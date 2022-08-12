ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

The Post and Courier

Statue of Spartanburg Black education icon planned in Southside

SPARTANBURG — Leadership Spartanburg celebrated the 160th birthday of Mary H. Wright and unveiled details for a memorial project in Southside Spartanburg. The event, in collaboration with Hattie’s House Inc., took place on Aug. 11 at the Schoolhouse Lofts on Caulder Avenue. The building was previously Mary H. Wright Elementary School and is being converted into an apartment community. The school was built in 1951 and is named after Mary Honor Farrow Wright, a leading Black educator in Spartanburg County from the late 1800s until the 1940s.
SPARTANBURG, SC
City
Arcadia, SC
City
Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Government
furman.edu

In Greenville County, past racist deeds abet gentrification, displacement

In an article appearing in The Post and Courier, reporter Conor Hughes followed up on a mapping project carried out by Furman University researchers including Sam Hayes ’20, and Ken Kolb, chair and professor of the sociology department. They and other researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable Communities at Furman uncovered thousands of instances where racially restrictive language was included in housing deeds dating from 1900 to 1975.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate, South Carolina free back-to-school supply giveaways

GREENVILLE, S.C. — BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLY GIVEAWAYS. (If you know of an event we need to add email us at newstips@wyff4.com) On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Laurens County Sheriff's Office will give away school supplies at the Laurens County Courthouse at 100 Hillcrest Square from 10 a.m. until they run out.
GREENVILLE, SC
Person
Jamie Nelson
The Post and Courier

Subdivision on busy Greenville County cut-through up for review

GREENVILLE COUNTY — Long-running plans for a residential subdivision in a traffic-choked Pebble Creek area of Taylors are set for review by Greenville County. The proposal for Roberts Farm along West Mountain Creek Church Road between Stallings Road and State Highway 253 would include 64 townhouses and 83 houses on 42 acres, according to the latest plans filed with the county.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenwood District 50 releases statement on fights that canceled Jamboree

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The jamboree at Greenwood High School was canceled after multiple fights broke out near the concession stand, according to a spokesperson of Greenwood District 50. According to officials, law enforcement at the game responded to resolve the incident, but no shots were fired. On Saturday morning,...
GREENWOOD, SC
The Post and Courier

New Piggly Wiggly to open in Spartanburg food desert on Aug. 24

SPARTANBURG — A new grocery store will open Aug. 24 in an area that has been without nearby fresh food options for three years. The Piggly Wiggly at 550 S. Church St. in Spartanburg's Southside neighborhood held hiring events Aug. 9 and Aug. 11 and plans to employ between 40 and 50 workers. The store will be in the building formerly occupied by Save-A-Lot.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

New details on accidental drainage of Lake Edwin Johnson

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (FOX Carolina) - New details on what led to the accidental drainage of a Spartanburg County lake that killed thousands of fish. The Department of Natural Resources says Lake Edwin Johnson near Croft State Park was being kept 10 to 12 feet below-full while the dam was being repaired. The dam failed its most recent inspection in 2019.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Multiple fights halt Upstate high school jamboree

GREENWOOD COUNTY (WSPA) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where several fights in the crowd halted a high school jamboree. According to Greenwood District 50, fights broke out between multiple juveniles from different schools. It happened near the concession stand at Greenwood High School. Multiple people were injured, and those with […]
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Train derails in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Above video shows derailment. A train has derailed in Greenville leaving at least nine cars off the track. The derailment happened about 8 a.m. Thursday at Old Buncombe Road at Buncombe Road in the Poe Mill community. The Parker Fire District chief said the derailment happened...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Gaffney’s Brayshawn Littlejohn commits to Mizzou

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney High School football star Brayshawn Littlejohn is heading to the SEC to join the University of Missouri football team. The 6′2″ linebacker verbally committed to the Tigers over Air Force, Appalachian State and Army. Littlejohn was a vital cog on the Indians...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Four Furman students win awards in regional television production competition

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Four Furman University students brought home awards from the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in July. NATAS hosts the annual Student Production Awards to recognize outstanding work by high school and college students in media and communications. Six students...
GREENVILLE, SC

