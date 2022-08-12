Read full article on original website
Dinkytown residents weigh in after road barriers removed
MINNEAPOLIS — Road block barriers sit off to the side of the street in one Dinkytown neighborhood. They've been in place near 5th Street Southeast between 13th and 14th Avenue for the past three weeks as a part of the Dinkytown Safety and Pedestrian Access Pilot Program, implemented by the University of Minnesota, and were removed Sunday morning.
How a small beetle is devastating Minnesota's tamarack trees
REMER, Minn. — Judging by the view from a gravel road north of Remer, Minnesota, the forest is fine. Maybe some dry patches in spots, sure. But nothing that would grab your attention as you drive by. However, the view from above gives a better picture of the damage...
One killed, one injured in shooting near George Floyd Square
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police held a press conference Sunday afternoon after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting near the city's George Floyd Square. Police say they responded to the intersection of 38th and Chicago on the city's south side, when they discovered two men in their 20s with "potentially life-threatening" gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one has since died, and another is still hospitalized — the latter's current condition unknown.
UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old found safe in St. Paul
MILACA, Minn — Officials say the missing 11-year-old was found safe Saturday in St. Paul. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that she is being examined at a medical facility, adding that "she appears to be in good health."
Violent crime in Minnesota increased in 2021, BCA reports
MINNEAPOLIS — Violent crime has been talked about a lot in the news recently, and state officials have released statistics on murder, rape and aggravted assaults. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issues a Uniform Crime Report annually, with information submitted by law enforcement agencies.
Bloomington Police: 2 MOA shooting suspects arrested in Chicago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A week after shots were fired inside the Mall of America, Bloomington Police Department officials announced the arrests of two suspects, the alleged gunman and an alleged accomplice. Authorities announced at a press conference Thursday afternoon that around 2:15 p.m., 21-year-old Shamar Lark, believed to be...
Police arrest suspect in domestic homicide in NE Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Police say the murder suspect who broke into a home and fatally stabbed a man in northeast Minneapolis has been arrested. Police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads from the second precinct were dispatched to a home on the 1800 block of Arthur St. NE after dispatchers received a "frantic" call from a woman inside the residence, who told them a known man was breaking in.
Suspect in homicide charged with second-degree murder
The man accused of breaking into a home and fatally stabbing a man Friday in northeast Minneapolis has been charged. Franklin Terrol White, 31, is charged with second-degree murder with intent but without premeditation after police say they found a man stabbed in the neck inside a Minneapolis home. On...
Vendors, exhibitors gear up for Minnesota State Fair
MINNEAPOLIS — In a little less than two weeks, the Minnesota State Fair will be bustling with fairgoers. And while the first day isn't until Aug. 26, the fairgrounds aren't empty. Saturday, dozens of local craftspeople stood in line with homemade clothing, quilts and art to showcase in the...
Speeding crackdown leads to nearly 19,000 tickets statewide
Many things have changed since the COVID pandemic began winding down, but it seems one thing has not: the behavior of motorists who are simply driving too fast. Officials at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) released results of a month-long extra speed enforcement campaign Monday, and the numbers are eye opening. State troopers, officers and deputies from 300 agencies across the state wrote 18,983 citations for speeding between July 1-31.
Minneapolis law enforcement surge will persist
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Patrol, BCA, Metro Transit Police and other agencies will continue the stepped-up patrol surge in Minneapolis indefinitely, based in large part on the results they've seen reducing violent crimes and disrupting street racing. "Success breeds success and we're starting to see other agencies say...
New purpose for retired race horses
SHAKOPEE, Minn — Canterbury Park is a fun place to be for the whole family when horses are running but they have a lot more to offer even after the races. The racetrack has a special program that helps people suffering with mental illness while giving retired racers a job.
Teen camp counselor charged with firing arrows at kids, boy injured
MINNETRISTA, Minn. — A teenage camp counselor was charged Tuesday with firing arrows at children during a day camp in Minnetrista, allegedly injuring one in the process. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged with child endangerment for putting an 8-year-old boy in a situation that was "likely to substantially harm the child's physical, emotional, mental health or cause the child's death," prosecutors say.
Hennepin County investing millions in Lake Street redevelopment plans
MINNEAPOLIS — There’s a sense of excitement and anticipation of what’s to come for one of Minneapolis' most culturally diverse corridors. "Do not sleep on Lake Street," said Destinee Shelby, owner of the The Kitchen by Baked Brand, a restaurant on Lake St. It's a street which...
North Dakota abortion clinic opens new facility in Moorhead
The operator of North Dakota's only abortion clinic said Wednesday the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead, just weeks before it's likely to be forced to close its Fargo location under a statewide abortion ban there. Red River Women's Clinic has a lawsuit pending seeking to block...
Man charged for unintentional murder at downtown Minneapolis apartment, throwing gun from balcony
MINNEAPOLIS — Prosecutors say a 21-year-old man fatally shot a 31-year-old man in a downtown Minneapolis apartment building and then threw the gun from a balcony onto the roof of the nearby WCCO building. Mohamed Ahmed Said Zaher, of Minneapolis, was charged with second-degree unintentional murder and first-degree manslaughter...
Cub Scouts in western Wisconsin attempt to break world record for longest Hot Wheels track
HOULTON, Wis. — Breaking a world record isn’t easy. It takes hard work, planning and a dedicated team to make it happen. A group of Cub Scouts and parents in western Wisconsin had it all, and decided to make a go of it Tuesday afternoon. The group was...
KARE 11's Julie Nelson, Belinda Jensen try Japanese practice of 'forest bathing'
BAYFIELD, Wis. — There's something about a walk in the woods that just makes us feel better. We know it does, and yet, so few of us make the time to do it. But now, a growing number of people in Minnesota are trying to change that by promoting a Japanese practice known as "forest bathing."
Polar Semiconductor Inc. planning MN expansion with help from CHIP Act
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A Minnesota microchip maker is among many companies accelerating expansion plans in the wake of the CHIPS and Science Act, which was signed by President Biden this week. The massive legislative package includes $52 billion for American semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and workforce development. That includes...
LPGA legends take over Twin Cities golf course
PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Forty-four legends of the LPGA are competing over the course of the Land O'Lakes Legends Classic this weekend. "Being here is definitely really fun," Ellie Mork told KARE 11. Mork and her family made the trip from Green Bay to be at the Land O'Lakes...
