UEFA

BBC

Darwin Nunez: Will Liverpool striker learn from horror home debut?

Manager Jurgen Klopp has promised new striker Darwin Nunez will learn from his nightmare home debut for Liverpool and come back stronger. As Anfield bows go it could not have been much worse for the £64m summer signing from Benfica, who was shown a straight red card for a headbutt on Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Emerson Palmieri: West Ham in talks with Chelsea over a move for Italy defender

West Ham are in talks with Chelsea over their Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri. Hammers boss David Moyes has turned to the 28-year-old as he looks to bolster his defence. Injuries to new signing Nayef Aguerd and experienced duo Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have forced Moyes to use Ben Johnson in central defence so far this season alongside Kurt Zouma.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Villa's Diego Carlos out after rupturing Achilles tendon

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa defender Diego Carlos is set for a long spell out after rupturing his Achilles tendon. The Brazilian center back will require surgery, the Premier League club said Monday, and then will begin a rehab program. Villa did not say how long it expects...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: La Cuauhtemiña's debut

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with The Cuauhtemiña's debut in 1998. Few athletes in any sport have a...
FIFA
BBC

'Vardy doesn't fit United's mould, but transfer wouldn't surprise me'

Jamie Vardy doesn't "fit the mould" for Manchester United, but football presenter and reporter Alison Bender wouldn't be surprised to see the Leicester City striker move to Old Trafford. She told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s interesting because you only have to flick through a few of the back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

FA charges Tuchel, Conte with improper behavior for scuffle

LONDON (AP) — Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have been charged by the Football Association with improper behavior for their scuffle at Stamford Bridge following Sunday's match between Chelsea and Tottenham. The managers went head-to-head after the final whistle of a feisty 2-2 draw when the traditional handshake went...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Jurgen Klinsmann's fantastic flick

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Jurgen Klinsmann's unforgettable volley. It was the element of surprise as much as...
FIFA

