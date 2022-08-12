Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
Members of Cape Girardeau Tenants discuss better living conditions
Hundreds came out to enjoy the Mississippi Mingle fundraiser event in Cape Girardeau. Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities. The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Heartland residents react to CDC easing its COVID-19 guidelines. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT. |. Some...
KFVS12
Hope Therapeutic Center expands to more southeast Mo. cities
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A horse therapeutic center is expanding its services for children and adults with disabilities. ”We’re just really excited to be able to provide this opportunity.”. The Hope Therapeutic Center in Perryville said opening locations in Sikeston and Farmington, Missouri allowed them to serve more clients...
KFVS12
Carbondale Mayor Henry takes leave of absence
Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau on Friday afternoon, August 12. Grant to go towards additional resources for Vienna schools. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Vienna schools to use grant money for social workers and additional resources. Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see higher...
KFVS12
Group in Cape Girardeau talk to renters about living conditions
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking to help local renters. Members with Cape Girardeau Tenants were out going door-to-door connecting with people and informing them about better and safer living conditions for tenants. This group went around various areas in Cape Girardeau to talk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Loved ones of homicide victims meet to offer emotional support
THEBES, Ill. (KFVS) - A new Heartland group is now meeting up with individuals who have been impacted by a loss due to violence. The organization called Hear Our Cry met up in Thebes on Sunday and is supporting individuals that have lost a loved one due to homicide in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
KFVS12
Heartland Pets: Meet Tessa 8/12
Your can adopt Boone from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. You can adopt Bradley from St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Ill. Heartland Pets feat. Christina, Vanellope and Taffeta 8/5. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT. |. Your can adopt Christina, Vanellope and Taffeta from Southeast Missouri Pets...
KFVS12
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful Saturday, followed by hotter Sunday
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This evening, we will see a few clouds move through the area, especially late. A disturbance will move to our east and produce a few showers. There is a very slim chance our far eastern counties could see a shower but at this time most areas look to remain dry.
KFVS12
Carbondale police investigating recent reports of vandalism
The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Some Heartland residents react to the CDC loosening its COVID-19 guidelines. Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of outdoor, powersport store. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of a new outdoor, motorsport store. Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle. Updated:...
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating the death of Terri Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police say they’re investigating the death of Theresa “Terri” Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. The 66-year-old real estate agent was found dead in the couple’s home Tuesday night. Police say Mike Henry returned...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/12
The City of Carbondale announced on Friday morning that Mayor John “Mike” Henry is taking a temporary leave of absence until further notice. Vienna schools to use grant money for social workers and additional resources. Some Zeigler, Ill. residents see higher than usual water bills. Updated: 15 hours...
KFVS12
Hundreds enjoy Mississippi Mingle event in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to enjoy a fundraising event in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. People enjoyed a fun atmosphere at the Knights of Columbus Council #1111 where they held an event called the Mississippi Mingle. On hand were plenty of activities for kids with bouncy houses,...
KFVS12
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, August 11. Officers were called just before 6:15 p.m. to Cape Rock Park, off of East Cape Rock Drive, to a report of a man firing a handgun into the river.
KFVS12
Crews respond to rollover crash on Kingshighway
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Kingshighway Friday afternoon, August 12. It happened in the 100 block of N. Kingshighway. No one was seriously injured, but the driver of a Toyota was being evaluated at the scene. One lane of southbound and one...
KFVS12
Heartland residents react to loosening of COVID-19 guidelines
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Centers for disease Control and Prevention loosened COVID-19 guidelines Thursday. Some people in Cape Girardeau said they believe it’s time to make changes. Others expressed they want to be careful. “I think it’ll be alright at this point to move forward. Hopefully people...
KFVS12
9-year-old juvenile killed in vehicle-bicycle wreck
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A 9-year-old juvenile was killed in a wreck involving a vehicle and a bicycle. The Marion Police Department, Marion Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist on the 200 block of East Allen Street. The...
KFVS12
ISP investigate death of Carbondale mayor's wife
A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, August 12th, 2022
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on outstanding warrants. 35-year-old Angel Peters, who told authorities she was homeless, was arrested by Centralia Police for disorderly conduct. 21-year-old Dalshaun Mitchell of South Maple in Centralia posted $500 cash bond and was released on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, August 14th, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salem woman on drug charges following a traffic stop on Saturday. Danielle Campbell of East Main was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. Campbell was a passenger in the car during the stop at Tonti Road and Cedar north of Salem. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
wfcnnews.com
FCAC adoption fees waived for one year thanks to donor
BENTON - Adoption fees for both dogs and cats at the Franklin County Animal Control will be waived for the next year thanks to a donation. According to staff, a donation was given to the shelter from an individual that calls Benton his hometown. Other new equipment was also donated...
southernillinoisnow.com
Mobile home in Salem heavily damaged by fire
A fire destroyed a carport and adjoining mobile home in Salem Saturday afternoon. The fire was at the Jeff Stevens home at 1302 North Trenary. Stevens was alerted to the fire and was out safely before firemen arrived. Salem Fire Protection District Fire Marshall Bill Fulton says flames were showing...
Comments / 0