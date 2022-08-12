Read full article on original website
Unity Park damaged by ‘makeshift sleds’, city says
"Slide, scoot and roll, but keep the cardboard at home," the City of Greenville said.
The Post and Courier
Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside
SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
Greenville’s ‘Rose Crystal Tower’ receiving restoration
The sculpture known as "Rose Crystal Tower" in Falls Park will be under restoration for several weeks.
my40.tv
WNC's first new continuing care retirement community in 20 years to be built in late 2024
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River on Wednesday, Aug. 10, approved the building of a continuing care retirement community. Legacy at Mills River, projected to open in late 2024, will be the first continuing care retirement community to be built in western North Carolina in more than 20 years.
WRAL
Hoofing it: SC man draws crowd by riding horse to doctor's appointment
Greenville, S.C. — One way to beat high gas prices: ride a horse. That's just what one Greenville man did Thursday. Johnnie Moubray rode his horse, Dan, to his doctor's appointment at Prisma Health on West Faris Road. Dan was tied to a pole outside the office around noon...
furman.edu
In Greenville County, past racist deeds abet gentrification, displacement
In an article appearing in The Post and Courier, reporter Conor Hughes followed up on a mapping project carried out by Furman University researchers including Sam Hayes ’20, and Ken Kolb, chair and professor of the sociology department. They and other researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities at Furman uncovered thousands of instances where racially restrictive language was included in housing deeds dating from 1900 to 1975.
Greenville County Schools release update on teacher staffing
As school starts Monday for most students, the Upstate’s largest school district has released an update on staffing. Greenville County Schools Media Relations Director Tim Waller released a statement over the weekend.
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways
GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
FOX Carolina
New year, new guidelines. Educators prepare for back to school, as DHEC releases COVID guidance
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s just the weekend away from the start of school for the majority of our upstate districts. Teachers and staff in Greenville and Spartanburg counties were in the classroom this week, getting ready for Monday. This is COVID year 3 for schools. In many...
Downtown Anderson building renovation project nears completion
A project in downtown Anderson that's been in the works for two years is almost complete.
The Post and Courier
Subdivision on busy Greenville County cut-through up for review
GREENVILLE COUNTY — Long-running plans for a residential subdivision in a traffic-choked Pebble Creek area of Taylors are set for review by Greenville County. The proposal for Roberts Farm along West Mountain Creek Church Road between Stallings Road and State Highway 253 would include 64 townhouses and 83 houses on 42 acres, according to the latest plans filed with the county.
FOX Carolina
Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
The Post and Courier
New Piggly Wiggly to open in Spartanburg food desert on Aug. 24
SPARTANBURG — A new grocery store will open Aug. 24 in an area that has been without nearby fresh food options for three years. The Piggly Wiggly at 550 S. Church St. in Spartanburg's Southside neighborhood held hiring events Aug. 9 and Aug. 11 and plans to employ between 40 and 50 workers. The store will be in the building formerly occupied by Save-A-Lot.
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Schools adds school resource officers for upcoming year
S.C. — The Greenville County School District is adding more school resource officers to its team. Extra state funding went towards helping put school resources officers into schools in Greenville County. Leaders with Greenville County Schools say an additional elementary school in the district will have an SRO...
FOX Carolina
New details on accidental drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson
SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New details on what led to the accidental drainage of a Spartanburg County lake that killed thousands of fish. The Department of Natural Resources says Lake Edwin Johnson near Croft State Park was being kept 10 to 12 feet below-full while the dam was being repaired. The dam failed its most recent inspection in 2019.
Multiple fights halt Upstate high school jamboree
GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where several fights in the crowd halted a high school jamboree. According to Greenwood District 50, fights broke out between multiple juveniles from different schools. It happened near the concession stand at Greenwood High School. Multiple people were injured, and those with […]
Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC
If you're thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
WJCL
Train derails in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video shows derailment. A train has derailed in Greenville leaving at least nine cars off the track. The derailment happened about 8 a.m. Thursday at Old Buncombe Road at Buncombe Road in the Poe Mill community. The Parker Fire District chief said the derailment happened...
FOX Carolina
Gaffney’s Brayshawn Littlejohn commits to Mizzou
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney High School football star Brayshawn Littlejohn is heading to the SEC to join the University of Missouri football team. The 6′2″ linebacker verbally committed to the Tigers over Air Force, Appalachian State and Army. Littlejohn was a vital cog on the Indians...
FOX Carolina
Four Furman students win awards in regional television production competition
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four Furman University students brought home awards from the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in July. NATAS hosts the annual Student Production Awards to recognize outstanding work by high school and college students in media and communications. Six students...
