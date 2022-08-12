Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to good eats. The Academy Award-winning actor penned an essay in 2011 for Self, revealing that her enjoyment of food and cooking was a gift from her father, director/producer Bruce Paltrow. Paltrow wrote, "I have always loved food—being around it, preparing it and, of course, eating it. This adoration was instilled in me by my incredible father, a supreme gourmand who had a deep love of great food and wine." She went on to explain that it is when she is in the kitchen that she feels closest to him. Paltrow took that love and founded the popular wellness and lifestyle site Goop in 2008. Over the years, she has had the opportunity to make ricotta with Ina Garten (via Boston.com) and shared many a recipe with her fans and followers, including her go-to cocktail inspired by her grandfather, a whiskey drink she dubbed Buster Paltrow.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO