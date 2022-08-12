ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

KUTV

GALLERY: Utahns attend day 2 of Sandy City Balloon Festival

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Hot air balloons filled the sky in Sandy for the city's second day of their 2022 balloon festival. The annual event was free to the public and included crafts. The third annual Balloon Fest 5k also took place Saturday. A concert and glow event was...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

'We're 'Hear' For You' campaign by Ken Garff is 2.5 years strong

KUTV — The following information is provided by Ken Garff Automotive Group. When COVID hit, Ken Garff Automotive Group wanted to help several businesses and communities weather the fatigue of the coronavirus pandemic. Ken Garff was built on a heritage of supporting small businesses and communities in need, so we planned 42 days of giving back to those in the communities we serve.
KUTV

Knife involved after family party breaks out into fight

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — A family party in West Jordan devolved into a fight early Sunday morning after an uninvited guest showed up, police said. The incident happened shortly before 4:45 a.m. in the area of 3300 West and 6700 South. Sgt. Brian Schaff with the West Jordan...
WEST JORDAN, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
KUTV

OICI Protocol activated after man taken into custody dies at hospital

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City police have activated the Officer-Involved-Critical-Incident Protocol after they said a man died after he was taken into custody. They said the man was taken into custody near 350 West and 700 South before he became unresponsive and was taken to the hospital where he died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Reward in Rosie Tapia cold case grows to $100k

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New reward money is now being offered for information in the murder of Rosie Tapia, who was abducted and killed 27 years ago this weekend. "So whoever took her, come forward," said Lewine Tapia, Rosie's mother who has been steadfast in keeping her daughter's memory and the criminal case alive. "If this was your child, wouldn't you want justice for them also?"
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Sink hole opens up in South Salt Lake after water main break

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Police are asking the public to avoid 3300 South between Main Street and State Street after a water main break left a sinkhole in the roadway. The South Salt Lake Police Department announced the break just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Portions of the...
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
KUTV

Police: Missing man believed to be on trail found deceased at his property

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Stanton John Porter has been discovered deceased in a shed on his property, authorities said. Porter's family issued the following statement regarding his death:. It is with heavy heart we announce Stanton Porter was found deceased this morning. The family would like to express...
MILLCREEK, UT
KUTV

West Jordan neighborhood flooded with mud after heavy rain

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — The streets of a West Jordan neighborhood were flooded with water Friday night after heavy rains moved through the area. Around 4 p.m., a storm cell developed near 8800 South 6400 West. A steady stream of water flowed from a field down 6400 West and into a residential area.
WEST JORDAN, UT
KUTV

Mudslide forces lane closures on US 6 in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three lanes of US Highway 6 have been closed in Spanish Fork Canyon after a mudslide spilled across the roadway. Heavy monsoon rains moved through the area Friday afternoon. Officials from the Utah Department of Transportation said the sudden rain caused a mudslide that...
SPANISH FORK, UT
KUTV

American Fork Dominates Roy, Plus 14 Other High School Football Games

August 12, 2022 — (KUTV) - Week 1 of the high school football season got underway on Thursday. Stansbury crushed Pine View 72-13 in Friday Night Rivals and Timpview ran over Lone Peak 31-10. American Fork might be one of the best teams in Class 6A, shutting out the Royals 48-0. You can watch highlights of these games right here, along with 12 other match-ups from the opening week of the 2022 high school football season.
AMERICAN FORK, UT
KUTV

Police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that left 11-year-old dead

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left an 11-year-old boy dead late Aug. 10. The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the area of 4200 South and 4000 West, where the boy and his mother were walking. Authorities said a vehicle drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, where it hit the child. The driver reportedly did not stop.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KUTV

What to watch in theaters and at home this weekend Aug. 12-14, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Last night, after watching "Fall," I did something I haven't done in ages; I watched a movie that I didn't have to review. It turned into a double feature of 1978's "Watership Down" on the Criterion Channel and 1982's "The Secret of NIHM" on Tubi. It might have something to do with the upcoming Netflix series "Lost Ollie" and feeling the need to revisit children's films with rough edges. We'll be talking about "Lost Ollie" a lot in the near future.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

