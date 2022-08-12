ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens extend preseason winning streak to NFL record 21 games

By Mike Santa Barbara
 3 days ago
Detailed view of the Baltimore Ravens logo at midfield. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens hosted the Tennessee Titans on Thursday to open their 2022 preseason schedule.

Though, this wasn't just an ordinary preseason tilt. No, this game had stakes.

The Ravens entered the game having won an NFL record 20-straight preseason games, and they weren't about to let the Titans end the streak.

Baltimore never trailed in the game, ultimately taking the contest over the Titans, 23-10.

The record may be a dubious honor for the Ravens, but the streak doesn't come without a degree of difficulty. It's hard enough to predict NFL games, but with rosters filled with veterans, who may or may not play, journeymen, and NFL hopefuls, wins certainly aren't guaranteed.

Last season, the Ravens broke the NFL mark previously held by the Green Bay Packers. The Packers won 19-straight preseason games from 1959-62. According to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, a college all-star team broke the Packers' streak.

The Ravens will look to keep the streak alive for yet another game when they travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 21.

Comments / 0

Community Policy