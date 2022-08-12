Read full article on original website
Opinion: The City of Albuquerque Has Approved Its First Safe Outdoor SpaceDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Muhammad Syed—Charged with Killing Two Muslim Men and Suspected of Murdering Two More—Has Been ArrestedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Members of the Muslim Community Vow to Stay UnitedDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Have Named the Suspect in the Killings of Four Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Brother of 1 of the 4 Muslim men gunned down in New Mexico says he hid the death rather than devastate family
Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain's father in Pakistan worried about his sons in New Mexico, but they never felt unsafe. Then one of them was killed.
One of four Muslim men slain in potentially linked Albuquerque killings remembered as 'brilliant public servant'
A 27-year-old Muslim man killed last week in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is being remembered as a "brilliant public servant" committed to "improving conditions and inclusivity for disadvantaged minorities," according to the mayor of the city he worked for.
Boyfriend Charged In Murder Of Navajo Woman Who Disappeared In 2019
A Navajo Nation man from Arizona has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend — a nurse and fellow Navajo Nation member — who vanished more than three years ago. Tre James, 30, has been charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 killing of his girlfriend...
Hundreds of tips helped police identify and charge 'primary suspect' in killings of Muslim men, police say. Now they're searching for motive
Hundreds of tips poured in after Albuquerque police sounded an alarm about the shooting deaths of four Muslim men in the city, leading to an arrest, authorities said Tuesday.
Son Knocks Over Mom's Casket at Funeral After 'Chaotic' Family Brawl
The casket was knocked down after the man reportedly got in his car and drove it toward his sister but ended up hitting another woman and the casket.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Trump lawyer blows up his “planted” evidence claims: Trump watched “the whole thing” on CCTV
Former President Donald Trump and his lawyers have baselessly peddled a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have "planted" evidence during its raid on Mar-a-Lago because "nobody" was allowed to watch. But Trump's lawyer admitted on Thursday that Trump and his family watched the "whole thing" go down from New York through CCTV footage from the resort.
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Pregnant Mom of 3 Is Stabbed to Death, Police Say She Was 'Targeted' by 2 Acquaintances
Two people have been arrested in Georgia in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old mother-of-three who was 20 weeks pregnant with her fourth child. Early Wednesday morning, police on patrol in LaGrange happened upon the body of Breanna Burgess. A news release from the department notes Burgess had been...
Two people found dead after three kids hiding in home made terrified 911 call when gunman opened fire in their house
THREE children were saved from a home where two people were killed after they made chilling 911 calls to police. SWAT teams scrambled to find murder suspect Javier Acevedo, 49, after receiving calls from juveniles who said they were hiding from a gunman inside the house. The first call was...
School bus driver stalked 8-year-old boy, put GPS trackers on parents’ cars, feds say
The bus driver admitted to threatening the New Hampshire boy and visiting his home several times at night, prosecutors say.
Leslie Griffith dead at 66 – KTVU anchor & Dennis Richmond co-star dies in Lake Chapala after lengthy Lyme disease fight
FORMER KTVU anchor Leslie Griffith has died after battling Lyme disease. The veteran broadcaster, 66, was with the network for more than two decades and presented the 10pm news alongside now-retired journalist Dennis Richmond. Griffith, who was from Texas, died in Lake Chapala, Mexico on August 10, family members said.
Texas nurse facing murder charges for fiery Los Angeles crash was reportedly volatile after breakups
Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The traveling nurse who is facing murder charges for allegedly plowing through a Los Angeles intersection at 90 mph last week reportedly had...
Vindictive dad’s disgusting question after trying to gas himself and his daughter, 3, to death when his wife asked for a divorce
An Adelaide father who attempted to murder his young daughter 'out of spite' and 'vindictiveness' towards his wife has been jailed for 14 years. Shaun Preston Mate, 45, pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his then-three-year-old daughter days before his Supreme Court trial in June. The dad's desire to...
Huge update after remains found in pond tied to missing man whose burning truck was discovered a day after disappearance
NEW discoveries have been made in the case of a missing man whose burnt truck was discovered a day after he disappeared in 2016. Police believe human remains found on Tuesday may be related to the disappearance of Simon Powell. Powell was last seen on June 1, 2016. His burnt...
New Mexico police seek public's help in probe of four Muslim slayings
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Police in New Mexico on Sunday asked for the public's help in locating a "vehicle of interest" in their probe of four fatal shootings of Muslim men whose slayings in Albuquerque over the past nine months are believed by investigators to be related.
Suspect in the killings of Muslim men in Albuquerque makes his first court appearance
The man accused of fatally shooting two Muslim men in Albuquerque appeared in court for the first time Wednesday as investigators continued to search for a motive and probe whether he's connected to two other killings.
Police Release Pictures of ‘Vehicle of Interest’ in Recent Murders of 4 Muslim Men
Police released photos on Sunday of a “vehicle of interest” allegedly linked to the shooting deaths of four Muslim men. Cops previously suggested that the recent killings of four men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, may be linked. Officers did not suggest a possible motive but highlighted the victims’ backgrounds. Each man was Muslim and born outside of the United States. Officers have previously said three of the victims were “ambushed.”
FBI forensic report on Alec Baldwin shooting concludes trigger must have been pulled
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The trigger on the gun used in the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin's film "Rust" last year must have been pulled, according to a forensic report from the FBI. Baldwin, 64, made headlines last year when he fired the .45 Colt single-action revolver...
Police admit ‘something went wrong’ when six bystanders were shot by officers targeting gunman
The Denver Police acknowledged that "something went wrong" when its officers accidentally shot six bystanders in downtown Denver over the weekend. Matt Clark, a lieutenant in the Denver Police Department, told the press during a briefing that the event was "concerning." "It's certainly concerning and demands a review from the...
