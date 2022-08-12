ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

12-year-old bystander shot 3 times at Walterboro venue

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A 12-year-old boy was taken to the hospital following a shooting incident in downtown Walterboro Saturday night. Crews responded to the 200 block of East Washington St. around 9:00 p.m. after shots were fired inside a venue, according to Colleton County Fire and Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.
WALTERBORO, SC
Berkeley Co. man facing law enforcement impersonation, gun charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal grand jury in Charleston indicted a Goose Creek man for pretending to be a U.S. Marshal and for having a handgun after a domestic violence conviction. The indictment alleges 39-year-old Jeremy Hughes falsely claimed he was with the U.S. Marshals searching for a fugitive...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Coroner IDs Summerville woman killed in apartment shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a woman who was killed in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex. Jasmine Benjamin, 31, from Summerville, died from a gunshot wound early Friday morning. Police responded around 1:30 a.m. to Bridgeview Apartments on North...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston PD investigating 2 overnight homicides

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that happened overnight. Charleston Police on Thursday responded to woods behind the 1200 block of Folly Road, around 8:22 p.m. “They located a 34-year-old woman suffering from trauma resulting from an assault. The woman was transported...
CHARLESTON, SC
Crime & Safety
Man arrested in deadly Thursday night assault on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection to a Thursday night assault on James Island that killed one person and injured another. Theodore T. Wagner Jr., from Charleston, was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during...
CHARLESTON, SC
CCSO installs Narcan vending machine at detention center

CCSO installs Narcan vending machine at detention center
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Charleston County warning about scammers posing as judges, court workers

Charleston County warning about scammers posing as judges, court workers
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
1 dead after shooting at Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a downtown Charleston apartment complex. Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to the Bridgeview Apartments off North Romney Street around 1:30 a.m. after receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting that had just occurred. At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old woman who […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Coroner IDs man killed during assault behind Walmart

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died during a Thursday night assault on James Island. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says Sean Strojny, 36, from Ohio but resided in Charleston, died as a result of bodily trauma. Police spokesperson...
CHARLESTON, SC
One killed in shooting at downtown apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at a downtown apartment complex Friday morning. Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to Bridgeview Apartments on North Romney Street in reference to a shooting. Wolfsen says officers arrived...
CHARLESTON, SC
SLED investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that left one person dead Thursday night. According to SLED, officers with the Eutawville Police Department officers responded to a “call for service” at an undisclosed location late Thursday night.
ORANGEBURG, SC
South Carolina man dead after officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating an officer involved shooting in Orangeburg County. The incident happened the night of Thursday, August 11st. According to SLED, a Eutawville police officer responded to a call for service. Authorities say there was an exchange of gunfire between an Eutawville Police Department […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
Narcan vending machines added to South Carolina jail

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is working to prevent overdose deaths by providing access to a life-saving tool through a vending machine at the detention center. A vending machine recently installed at the Charleston County Detention Center contains more than 50 boxes of Narcan, a nasal spray that can be […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
1 killed in deadly Hollywood crash

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Hollywood. Deputies responded just before 8:30 a.m. to the crash on Highway 162 near McCombs Road. Sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp says the initial investigation indicates a Ford pickup traveling...
HOLLYWOOD, SC

