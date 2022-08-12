Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
County Board approves referendum question about County Auditor
PEORIA, Ill. – The battle between the Peoria County Board and Peoria County Auditor Jessica Thomas continues. County Board members Thursday night voted 15-2 in favor of placing another question on the November election ballot asking if the county’s “internal” auditor should be eliminated, given that there’s also an “external” auditor.
wjbc.com
GOP, sheriff’s union shoots down Democratic county board candidate
BLOOMINGTON – Voting along party lines, the McLean County Board Thursday night rejected a woman from Normal’s bid to fill a vacant board seat after the head of the sheriff deputies’ union said her “anti-police” views would divide the community. Democrat Krystle Able was the...
wglt.org
McLean County Board rejects board appointment; Knapp appointed circuit judge
Republicans on the McLean County Board used a razor-thin majority Thursday to reject the temporary appointment of a board candidate described by a police union official as “anti-police.”. Also during Thursday’s board meeting, chairman John McIntyre announced the Illinois Supreme Court has appointed McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp...
hoiabc.com
McLean County’s chief prosecutor to become judge next month
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - McLean County State’s Attorney Don Knapp will leave office and become a judge September 16 instead of after the November election. The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Knapp to fill the vacancy created by Judge Paul Lawrence’s retirement. Knapp won the June...
hoiabc.com
PPS Board president denounces dress code survey
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The president of District 150′s School Board says a board member’s recent survey on the district’s proposed dress code was not officially approved by the Board. Anni Reinking created the survey, claiming it is, “for students, teachers, and the larger community.”...
1470 WMBD
PPS Board: Recent dress code survey not officially sanctioned
PEORIA, Ill. — Some school leaders in Peoria are going out of their way both to question and, perhaps to defend PPS District 150’s current dress code. Peoria Public Schools Board member Anni Reinking is effectively at the center of it all so far. 25 News reports she...
wglt.org
McLean County joins national effort to keep ‘familiar faces’ out of shelters and the justice system
McLean County is taking part in a national effort to improve mental health treatment. The National Association of Counties has tabbed McLean County and about a dozen other counties and cities across the United States to share ideas through the new Familiar Faces Initiative. City and county government officials have...
hoiabc.com
Bartonville trustee calls for action against public works employee, volunteer assistant fire chief
BARTONVILLE (25 News Now) - Village of Bartonville Trustee Scott Helms is calling on the mayor to “take the appropriate and immediate action for the citizens of Bartonville” after video showing the assistant chief of Bartonville’s volunteer fire department. Drew Zachman, using a racial slur, began making the rounds on social media.
wcbu.org
Peoria NAACP president echoes calls for response to Bartonville fire official using racial slur
NAACP Peoria Branch president Marvin Hightower says a viral video of a Bartonville firefighter using a racial slur should prompt some action from village leaders, as village trustee Scott Helms calls for a swift response. In the video shared on social media platforms, volunteer assistant fire chief Drew Zachman seems...
hoiabc.com
Peoria Safety Network discusses violence prevention strategies
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The City of Peoria’s Safety Network met again Friday morning to talk about violence prevention strategies for the River City. Police talked about crime hotspots and reviewed data from the last few weeks. They say despite four gun-related homicides in July, the numbers are down significantly from 2021.
wglt.org
Bloomington and Normal police departments sign onto initiative aimed at hiring more women
In retrospect, the trajectory of Heather Hansen’s career follows an order that makes a conclusion in law enforcement seem logical, perhaps even preplanned. A former corrections officer at a juvenile detention facility, then a probation officer and eventually a 9-1-1 dispatcher, Hansen’s transition to Illinois State Police trooper in the mid-1990s makes sense now, but in those days it was never part of her plan, or her overall end goal.
wcbu.org
Safety Net meeting highlights violence prevention grants, Cure Violence progress
The August meeting of the Peoria Safety Network featured new crime data from the Peoria Police Department, an update on a proposed Cure Violence assessment, and two new sources of potential funding for local violence prevention programs. The first funding opportunity is a pool of $700,000 of American Rescue Plan...
1470 WMBD
Sollberger officially pinned as Peoria Fire Chief
PEORIA, Ill. – Fire Chief has been his title for a week, but now, the man in charge of the Peoria Fire Department is officially, official. Shawn Sollberger was officially pinned Friday as Peoria Fire Chief. “I’m sure most of you have heard, almost to a nauseous state, about...
hoiabc.com
Hundreds gather in Peoria to learn more on protecting places of worship
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - With attacks more common on houses of worship, federal agents brought some ideas and observations to Peoria. Various faiths were represented to talk hate crimes and prevention Thursday night. In the Central District of Illinois, the federal prosecutor said hate crimes have gone up...
Central Illinois Proud
Magazine recognizes Washington as ‘family friendly city’
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois community was recognized by a magazine for its growth and development. Business View magazine dubbed Washington as “the family friendly city” for its proximity to larger cities, “Grade A” schools, recreation and population growth during the last 20 years.
freeburgtribune.com
Illinois program opens doors, helps fill need for rural doctors
Grant Gingerich was about 3 years old when his mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. Olivia White was a farm girl who wanted to be a pharmacist, but a medical student mentor opened her eyes to a different path. Andy Meister underwent orthopedic surgery when he was 28 and had...
tspr.org
Donated property could become park on Galesburg’s east side
The Galesburg city council accepted a donation of two parcels of property that could become a new park on the east edge of town. The adjacent lots are at 1965 E. Main St., which is a dilapidated one-story building with plywood over its windows, and 1969 E. Main St., a concrete lot overrun with grass.
977wmoi.com
Knox County Health Department Announces the Start of the Energy Assistance Program
The Knox County Health Department is pleased to announce that funds are available to assist income-eligible households with their natural gas, propane and electric bills and furnace assistance. The department will begin scheduling appointments for Knox County residents on Monday, August 22, 2022. Residents may schedule by calling, 309-344-2224, or walking into the Health Department (1361 W. Fremont St, Galesburg, IL), between 8:00am and 4:00pm, Monday-Friday. All customers will be asked to wear a mask upon entering the building.
hoiabc.com
St. Jude ‘Boil’ brings the heat
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It was a full-on cookout outside the Grand Prairie Hy-Vee in Peoria Sunday afternoon. The 14th annual St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil brought plenty of customers. All the money raised goes back to fund the efforts of the children’s hospital, covering every aspect from the research, to the doctors, to the patients. It kicks off a new round of fundraising after the St. Jude Telethon last weekend.
wcbu.org
Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi pleads not guilty to federal tax, mail fraud charges
Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi is pleading not guilty to federal tax and mail fraud charges. The Bloomington man who co-founded the Pekin company that made millions processing COVID-19 tests made his plea Thursday in a court appearance. Rossi was indicted in March for filing false tax returns under reporting...
