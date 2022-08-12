ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dade County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall

Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Dade County, GA
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
Dade County, GA
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy