ESPN
Man United boss Erik ten Hag: I wanted to substitute entire team at half-time of dismal Brentford defeat
Erik ten Hag said he wanted to substitute his entire Manchester United team at half-time after a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford. Manchester United conceded four times in the first 35 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium and ended the day bottom of the Premier League table. - Man United...
SB Nation
Matip and Konaté Injuries Reportedly Delaying Sepp van den Berg Loan
With injuries to Joël Matip and Ibrahima Konaté happening in quick succession, Liverpool FC are being forced to re-evaluate potential transfer sales and loans for some of the center backs further down the depth chart. Jürgen Klopp admitted last week that Konaté’s knee injury was likely to prevent...
ESPN
Resilient Nottingham Forest beat West Ham United to secure first win since Premier League return
A first-half goal from Taiwo Awoniyi was enough to earn Nottingham Forest a 1-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday, their first victory of the new Premier League season as the City Ground hosted top-flight football for the first time since 1999. Awoniyi scored Forest's first Premier League goal...
'We Want To Show A Response Against Palace' James Milner Determined To Bounce Back
James Milner spoke to Liverpool FC in an interview released on Saturday where he stressed the desire for his team to ‘show a response’ when they host Crystal Palace on Monday night in the Premier League.
BBC
Robert Page: Wales to sign up manager 'in forthcoming weeks', says FAW president
Wales manager Robert Page is close to agreeing a new "long-term" deal, says Football Association of Wales (FAW) president Steve Williams. Page, 47, has led the team to their first World Cup finals in 64 years. He took charge when Ryan Giggs stepped away, temporarily at first, in November 2020...
FOX Sports
Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd join race for Caicedo
Manchester United have joined a list of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and West Ham, interested in signing Ecuador defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, 20, from Brighton. (Mirror), external. Cristiano Ronaldo was offered by Manchester United to rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan, but both Serie A clubs turned down the...
Pep Guardiola Confirms Trio Will Stay With First-Team
Pep Guardiola is giving youth a chance this season, and the Manchester City academy boys are set for a season in the first-team. Luke Mbete, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Rico Lewis are all set for a season in the first-team
BBC
FAW 'open minded' over Cymru Premier reforms
Football Association of Wales president Steve Williams says the governing body will be "open minded" over potential reforms to the Cymru Premier. The Cymru Premier was launched as the League of Wales - Welsh football's first national league - 30 years ago. Clubs and fans will be consulted as part...
BBC
The Hundred: How Eoin Morgan & Trevor Bayliss have turned around London Spirit's fortunes
You can't keep a good man down for long, as Eoin Morgan has shown in the opening 10 days of The Hundred. A poor run with England led to his retirement from international duty, but the 35-year-old has found form with the bat and superbly guided London Spirit to three wins from their opening three matches, the latest a nine-run win over defending champions Southern Brave.
BBC
Eurovision: Excitement as Leeds and Sheffield battle to host 2023 event
Eurovision fever has been evident on the streets of Yorkshire after Leeds and Sheffield made the shortlist to host next year's song contest. Spice Girls star Mel B threw her weight behind the bid by her home city of Leeds and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard gave his backing to Sheffield.
BBC
One-Day Cup: Hampshire beat Lancs to maintain winning Group B start, while Middx top Group A
Hampshire won a 13th successive game in all competitions as the T20 Blast winners repeated last month's Edgbaston triumph against Lancashire to maintain their 100 per cent One-Day Cup start. On a day of nine centurions, six 300-plus scores and three double-century stands, the Hants-Lancs Group B table-topper served up...
