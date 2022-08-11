Read full article on original website
BBC
Brentford 4-0 Manchester United: 'A joke', 'bullied' & 'rotten' - are Man Utd at rock bottom?
If last weekend's defeat at home by Brighton served as a warning for Manchester United and their new manager Erik ten Hag, then Saturday's embarrassing loss at Brentford will have sent alarm bells into overdrive. The Red Devils' first away match of the new campaign ended in a sobering 4-0...
BBC
Darwin Nunez: Will Liverpool striker learn from horror home debut?
Manager Jurgen Klopp has promised new striker Darwin Nunez will learn from his nightmare home debut for Liverpool and come back stronger. As Anfield bows go it could not have been much worse for the £64m summer signing from Benfica, who was shown a straight red card for a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.
ESPN
Atletico Madrid's Matheus Cunha on Manchester United transfer shortlist - sources
Brazil and Atletico Madrid forward Matheus Cunha is a target for Manchester United, sources have told ESPN. Cunha, 23, is at the top of a shortlist of forwards drawn up by the club to strengthen the squad as United have stumbled out of the gates in the Premier League, losing their first two matches and sitting dead last in the table.
ESPN
Man United boss Erik ten Hag: I wanted to substitute entire team at half-time of dismal Brentford defeat
Erik ten Hag said he wanted to substitute his entire Manchester United team at half-time after a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Brentford. Manchester United conceded four times in the first 35 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium and ended the day bottom of the Premier League table. - Man United...
BBC
Man Utd: Erik ten Hag cancels day off after 4-0 Brentford defeat
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag cancelled a planned day off on Sunday after the 4-0 humiliation at Brentford. With no game until the visit of Liverpool to Old Trafford on 22 August, Ten Hag had intended to let his squad have the rest of the weekend off. However, the...
Report: Manchester United Reach Total Agreement With Adrien Rabiot On Personal Terms
Manchester United have been working on a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot for a number of weeks and have now reportedly reached a total agreement with Rabiot and his mother Veronique on personal terms.
BBC
Emerson Palmieri: West Ham in talks with Chelsea over a move for Italy defender
West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over their Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri. Hammers boss David Moyes has turned to the 28-year-old as he looks to bolster his defence. Injuries to new signing Nayef Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have forced Moyes to use Ben Johnson in central defence so far this season alongside Kurt Zouma.
FOX Sports
Villa's Diego Carlos out after rupturing Achilles tendon
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos is set for a long spell out after rupturing his Achilles tendon. The Brazilian center back will require surgery, the Premier League club said Monday, and then will begin a rehab program. Villa did not say how long it expects...
Barcelona Decline Chelsea's Verbal Offer For Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang
Chelsea continues their attempts to sign former Arsenal player Pierre-Emerick-Aubameyang as the Blues still push to sign another forward this summer.
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: La Cuauhtemiña's debut
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with The Cuauhtemiña's debut in 1998. Few athletes in any sport have a...
FIFA・
BBC
'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'
Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
FOX Sports
FA charges Tuchel, Conte with improper behavior for scuffle
LONDON (AP) — Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have been charged by the Football Association with improper behavior for their scuffle at Stamford Bridge following Sunday's match between Chelsea and Tottenham. The managers went head-to-head after the final whistle of a feisty 2-2 draw when the traditional handshake went...
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Jurgen Klinsmann's fantastic flick
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Jurgen Klinsmann's unforgettable volley. It was the element of surprise as much as...
FIFA・
Pep Guardiola Confirms Trio Will Stay With First-Team
Pep Guardiola is giving youth a chance this season, and the Manchester City academy boys are set for a season in the first-team. Luke Mbete, Josh Wilson-Esbrand and Rico Lewis are all set for a season in the first-team
Report: Brenfort Would Have Repeated Brighton & Hove Albion's Strategy Against Manchester United
According to a report, Brentford would have used the same strategy used by Brighton & Hove Albion against Manchester United.
