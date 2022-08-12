ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanamingo, MN

KARE 11

Dinkytown residents weigh in after road barriers removed

MINNEAPOLIS — Road block barriers sit off to the side of the street in one Dinkytown neighborhood. They've been in place near 5th Street Southeast between 13th and 14th Avenue for the past three weeks as a part of the Dinkytown Safety and Pedestrian Access Pilot Program, implemented by the University of Minnesota, and were removed Sunday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

One killed, one injured in shooting near George Floyd Square

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police held a press conference Sunday afternoon after one person was killed and another injured in a shooting near the city's George Floyd Square. Police say they responded to the intersection of 38th and Chicago on the city's south side, when they discovered two men in their 20s with "potentially life-threatening" gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where one has since died, and another is still hospitalized — the latter's current condition unknown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Violent crime in Minnesota increased in 2021, BCA reports

MINNEAPOLIS — Violent crime has been talked about a lot in the news recently, and state officials have released statistics on murder, rape and aggravted assaults. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issues a Uniform Crime Report annually, with information submitted by law enforcement agencies.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Bloomington Police: 2 MOA shooting suspects arrested in Chicago

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A week after shots were fired inside the Mall of America, Bloomington Police Department officials announced the arrests of two suspects, the alleged gunman and an alleged accomplice. Authorities announced at a press conference Thursday afternoon that around 2:15 p.m., 21-year-old Shamar Lark, believed to be...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Police arrest suspect in domestic homicide in NE Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say the murder suspect who broke into a home and fatally stabbed a man in northeast Minneapolis has been arrested. Police spokesman officer Garrett Parten says squads from the second precinct were dispatched to a home on the 1800 block of Arthur St. NE after dispatchers received a "frantic" call from a woman inside the residence, who told them a known man was breaking in.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Suspect in homicide charged with second-degree murder

The man accused of breaking into a home and fatally stabbing a man Friday in northeast Minneapolis has been charged. Franklin Terrol White, 31, is charged with second-degree murder with intent but without premeditation after police say they found a man stabbed in the neck inside a Minneapolis home. On...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Vendors, exhibitors gear up for Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS — In a little less than two weeks, the Minnesota State Fair will be bustling with fairgoers. And while the first day isn't until Aug. 26, the fairgrounds aren't empty. Saturday, dozens of local craftspeople stood in line with homemade clothing, quilts and art to showcase in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Speeding crackdown leads to nearly 19,000 tickets statewide

Many things have changed since the COVID pandemic began winding down, but it seems one thing has not: the behavior of motorists who are simply driving too fast. Officials at the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) released results of a month-long extra speed enforcement campaign Monday, and the numbers are eye opening. State troopers, officers and deputies from 300 agencies across the state wrote 18,983 citations for speeding between July 1-31.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minneapolis law enforcement surge will persist

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota State Patrol, BCA, Metro Transit Police and other agencies will continue the stepped-up patrol surge in Minneapolis indefinitely, based in large part on the results they've seen reducing violent crimes and disrupting street racing. "Success breeds success and we're starting to see other agencies say...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

New purpose for retired race horses

SHAKOPEE, Minn — Canterbury Park is a fun place to be for the whole family when horses are running but they have a lot more to offer even after the races. The racetrack has a special program that helps people suffering with mental illness while giving retired racers a job.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KARE 11

Teen camp counselor charged with firing arrows at kids, boy injured

MINNETRISTA, Minn. — A teenage camp counselor was charged Tuesday with firing arrows at children during a day camp in Minnetrista, allegedly injuring one in the process. McKenzie Kim Stolt, 19, of Minneapolis, is charged with child endangerment for putting an 8-year-old boy in a situation that was "likely to substantially harm the child's physical, emotional, mental health or cause the child's death," prosecutors say.
MINNETRISTA, MN
KARE 11

North Dakota abortion clinic opens new facility in Moorhead

The operator of North Dakota's only abortion clinic said Wednesday the clinic has opened in its new location in Moorhead, just weeks before it's likely to be forced to close its Fargo location under a statewide abortion ban there. Red River Women's Clinic has a lawsuit pending seeking to block...
MOORHEAD, MN
KARE 11

Polar Semiconductor Inc. planning MN expansion with help from CHIP Act

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — A Minnesota microchip maker is among many companies accelerating expansion plans in the wake of the CHIPS and Science Act, which was signed by President Biden this week. The massive legislative package includes $52 billion for American semiconductor research, development, manufacturing, and workforce development. That includes...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

LPGA legends take over Twin Cities golf course

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Forty-four legends of the LPGA are competing over the course of the Land O'Lakes Legends Classic this weekend. "Being here is definitely really fun," Ellie Mork told KARE 11. Mork and her family made the trip from Green Bay to be at the Land O'Lakes...
GOLF
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

