nbc15.com
Madison’s Gun Buyback event goal is to benefit the safety of all communities
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Gun Buyback event aims to benefit the Madison community, especially those at a higher risk of experiencing gun violence. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the accessibility to firearms puts everyone’s safety at risk. Non-gun owners may know how to access an unsecured gun which can negatively impact how safe a community may be.
nbc15.com
UWPD investigates gunfire report at Picnic Point
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department continues to investigate a report gunfire Sunday that prompted them to ask people to avoid the area for about an hour. Few details about the incident have been released at this time. UWPD tweeted its first alert shortly after 7...
nbc15.com
100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. provide hundreds of area families new school supplies
100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. provide hundreds of area families new school supplies
nbc15.com
Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive
Madison Police investigating suspected homicide on Northport Drive
nbc15.com
Caller shot while reporting disturbance in Janesville
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Janesville Police Department responded to a residence early Sunday morning after receiving a shots fired complaint. Around 3:10 a.m., officers responded to a house where the caller, who was reporting a disturbance to dispatch, was shot while on the call. The disturbance that...
nbc15.com
Community raises over $100K for pancreatic cancer during UW Health’s 9th Annual Roll & Stroll
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over $100,000 was raised in support of pancreatic cancer patients and research Sunday. The University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center held their 9th Annual Roll & Stroll at Capital Brewery in Middleton. During the family-friendly event, participants could choose to partake in a 50K, 25K, 5K bike ride or two-mile roll and stroll, all while raising funds for the rare form of cancer.
nbc15.com
MPD investigating ‘weapons violation’ on north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police department is investigating what they are calling a “weapons violation” on the north side. According to a Madison Police incident report, at approximately 8:39 p.m. Friday night officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Northport Dr. for a weapons violation.
nbc15.com
Dane Co. flips back to high COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. returned to high COVID-19 community levels in the latest weekly update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Four other counties in the area – Columbia, Grant, Richland, and Sauk – also moved into the high column this week, while Rock Co. still remains at that level.
nbc15.com
Latino Chamber of Commerce celebrates Latino businesses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Latino Chamber of Commerce held an event Saturday to celebrate the contributions that Latino business owners are making statewide. The night included dinner, entertainment and remarks from CEO and President Jessica Cavazos. She said the event has not been held in three years and she is happy this moment is finally happening.
nbc15.com
DCHS kicks off special pricing for NBC15 adoption event
DCHS kicks off special pricing for NBC15 adoption event
nbc15.com
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area
New Costco in Verona brings hundreds of jobs to the Madison area
nbc15.com
MPD investigating fatal stabbing on east side of Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police said an initial weapons violation on the east side of Madison has turned into a homicide investigation after a 35-year-old male was found with a fatal stab wound Friday night. According to officials, the man was initially taken to the hospital and later died...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. Humane Society hosts Clear the Shelters event
Dane Co. Humane Society hosts Clear the Shelters event
nbc15.com
Weapons violation on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a weapons violation that happened on Madison’s east side. Late Friday night, officers went to the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue for reports of a weapons violation. Madison Police did not confirm if there are injuries. An investigation is...
nbc15.com
DCHS announces successful Clear The Shelters event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Humane Society announced their final tally of adopted animals from their Clear The Shelter event this weekend. DCHS said 83 animals were adopted during the weekend-long event, making the event a huge success. Because staff and volunteers had such a busy weekend with...
nbc15.com
Truck fire causing delays on I-39/90/94
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A large truck fire on I-39/90/94 late Friday morning caused backups on both sides of the highway and sent smoke towering over the road. The burning truck sat on the inner shoulder of the westbound lanes of I-39/90/94, between the U.S. 19 and U.S. 51 interchanges and slowed traffic in both directions.
nbc15.com
Madison lowers speed limit on John Nolen Ave., more changes coming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Traffic will be going a little slower on a stretch of John Nolen Drive starting Monday morning – and that’s the plan. Starting that day, the speed limit on the Madison artery will drop from 45 mph to 35 mph between North Shore Drive and East Lakeside Street.
nbc15.com
West Towne Mall giving away a $300 back-to-school shopping spree
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Calling all back-to-school shoppers!. West Towne Mall is helping ease families’ financial burden of back-to-school shopping with a $300 shopping spree to make sure their kids are all set for the first day of school. To get a chance to win this shopping trip, text...
nbc15.com
$20.2 million contract awarded to Sierra Space for rocket engine project
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $20.2 million contract recently awarded to Sierra Space for the development of a rocket engine is expected to create dozens of new jobs in Sauk County. Democratic U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin toured the Sierra Space facility in Middleton Thursday. She explained that Sierra Space is...
