While one case arose recently, the other has been turned over to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office to determine whether charges are warranted, he said.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One From Louisiana Arrested and Authorities Seeking Another in Connection with Molestation of A Juvenile and Cruelty to Juveniles

One From Louisiana Arrested and Authorities Seeking Another in Connection with Molestation of A Juvenile and Cruelty to Juveniles. On August 11, 2022, the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, detectives arrested Colby Case Manuel, 28, of Louisiana Avenue, in Lake Arthur, Louisiana, on a warrant for molestation of a juvenile and cruelty to juveniles.
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Passenger killed when car hits tree in Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish, La. (KPLC) - A vehicle caught fire after hitting a tree off Hwy 113 near Dry Creek Friday, killing the passenger and seriously injuring the driver, police say. A 2008 Chrysler Sebring was traveling south on Hwy 113 near Hwy 394 when the car traveled off the roadway...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kindergartner#Christian#Klfy News#Bible Baptist Academy
Calcasieu Parish News

Planned Water Outage in Lake Charles August 16

On August 12, 2022, the City of Lake Charles reported that on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a temporary water service disruption is scheduled for numerous streets in the area of West Oak Lane where contractors are currently working on a drainage project. The outage is expected to begin at 8:15 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The shut-off is required to allow contractors to perform a water line relocation and the related tie-ins.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Civil rights attorney: Charges in newspaper attack should have been upgraded to hate crime, attempted murder

The jury trial for the first of two men charged in the brutal attack of American Press newspaper carrier Woodie Blanks is set to begin on Aug. 29. Douglas Paul James, 32, will appear in the 30th Judicial District Court in Vernon Parish to face charges of second-degree battery for the Dec. 17, 2021, attack of 67-year-old Blanks.
VERNON PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

Interesting Sight at Lake Charles Casino Parking Garage

I'll be honest, there's really no backstory to this picture. I have personally seen some crazy stuff happen to work for 12 years in the casino industry. I am sure everyone has their stories. I can remember one time I ran across a van FULL of kids just playing with toys and having a good ole time. They weren't in any danger, the van was running and the AC was on. There were no backseats, they had full fun of the van. They had already colored on most of the windows, carpet, and doors. At first, I was alarmed that there might be something really bad happening with them, so I called security to report it as I stood there and waved and made faces at them through the window. Security ran up to the garage and the State Police were right behind. They ran the plate and found the owners of the van on the casino floor.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Reward offered in Oakdale homicide

OAKDALE – The Allen Parish Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that would lead to the arrest of a man wanted for a murder in Oakdale. Malcolm Pugh, 21, is accused of shooting Anthony Rakestraw Jr., 25 on Aug. 5 during an argument on Arkansas Avenue in Oakdale, police said.
OAKDALE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy