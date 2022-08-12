ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Domestic Violence#City Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Muslim#Cnn
Law & Crime

Police Release Pictures of ‘Vehicle of Interest’ in Recent Murders of 4 Muslim Men

Police released photos on Sunday of a “vehicle of interest” allegedly linked to the shooting deaths of four Muslim men. Cops previously suggested that the recent killings of four men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, may be linked. Officers did not suggest a possible motive but highlighted the victims’ backgrounds. Each man was Muslim and born outside of the United States. Officers have previously said three of the victims were “ambushed.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

