Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
Leslie Griffith dead at 66 – KTVU anchor & Dennis Richmond co-star dies in Lake Chapala after lengthy Lyme disease fight
FORMER KTVU anchor Leslie Griffith has died after battling Lyme disease. The veteran broadcaster, 66, was with the network for more than two decades and presented the 10pm news alongside now-retired journalist Dennis Richmond. Griffith, who was from Texas, died in Lake Chapala, Mexico on August 10, family members said.
Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
A disastrous megaflood is coming to California, experts say, and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history
A new study by the journal Science shows climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood happening in California in the next four decades. And experts say it would be unlike anything anyone, alive today, has ever experienced.
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
Is the ‘home price correction’ coming for your housing market? These interactive maps show Moody’s 2023 and 2024 forecasts￼￼
Moody's Analytics: These 231 housing markets are poised to see falling home prices in 2023.
Two People Dead as Flash Flood Submerges Vehicles, Casinos, and Establishments in Las Vegas
Recent flash flood has killed two people as vehicles, casinos, and other establishments were submerged by raging waters in the city of Las Vegas in Clark County, Nevada, on the evening hours of Thursday, August 11. The rare flood was triggered by heavy rain and thunderstorm amid the Southwest monsoon...
