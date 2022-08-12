Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
New Hampshire kids run entrepreneurship event in Merrimack
MERRIMACK, N.H. — An 11-year-old girl put together Merrimack’s first children's business fair all by herself. Sara Snavely was behind the event which encourages the business ventures of children in New Hampshire. Parents were off to the sides as the kids set up their area to advertise and...
WMUR.com
65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show returns to Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — This weekend Granite Staters got a piece of the past as this year marks the 65th annual New Hampshire Antique Show. The show wrapped up Saturday afternoon at the Double Tree by Hilton in Manchester. It's known for some pretty cool artifacts of Americana. Antique lovers...
These Are 10 of the Best Ropes Courses in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
August has arrived, and believe it or not, we're on the latter half of summer. So, now is the time more than ever to make plans to get outside and spend time in and around nature before things start to get chilly again. One fun idea for a summer day...
WMUR.com
Friends of Aine host 'try-athlon' for kids in Beford
BEDFORD, N.H. — Running, biking, and swimming were all part of the fun at a "try-athlon" in Bedford. The Friends of Aine hosted the race designed for kids ages 4 through 15, regardless of their athletic ability. More than 300 racers participated in the event. All the proceeds from...
The Best Places You Can Get a North Shore-Style Roast Beef in New Hampshire
If you grew up on the North Shore of Massachusetts, you are probably pretty passionate about your roast beef. Whether you loved Land n Sea, Bill and Bob's, or Nick's or Kelly's, North Shore kids know how they like their roast beef, and it's probably a three way. Thanks to a very informational article by a guy who takes roast beef sandwiches a little too seriously, I learned three way means that it comes with American Cheese, James River BBQ sauce, and of course, Cain's Extra heavy mayonnaise.
WMUR.com
Lil' Free Farmstands provide free vegetables to people in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — With inflation and high gas prices, it seems like everything is more expensive. However, that means some people are getting more creative with how they give back. The organization Grow Nashua has been giving back to its community by sharing fresh food in a variety of...
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was seen in Danvers and Peabody, the bear was spotted again in the town of Middleton, leading to the obvious question, “How do you know it was the same black bear? Did you ask him (or her!)?”
WMUR.com
New Hampshire high school students build plane flown in Londonderry's PlaneFest
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — The hard work of New Hampshire high school students finally took flight. A two-seat propeller plane was built by students at Manchester School of Technology. The plane took off Saturday morning to kick off PlaneFest in Londonderry. The project was done in partnership with educational non-profit...
PhillyBite
The Best Crab Cakes in New England
- Crab cakes are the perfect way to enjoy the flavors of the sea. For the best crab cakes in New England, try the dishes at The Porthole Restaurant & Pub in Portland, Maine, Atlantic Fish Company in Boston, Massachusetts, or the Lookout Tavern in Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts. There are many other great places to try in New England, too. We have included a couple of them below for you to check out.
weirs.com
The First New Hampshire Calvary Veteran Association To Hold 150th Anniversary
PHOTO: Early postcard showing the Regimental Buildings at the Weirs with the First NH Cavalry Building in the foreground. The First NH Cavalry Veteran Association will be holding their 150th Anniversary in the upcoming week. PHOTO FROM THE PUBLISHER’S COLLECTIONS. Contributing Writer. The First New Hampshire Cavalry Veteran Association...
WMUR.com
What's the best farm stand in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look at the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Farm stands are a great spot for finding fresh food, and New Hampshire is full of terrific ones!. So, we want to know: What's the best farm stand in New Hampshire? Who do...
These Are the Most Dangerous Intersections in New Hampshire
We all have the intersections we dread for one reason or another. Maybe it's because the light goes from green to yellow to red so quickly, or it takes forever to change. Sometimes it's because the intersection is always crowded and busy except at three in the morning, or it's just plain confusing and unorganized.
thetrek.co
End of Book 1: New Hampshire and Maine
As I recount the past few weeks, I find myself bewildered by how time, and trail progress passes me by. It has been hundreds of kilometers since Lincoln. We have completed the Whites, conquered the Presidential range, clambered through Mahoosuc Notch, pond hopped through the 100 Mile Wilderness, and summited Katahdin. It feels like yesterday was weeks ago, and like weeks ago was only yesterday. Having said that, the past few weeks have been my favorite part of the trip for so many reasons.
Bear spotted on front steps of North Reading home
NORTH READING – A North Reading home had an unexpected visitor this week.A WBZ-TV viewer captured cell phone video showing a bear approaching the front door of a residence.The video was taken on Thursday. The day before, the bear was also spotted in the area getting into a nearby chicken coop.Officials say if you see a bear near your home, it's best to bring in any food or garbage and keep small animals inside whenever possible.
Maine TV Reporter Jennifer Long Announces She’s Leaving WGME and ‘Incredibly Sad’
Working in Maine media is interesting, especially since it's such a huge contrast to working in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, there's really only one option for local news on TV throughout the entirety of the Granite State, with WMUR being the sole option. But it's different in Maine -- there are so many different options between WGME, NEWS CENTER Maine, and WMTW.
whatsupnewp.com
Old Canteen Restaurant, donut/coffee shop, liquor store, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell and LoopNet show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and locations are...
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. You may have read one of Ben’s books, heard one of his 600-plus talks, seen him in the IMAX 3D film Pandas or watched one of his many media appearances.
Rare nor'easter could bring lingering taste of fall
Tumbling temperatures this weekend could be here to stay. Canadian air, combined with a rare nor'easter could keep it feeling like September in the Northeast into next week. Cities like Philadelphia and New York City were running 4-5 degrees above normal for the start of the month and reaching the 90-degree mark more than a handful of days. Philadelphia residents endured a longer stretch of hot conditions, where the persistent heat resulted in a 10-day heat wave. Boston's heat wave finally came to an end earlier this week after the city reached at least 95 F for six days in a row. During this stretch, the city set new daily record highs on four of the six days as temperatures fell just shy of triple digits.
Strange Sounds Caught Emanating from Pit in New England Forest
New Hampshire has many places to walk and explore off the beaten path. Of course, while walking "in the middle of the forest," you may happen to come across some old things such as wells, parts of older buildings, or any other signs of previous human habitation. New England is...
WMUR.com
Drought in New Hampshire affecting local farmers in different ways
PEMBROKE, N.H. — Most of the state remains in moderate drought, with parts of southeastern New Hampshire experiencing severe drought conditions. Taking a walk around Donaghey Christmas Tree Farm in Pembroke, there are visible signs of drought just about everywhere you look. But their thousands of loyal customers won’t...
