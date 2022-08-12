ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria County, IL

County Board approves referendum question about County Auditor

PEORIA, Ill. – The battle between the Peoria County Board and Peoria County Auditor Jessica Thomas continues. County Board members Thursday night voted 15-2 in favor of placing another question on the November election ballot asking if the county’s “internal” auditor should be eliminated, given that there’s also an “external” auditor.
McLean County Board rejects board appointment; Knapp appointed circuit judge

Republicans on the McLean County Board used a razor-thin majority Thursday to reject the temporary appointment of a board candidate described by a police union official as “anti-police.”. Also during Thursday’s board meeting, chairman John McIntyre announced the Illinois Supreme Court has appointed McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp...
McLean County’s chief prosecutor to become judge next month

BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp will leave office and become a judge September 16 instead of after the November election. The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Knapp to fill the vacancy created by Judge Paul Lawrence’s retirement. Knapp won the June...
PPS Board president denounces dress code survey

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The president of District 150′s School Board says a board member’s recent survey on the district’s proposed dress code was not officially approved by the Board. Anni Reinking created the survey, claiming it is, “for students, teachers, and the larger community.”...
PPS Board: Recent dress code survey not officially sanctioned

PEORIA, Ill. — Some school leaders in Peoria are going out of their way both to question and, perhaps to defend PPS District 150’s current dress code. Peoria Public Schools Board member Anni Reinking is effectively at the center of it all so far. 25 News reports she...
Peoria Safety Network discusses violence prevention strategies

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The City of Peoria’s Safety Network met again Friday morning to talk about violence prevention strategies for the River City. Police talked about crime hotspots and reviewed data from the last few weeks. They say despite four gun-related homicides in July, the numbers are down significantly from 2021.
Bloomington and Normal police departments sign onto initiative aimed at hiring more women

In retrospect, the trajectory of Heather Hansen’s career follows an order that makes a conclusion in law enforcement seem logical, perhaps even preplanned. A former corrections officer at a juvenile detention facility, then a probation officer and eventually a 9-1-1 dispatcher, Hansen’s transition to Illinois State Police trooper in the mid-1990s makes sense now, but in those days it was never part of her plan, or her overall end goal.
Sollberger officially pinned as Peoria Fire Chief

PEORIA, Ill. – Fire Chief has been his title for a week, but now, the man in charge of the Peoria Fire Department is officially, official. Shawn Sollberger was officially pinned Friday as Peoria Fire Chief. “I’m sure most of you have heard, almost to a nauseous state, about...
Hundreds gather in Peoria to learn more on protecting places of worship

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - With attacks more common on houses of worship, federal agents brought some ideas and observations to Peoria. Various faiths were represented to talk hate crimes and prevention Thursday night. In the Central District of Illinois, the federal prosecutor said hate crimes have gone up...
Magazine recognizes Washington as ‘family friendly city’

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois community was recognized by a magazine for its growth and development. Business View magazine dubbed Washington as “the family friendly city” for its proximity to larger cities, “Grade A” schools, recreation and population growth during the last 20 years.
Illinois program opens doors, helps fill need for rural doctors

Grant Gingerich was about 3 years old when his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. Olivia White was a farm girl who wanted to be a pharmacist, but a medical student mentor opened her eyes to a different path. Andy Meister underwent orthopedic surgery when he was 28 and had...
Donated property could become park on Galesburg’s east side

The Galesburg city council accepted a donation of two parcels of property that could become a new park on the east edge of town. The adjacent lots are at 1965 E. Main St., which is a dilapidated one-story building with plywood over its windows, and 1969 E. Main St., a concrete lot overrun with grass.
Knox County Health Department Announces the Start of the Energy Assistance Program

The Knox County Health Department is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance. The department will begin scheduling appointments for Knox County residents on Monday, August 22, 2022. Residents may schedule by calling, 309-344-2224, or walking into the Health Department (1361 W. Fremont St, Galesburg, IL), between 8:00am and 4:00pm, Monday-Friday. All customers will be asked to wear a mask upon entering the building.
St. Jude ‘Boil’ brings the heat

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It was a full-on cookout outside the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee in Peoria Sunday afternoon. The 14th annual St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil brought plenty of customers. All the money raised goes back to fund the efforts of the children’s hospital, covering every aspect from the research, to the doctors, to the patients. It kicks off a new round of fundraising after the St. Jude Telethon last weekend.
