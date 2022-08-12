ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

Cleveland.com

Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert

Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
cleveland19.com

Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Police initially thought the...
STARK COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Nearby family a big benefit seniors in care facilities

Socialization for seniors living in care facilities can be vital to their overall well-being. It may help if they have loved ones who live close by, because that could make it more convenient for them to visit more frequently. Beth Septer, vice president of sales and marketing at Menorah Park...
BEACHWOOD, OH
WKYC

Hale Farm Civil War Weekend brings history to life

BATH, Ohio — There were fifes and drums, and scenes from both Confederate and Union camps. Hale Farm and Village came to life on this Civil War weekend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. These...
CLEVELAND, OH
Medina County, OH
Cleveland.com

Intersections to receive new crosswalks, flashing beacons: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Working in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the city will be installing high visibility crosswalks and rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) to increase pedestrian safety. Curb ramps that do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and adjacent sidewalks, will also be replaced. According to information posted by the city, the improvements will be made at the Walker/Armour roads, and Lear Road/Creekside Drive intersections.
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
PORT CLINTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Firefighters rescue kitten stuck in Summit County car wash

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - An itty, bitty kitten has a bright future ahead thanks to a fire department in Summit County. The “formerly white” feline was rescued by firefighters from the Green Fire Department, according to a Facebook post. Firefighters said the kitten had been stuck in mechanical...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Several condo units, vehicles destroyed in Avon Lake fire (video)

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Several local fire departments battled a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning at condominium complex in Avon Lake. Avon Lake Fire Chief Jeremy Betsa said crews responded to Smugglers Cove Condos on Electric Boulevard after a passerby called 911 about a fire in the parking garage. When...
AVON LAKE, OH
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
cleveland19.com

Struggling church forced to cancel festival due to building demolition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The St. Rocco’s Festival has been canceled yet again. This time, it’s because of a crumbling building that caught fire in 2019. It’s set to be demolished around the same time the labor day festival is usually held. The news is disappointing for...
Cleveland Jewish News

Buckingham acquires Moscarino & Treu LLP; adds 8 attorneys

Moscarino & Treu LLP joined Buckingham, Doolittle & Burroughs, LLC on Aug. 1, bringing eight attorney’s to Buckingham’s Cleveland office. Buckingham, with offices in Akron, Cleveland and Canton, has been steadily growing its headcount with about 35 attorneys and deepening its areas of expertise over the years. “We’ve...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Avon Lake home offers lakefront luxury for $5.5M: House of the Week

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- With French country estate vibes, a modern, sophisticated interior and an unbeatable waterfront location, 32894 Lake Rd. is a truly unique property. “This home is a spectacular showpiece with breathtaking lakefront views,” says listing agent Linda Musarra at Chestnut Hill Realty. “Throughout this house are stunning design details that you won’t find in another Northeast Ohio home.”
AVON LAKE, OH

