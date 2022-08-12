Valley of Hope Gala to help local cancer patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Valley of Hope Gala is coming back to the Bakersfield Museum of Art next month, helping local cancer patients afford their treatments, according to the American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society’s 9th annual benefit will honor cancer survivors and raise money and awareness for those currently fighting the disease, according to the society. The Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center and Dignity Health will help organize the event.

“The powerful education provided by the American Cancer Society on its website has really had a big impact on dropping cancer rates. So this is a very important event,” Dr. Ravi Patel Director of the Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center said.

Over the past eight years, the Gala has raised more than one million dollars for the American Cancer Society. The black-tie event will take place at the Bakersfield Museum of Art on Sept. 24 from 5 to 9 p.m, according to the society.

