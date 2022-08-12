Read full article on original website
Power restored to NW Bakersfield customers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:20 p.m.) Power has been restored to most customers in northwest Bakersfield, according to PG&E. --- A power outage in northwest Bakersfield is affecting around 1,635 PG&E customers, according to PG&E. Power is estimated to be restored by 6 p.m., according to PG&E's outage...
Rail Fire burns 250 acres in Bealville area
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters are working to contain a brush fire burning southeast of Bakersfield, in the hills north of Highway 58. Kern County firefighters were called to the area of Bealville and Caliente Bodfish roads for a report of a fire just before 5:45 p.m. Firefighting water-dropping aircraft and hand crews […]
Motorcyclist Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash occurred on I-5 south of Gorman. The officials stated that the crash occurred on northbound I-5 just north of Highway 138 at around 7:53 p.m.
Police fire at man armed with rock in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police shot at but missed a man who allegedly tried to break into a southwest Bakersfield home Monday morning, and who appeared to be armed with a rock. Police then used a taser and took the man into custody, Bakersfield police spokesman Sgt. Robert Pair said. Police were called at about […]
Victim of deadly July stabbing identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead in July on the side of the road in the Arvin area died from multiple stab wounds and his death is a homicide, coroner’s officials said Monday. Merlin Nohe Rodriguez Valle, 29, of San Francisco was found dead the evening of July 22 on the shoulder of […]
KCSO warns of thieves posing as deputies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of thieves posing as deputies. KCSO posted on its Facebook page over the weekend that it had received reports of armed robberies in the Taft area. Officials said the thieves were wearing tan uniforms with a gold star badge. They reportedly took money […]
Megaflood coming to CA, may cause massive devastation and cost $1 trillion in damage, experts warn
Many Californians fear the "Big One," but it might not be what you think. It's not an earthquake. And it isn't the mega drought. It's actually the exact opposite -- a megaflood.
Fatal crash reported on Taft Highway
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A deadly crash between a pickup and semi-truck happened Monday at the intersection of Buena Vista Road and Taft Highway, according to California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. and knocked down a power pole, according to CHP. The semi was blocking middle lanes. More information will be […]
Two men arrested on suspicion of drug sales, Delano PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Delano Police Department arrested two men on suspicion of suspected methamphetamine sales in two separate traffic stops on Aug. 11 at approximately 3 p.m., according to the department. The two men suspected are Miguel Ontiveros Somera, 36, and Miguel Oropeza Quiroz, 32, according to the department. Both men were arrested and […]
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Hanford metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Hanford-Corcoran, CA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Schools placed on lockdown after alleged armed robbery, KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an alleged armed robbery in Lamont at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Monday which put surrounding schools on lockdown, according to KCSO. Alicante and Lamont elementary schools were placed on lock down after the vehicle used in an alleged armed robbery was found […]
Mission at Kern County transitional home gets interior upgrade
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County’s transitional home for women and children is getting a major upgrade. Tangram, an interior furnishing company, said Friday furniture installation at the shelter is now complete. Shelter staff says the furniture helps create a safe and comfortable place and gives residents an idea of what a […]
alternativeswatch.com
KCERA ups private real estate
The Kern County Employees Retirement Association (KCERA) in central California made two new real estate commitments totaling up to $70 million at its Aug.10 board meeting, CIO Daryn Miller confirmed. The board approved a commitment of up to $30 million to Covenant Apartment Fund XI, managed by Nashville, Tenn.-based Covenant...
thesungazette.com
Exeter killer denied parole for 5 years
VISALIA – Cesar Navarro will not be released from prison for murdering his wife 24 years ago in Exeter. From the Tulare County District Attorney’s (TCDA) office, a virtual hearing was held on Aug. 2 where TCDA prosecutors secured a five year denial of parole for Navarro, 44, for the 1998 murder of his wife. In attendance at the hearing were victim advocates and the victim’s family.
Woman killed in 1st Street shooting identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman fatally shot last week in Central Bakersfield has been identified. Christine Patrice Medina, 37, died at the scene of the Friday evening shooting on 1st Street, north of Brundage Lane and west of H Street, according to coroner’s officials. Police on Saturday arrested Glenn Jones, 54, on suspicion of […]
Bakersfield Californian
CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M
The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million. Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.
1 wounded in central Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a person Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to the area of 1st Street and Oleander Avenue at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One person was found with at least one gunshot wound, a police department spokesperson said. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Kern County bear roams Von's parking lot
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. - A bear was seen on video footage aimlessly wandering the parking lot of a Von's grocery store in Kern County. The footage taken at Lake Isabella's Kern Valley Plaza was shared on social media on Monday. The man who shared the post theorized that things are...
Kern County man sentenced for illegal marijuana grow
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday for illegally growing marijuana at Sequoia National Forest, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents show, that law enforcement found a marijuana grow site in the national forest in July 2019 and they arrested David Moreno Florez, […]
2 DUI arrests, 31 vehicles impounded in south Bakersfield checkpoint: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and 31 vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in south Bakersfield, according to police. The department said officers conducted the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 1900 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. […]
