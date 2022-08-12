ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu

Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
TheStreet

McDonald's Brings Back a Beloved Breakfast Classic

For weeks McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report had a Tweet pinned to the top of its Twitter feed that simply said "bring back..." It was an invite for fans to share which menu favorites from the past they wanted to see return. Some of the responses were, of...
Mashed

A Cherished McDonald's Breakfast Item Is Finally Back On The Menu

What comes to your mind first when you think of fast food breakfasts? For McDonald's, the breakfast menu includes staples like McMuffins, hotcakes, and hash browns, but there are some hacks that you can make to the McDonald's breakfast menu. One beloved McDonald's breakfast option was once breakfast bagel sandwiches. And although the item was taken off the fast-food chain's menu, McDonald's is bringing bagels back.
Mashed

McDonald's Has A New Deal For Fans Of Its Crispy Chicken Sandwich

When the same old menu gets kind of boring, limited-time meals and specials can help give consumers something to switch up the monotony. To celebrate summer, Arby's has an Orange Cream Shake, and Subway is offering a deal on its Subway Series Subs where consumers can buy one footlong and get another for 50% off. It's clear these deals can help drive business. According to a 2019 press release by Business Wire, its marketing and consumer research showed that 20% of consumers would visit a different restaurant if there's a promotion, and 12% of people would change their original plans to find the lowest price.
Mic

McDonald's employees reveal the truth about all-day breakfast

McDonald's all-day breakfast has essentially saved its business, as well as plenty of hungover fast food lovers who can't get up to obtain a McGriddle until early afternoon. But is serving McGriddles and hash browns all day really great for diners? No, not really. McDonald's employees took to Reddit to explain why satiating your egg and cheese cravings in the afternoon may not be the best idea at their restaurant.
Popculture

McDonald's Raises Price of One Menu Item for First Time in 14 Years

That burger craving is about to cost you a little extra, at least if you're planning to place an order at the Golden Arches. For the first time in 14 years, McDonald's has raised the price of its famous cheeseburger, marking just the latest example of widespread menu price hikes in the fast food industry.
The US Sun

What time does McDonald’s stop serving breakfast?

WHO doesn't love a McDonald's breakfast to get them going for the day?. Whether your favorite menu choice is a classic McMuffin or sweet pancakes and syrup, there's plenty of time to order before McDonald's stops serving breakfast treats. What time does McDonald's stop serving breakfast?. McDonald's serves breakfast up...
Popculture

Burger King Launching Another Flavorful New Chicken Sandwich

Burger King's chicken sandwich lineup continues to expand, even in Canada. The new Pesto Chicken Sandwich will be available to Burger King Canada fans for a limited time. U.S. consumers weren't completely forgotten though, as the BK Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich line launched nationwide this month. The Pesto Chicken Club...
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Adds an Upscale Offering

Dessert has, traditionally, been many a fast food company's weak point — while favorites like the McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report McFlurry and Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company (The) Report's Frosty do exist, most fast food menus are small in scope and rarely move beyond milkshakes or the occasional pie or donut hole.
TheStreet

McDonald's has an Answer for Wendy's, Burger King

As inflation rises, even the fast-food industry has to consider a value-added value option. The big fast-food chains are feeling the pinch of inflation at all angles. The cost of supplies, food and labor are all increasing at an alarming rate. The labor force is demanding a minimum of $15 an hour, while watching inflation rise the prices on everything around them.
TheStreet

This New KFC Menu Item is Something Really Different

Recently, KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) has been certainly innovative with its menu items. From launching fried chicken flower bouquets called the "Kentucky Fried Buckquet" for Mother's Day, to a donut sandwich with fried chicken in the middle, KFC consistently surprises its customers. KFC also followed in McDonald's (MCD) and Wendy's...
Mashed

Gwyneth Paltrow's New Pizza Venture Has A Nod To Marvel On The Menu

Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to good eats. The Academy Award-winning actor penned an essay in 2011 for Self, revealing that her enjoyment of food and cooking was a gift from her father, director/producer Bruce Paltrow. Paltrow wrote, "I have always loved food—being around it, preparing it and, of course, eating it. This adoration was instilled in me by my incredible father, a supreme gourmand who had a deep love of great food and wine." She went on to explain that it is when she is in the kitchen that she feels closest to him. Paltrow took that love and founded the popular wellness and lifestyle site Goop in 2008. Over the years, she has had the opportunity to make ricotta with Ina Garten (via Boston.com) and shared many a recipe with her fans and followers, including her go-to cocktail inspired by her grandfather, a whiskey drink she dubbed Buster Paltrow.
Let's Eat LA

Burger King Kills Popular Burger in The Battle For Chicken Sandwiches

Burger King's Ch'King Sandwich Will Be Replaced by a New Line of Crispy Chicken Options This Month. Burger Ch'King Sandwich / Image: Burger King / modified. (Los Angeles, California) - The ongoing chicken sandwich wars have claimed a victim. The Burger King Ch'King Sandwich is being pulled from the menus at all restaurants nationwide.
Popculture

McDonald's Breakfast Menu Is Relaunching Hit Item That's Been Missing

McDonald's lovers had to take some unfortunate hits over the course of the pandemic due to budget cuts and supply chain issues, including the loss of all-day breakfast and several key menu items. However, some of those items could be coming back — and in some locations, they already are. McDonald's has quietly brought back breakfast bagel sandwiches. In the wake of the item's initial disappearance, the fast food chain confirmed in July that breakfast bagels are now back on the menu.
