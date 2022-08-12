ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA High-Speed Rail awarded $25M federal grant

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HTIt7_0hEFx46J00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California high-speed rail authority was awarded a $25 million federal grant on Thursday to expand its construction, according to California High-Speed Rail Authority.

The rail authority said the funding is will help pay for the Madera to Merced design contract.

Never miss a story, set KGET.com as your default homepage

This is the second grant the program has received under the Biden Administration, according to the rail authority. The high-speed rail project has created more than 8,000 construction jobs and many have gone to the Central Valley.

Rail authority said the train service is to provide travel in excess of 200 miles per hour. The construction is targeted to be completed by the end of the 2020s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

California has a new strategy to save and collect water, Natural Resources Sec. Wade Crowfoot gives context

(Inside California Politics) — California has a new strategy to save and collect water, Natural Resources Sec. Wade Crowfoot gives context. California Natural Resources Secretary Wade Crowfoot joined Inside California Politics to discuss California’s new water strategy detailed this week by Governor Gavin Newsom.  Crowfoot explains the goals of the strategy as well as how […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

It is illegal to have these seven animals as pets in California

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — There are certain animals that California only allows as pets if the proper permits are obtained, but there is also a lengthy list of animals Californians are not allowed to have as pets. One of the main reasons for this is that the animals, if set loose, can disrupt the natural order […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Speed Rail#Merced#The Biden Administration#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Sports
KGET

In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing

Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that prohibits hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments.
UTAH STATE
KGET

KGET

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy