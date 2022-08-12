Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Tesla Involved In a Fatal Motorcycle Accident While Using Autopilot In UtahAbdul GhaniSalt Lake City, UT
Outstanding Shows Run Regularly At The Hale Center TheatreS. F. MoriSandy, UT
Utah Set To Experience Record High TemperaturesBlogging TimeUtah State
Big Band Tuesdays at The Gallivan Center in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
KUTV
GALLERY: Utahns attend day 2 of Sandy City Balloon Festival
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Hot air balloons filled the sky in Sandy for the city's second day of their 2022 balloon festival. The annual event was free to the public and included crafts. The third annual Balloon Fest 5k also took place Saturday. A concert and glow event was...
KUTV
'We're 'Hear' For You' campaign by Ken Garff is 2.5 years strong
KUTV — The following information is provided by Ken Garff Automotive Group. When COVID hit, Ken Garff Automotive Group wanted to help several businesses and communities weather the fatigue of the coronavirus pandemic. Ken Garff was built on a heritage of supporting small businesses and communities in need, so we planned 42 days of giving back to those in the communities we serve.
KUTV
GALLERY: Vineyard Station officially opened along 83-mile FrontRunner line
VINEYARD, Utah (KUTV) — The first new FrontRunner station along the system’s 83-mile track has opened in the fast-growing Utah County city of Vineyard. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Mayor Julie Fullmer and other regional leaders were on hand. It was the...
KUTV
Knife involved after family party breaks out into fight
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A family party in West Jordan devolved into a fight early Sunday morning after an uninvited guest showed up, police said. The incident happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the area of 3300 West and 6700 South. Sgt. Brian Schaff with the West Jordan...
KUTV
Black Latter-day Saint website helps Utahns discover family, church history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Paul Reeve is the Simmons Chair of Mormon Studies and the chair of the history department at the University of Utah. He came up with an idea which ultimately lead to launching a website called Century of Black Mormons. The goal from the website...
KUTV
OICI Protocol activated after man taken into custody dies at hospital
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police have activated the Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol after they said a man died after he was taken into custody. They said the man was taken into custody near 350 West and 700 South before he became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital where he died.
KUTV
Reward in Rosie Tapia cold case grows to $100k
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New reward money is now being offered for information in the murder of Rosie Tapia, who was abducted and killed 27 years ago this weekend. "So whoever took her, come forward," said Lewine Tapia, Rosie's mother who has been steadfast in keeping her daughter's memory and the criminal case alive. "If this was your child, wouldn't you want justice for them also?"
KUTV
GALLERY: Hot air balloons make sunrise launch at Sandy City Balloon Festival
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A few storm clouds weren't going to stand in the way of determined balloonists Friday morning, who gathered in Sandy for the first day of the city's balloon festival. Colorful spheres began to take shape as the balloons filled, and soon the horizon was dotted...
KUTV
Police seeking suspect after shooting in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in West Valley City that hospitalized one man. They responded to reports of the shooting on Sunday in the area of 4350 West and 3100 South. A man was found on the scene with...
KUTV
Sink hole opens up in South Salt Lake after water main break
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are asking the public to avoid 3300 South between Main Street and State Street after a water main break left a sinkhole in the roadway. The South Salt Lake Police Department announced the break just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Portions of the...
KUTV
3 charged with disorderly conduct after staged kidnapping for YouTube channel
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Three people were charged with disorderly conduct after police said they staged a kidnapping for a YouTube video. West Jordan police said they received at least two calls between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturday from people who said they saw someone being carried around 7000 South.
KUTV
Police: Missing man believed to be on trail found deceased at his property
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Stanton John Porter has been discovered deceased in a shed on his property, authorities said. Porter's family issued the following statement regarding his death:. It is with heavy heart we announce Stanton Porter was found deceased this morning. The family would like to express...
KUTV
West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
KUTV
Missing endangered 18-month-old son believed to be traveling with SSL homicide suspect
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are looking for an 18-month-old boy who they say is in danger and is thought to be traveling with his father, who is believed to be involved with a May homicide in South Salt Lake. Stafon Dshawn Coleman Jr. is about 18...
KUTV
Mudslide forces lane closures on US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three lanes of US Highway 6 have been closed in Spanish Fork Canyon after a mudslide spilled across the roadway. Heavy monsoon rains moved through the area Friday afternoon. Officials from the Utah Department of Transportation said the sudden rain caused a mudslide that...
KUTV
Suspect arrested in American Fork AMBER Alert, officer-involved critical incident
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — The suspect at the center of an AMBER Alert issued out of American Fork has been located and booked into jail. Officials said detectives with the American Fork Police Department located 29-year-old Danny Sihalath Thursday. He was taken to the hospital to be treated...
KUTV
Man hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by car in South Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — A pedestrian has been hospitalized after officials said he was struck by a vehicle. Officers with the South Salt Lake Police Department said a man was in the area of 325 West and 3400 South on Saturday when he was hit by a pickup truck.
KUTV
American Fork Dominates Roy, Plus 14 Other High School Football Games
August 12, 2022 — (KUTV) - Week 1 of the high school football season got underway on Thursday. Stansbury crushed Pine View 72-13 in Friday Night Rivals and Timpview ran over Lone Peak 31-10. American Fork might be one of the best teams in Class 6A, shutting out the Royals 48-0. You can watch highlights of these games right here, along with 12 other match-ups from the opening week of the 2022 high school football season.
KUTV
Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that left 11-year-old dead
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy dead late Aug. 10. The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the area of 4200 South and 4000 West, where the boy and his mother were walking. Authorities said a vehicle drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, where it hit the child. The driver reportedly did not stop.
KUTV
What to watch in theaters and at home this weekend Aug. 12-14, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Last night, after watching "Fall," I did something I haven't done in ages; I watched a movie that I didn't have to review. It turned into a double feature of 1978's "Watership Down" on the Criterion Channel and 1982's "The Secret of NIHM" on Tubi. It might have something to do with the upcoming Netflix series "Lost Ollie" and feeling the need to revisit children's films with rough edges. We'll be talking about "Lost Ollie" a lot in the near future.
