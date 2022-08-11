ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Matip and Konaté Injuries Reportedly Delaying Sepp van den Berg Loan

With injuries to Joël Matip and Ibrahima Konaté happening in quick succession, Liverpool FC are being forced to re-evaluate potential transfer sales and loans for some of the center backs further down the depth chart. Jürgen Klopp admitted last week that Konaté’s knee injury was likely to prevent...
Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
Transfer news: Man Utd join race for Caicedo

Manchester United have joined a list of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and West Ham, interested in signing Ecuador defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, 20, from Brighton. (Mirror), external. Cristiano Ronaldo was offered by Manchester United to rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan, but both Serie A clubs turned down the...
FAW 'open minded' over Cymru Premier reforms

Football Association of Wales president Steve Williams says the governing body will be "open minded" over potential reforms to the Cymru Premier. The Cymru Premier was launched as the League of Wales - Welsh football's first national league - 30 years ago. Clubs and fans will be consulted as part...
The Hundred: How Eoin Morgan & Trevor Bayliss have turned around London Spirit's fortunes

You can't keep a good man down for long, as Eoin Morgan has shown in the opening 10 days of The Hundred. A poor run with England led to his retirement from international duty, but the 35-year-old has found form with the bat and superbly guided London Spirit to three wins from their opening three matches, the latest a nine-run win over defending champions Southern Brave.
Eurovision: Excitement as Leeds and Sheffield battle to host 2023 event

Eurovision fever has been evident on the streets of Yorkshire after Leeds and Sheffield made the shortlist to host next year's song contest. Spice Girls star Mel B threw her weight behind the bid by her home city of Leeds and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard gave his backing to Sheffield.
