MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police held a press conference Sunday afternoon after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting near the city's George Floyd Square. Police say they responded to the intersection of 38th and Chicago on the city's south side, when they discovered two men in their 20s with "potentially life-threatening" gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one has since died, and another is still hospitalized — the latter's current condition unknown.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO