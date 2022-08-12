horses DO NOT belong on NYC streets. standing in a lane, breathing in the carbon monoxide inches from their faces. just STOP this animal abuse. owners, get a real job and work off your OWN back. turn these magnificent animals to sanctuaries....
These animals should be cared for, not treated as inanimate objects that don’t need water or rest breaks in the heat.
this is so wrong. why does the city let this happen. animals r living an breathing beings an have feelings. on every level this is wrong and should not happen an handler or owner needs to be arrested an horse removed from them.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NYC taxi driver dies after being ‘knocked to ground’ by passengers who fled without paying
A carriage horse collapsed in the middle of the street in Manhattan, reigniting calls for a ban in NYC
Mystery as two tourists found dead in New York City Airbnb after traveling together for business trip
New York: Police hose down horse that collapsed pulling carriage in sweltering heat
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kendall Jenner and other celebrities say NYC should ban carriage horses after a viral video showed one collapsed on a street
White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say
This ‘American Bully XL’ dog turned on its owners in a horrific attack
SeaWorld responds after horrified guests share moment killer whales attack each other and 'blood soaks water'
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan is given a warning after taking his pooches out on the pier in Redondo Beach
6-year-old NYC girl punched, robbed of scooter in broad daylight
Son of prominent former Manhattan judge beats mother to death before jumping from 16th floor, police say
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family Sues Brooklyn Funeral Home For Allegedly Allowing Woman’s Body to Rot Before Wake
Worried American tourist finds partner being raped in public toilets, French cops say
Man Caught On Camera Hitting Woman Walking Down Park Avenue In New York City
Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years
Watch As A Grandma Sweet-Talks A Giant Bear At Her Cabin, Directs It To Politely Close Door
I moved to Brooklyn after living in Orlando for most of my life. Here are 5 things that surprised me since relocating.
This Great White Came Up On A New York Beach On Wednesday
Embalmer recalls ‘satisfying’ moment when a widow wanted to ‘slap’ him
NBC News
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 157