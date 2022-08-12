Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants discuss better living conditions
Hundreds came out to enjoy the Mississippi Mingle fundraiser event in Cape Girardeau. Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities. The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Heartland residents react to CDC easing its COVID-19 guidelines. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. Some...
KFVS12
Hundreds enjoy Mississippi Mingle event in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to enjoy a fundraising event in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. People enjoyed a fun atmosphere at the Knights of Columbus Council #1111 where they held an event called the Mississippi Mingle. On hand were plenty of activities for kids with bouncy houses,...
kbsi23.com
Southeast Missouri Food Bank expanding to Jackson
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI)- Increased demand from the community has the Southeast Missouri Food Bank expanding to another location in Jackson. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility in Sikeston was ready to tackle the need for food distribution, but that’s all changed. With more food coming to the distribution center...
KFVS12
Group in Cape Girardeau talk to renters about living conditions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking to help local renters. Members with Cape Girardeau Tenants were out going door-to-door connecting with people and informing them about better and safer living conditions for tenants. This group went around various areas in Cape Girardeau to talk...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Loved ones of homicide victims meet to offer emotional support
THEBES, Ill. (KFVS) - A new Heartland group is now meeting up with individuals who have been impacted by a loss due to violence. The organization called Hear Our Cry met up in Thebes on Sunday and is supporting individuals that have lost a loved one due to homicide in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
KFVS12
Vienna, Ill. schools adding more social workers to help overall well-being of students
VIENNA, Ill. (KFVS) - One Heartland school announced a new effort to better the overall well-being of their students. The superintendent of Vienna said it’s the right time to add more social workers to their staff. “It’s going to be there to help our kids out and ultimately help...
kbsi23.com
Paducah City Council meeting talks with PATS director about lack of drivers
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI)- The Paducah Area Transit Authority is short staffed by nearly fifteen driver’s and it’s causing extreme burnout in their employees. Paducah Transit provides needed services for the community, along with transportation for medical needs. Paducah Area Transit runs the downtown trolley, routine bus lines, and...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/12
The City of Carbondale announced on Friday morning that Mayor John “Mike” Henry is taking a temporary leave of absence until further notice. Vienna schools to use grant money for social workers and additional resources. Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see higher than usual water bills. Updated: 15 hours...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westkentuckystar.com
Krebs Station crash injures Calvert City woman
A Calvert City woman was injured in a Saturday crash on Krebs Station road. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department said they responded to a crash with injuries on Krebs Station road a little after noon Saturday. Deputies said Holly Hillman of Calvert City was traveling eastbound and turned into a drive at the crest of a hill, pulling in front of Dale Wano of Paducah.
KFVS12
Carbondale police investigating recent reports of vandalism
The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Some Heartland residents react to the CDC loosening its COVID-19 guidelines. Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of outdoor, powersport store. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of a new outdoor, motorsport store. Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle. Updated:...
KFVS12
Heartland Pets: Meet Tessa 8/12
Your can adopt Boone from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. You can adopt Bradley from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. Heartland Pets feat. Christina, Vanellope and Taffeta 8/5. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT. |. Your can adopt Christina, Vanellope and Taffeta from Southeast Missouri Pets...
KFVS12
Carbondale Mayor Henry takes leave of absence
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale announced on Friday morning that Mayor John “Mike” Henry is taking a temporary leave of absence until further notice. Councilwoman Carolin Harvey will serve as Mayor Pro Tempore and take over mayoral duties in Mayor Henry’s absence. The announcement...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating the death of Terri Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police say they’re investigating the death of Theresa “Terri” Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. The 66-year-old real estate agent was found dead in the couple’s home Tuesday night. Police say Mike Henry returned...
KFVS12
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, August 11. Officers were called just before 6:15 p.m. to Cape Rock Park, off of East Cape Rock Drive, to a report of a man firing a handgun into the river.
KFVS12
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Saturday, followed by hotter Sunday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This evening, we will see a few clouds move through the area, especially late. A disturbance will move to our east and produce a few showers. There is a very slim chance our far eastern counties could see a shower but at this time most areas look to remain dry.
Secluded Illinois Cabin on the Trail of Tears in Shawnee Forest
Sometimes to figure out where you're going, you need to explore where you've been. There is history available to explore in southern Illinois at a secluded cabin that happens to sit along the Trail of Tears in Shawnee Forest. I found this interesting cabin hosted by Mary and Tim on...
KFVS12
9-year-old juvenile killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A 9-year-old juvenile was killed in a wreck involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist on the 200 block of East Allen Street. The...
KFVS12
Crews respond to rollover crash on Kingshighway
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12. It happened in the 100 block of N. Kingshighway. No one was seriously injured, but the driver of a Toyota was being evaluated at the scene. One lane of southbound and one...
KFVS12
Paducah police investigating report of stolen motorcycle
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a motorcycle that was reported stolen from a home on Thursday, August 11. According to Paducah police, a woman called and said her 2022 Honda NAVI110 was stolen from the street in front of her home in the 1900 block of Jackson Street between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday.
KFVS12
ISP investigate death of Carbondale mayor's wife
A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
Comments / 0