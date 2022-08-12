Read full article on original website
2d ago
The Republican plan should be to leave the state it needs to be blue you’ve destroyed everything we have and you’re still trying to do it
4
Vicki Jackson
2d ago
You can start by purging all candidates with ties to the former president. Unity is not and was not his name of the game.
4
knopnews2.com
Nebraska officials push for U.S. Congressional Medal for women of the North Platte Canteen
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - For the past few months, local and state officials have been advocating for the highest honor from the U.S. government to bestow on the women of the canteen. During World War II, the efforts of the canteen raised the morale of millions of soldiers. Senator...
KETV.com
NOH8 Campaign's Saturday stop in Omaha supporting LGBTQ rights
OMAHA, Neb. — A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it's worth just two — no hate. "Gay rights are human rights, and it's really important to show that we support them," Karla Gronenthal, an Aurora resident, said. The nationwide NOH8 Campaign is standing...
KETV.com
NOH8 Campaign stops by Omaha for photo shoot Saturday
A picture is usually worth a thousand words, but for some, it is actually worth just two. The California-based NOH8 Campaign, which supports LGBTQ+ marriage and human equality, stopped by Omaha Saturday for a fundraising photo shoot. It's all about giving voice to the silenced, where two words ring out...
KETV.com
Person of interest for homicide in Omaha arrested by Iowa law enforcement
WINTERSET, Iowa — Iowa law enforcement took a man into custody Sunday who Omaha police said is a person of interest in relation to a homicide, according to authorities. On Sunday morning, West Des Moines police said officers located a vehicle that was identified as stolen from the homicide investigation in Omaha.
News Channel Nebraska
Gage County Democrats criticize allowing vulgar president banner, during county fair
BEATRICE – The Chairman of the Gage County Democrat Party raised concerns before the Gage County Board Wednesday, of a flag carrying a vulgar depiction of the President of the United States…..during the recent county fair “Eve of Destruction” event. Dave Anderson, of Odell, a former...
Crossover Voting Is Already WAY UP In Wyoming’s 2022 Primary
According to the local newspaper, the Cody Enterprise, nearly five times as many people in Park County have changed their voter registration through the first seven months of the year as compared to the last midterm elections in 2018. Park County Elections Office staff are reporting that (56.4%) of the...
KETV.com
Ukrainian family adjusting to Omaha after fleeing war-torn homeland
OMAHA, Neb. — As her toddlers learn their English A-B-Cs, Ukrainian mom Miriam Tiutiunnyk is developing a new vocabulary of her own. She was six months pregnant when war erupted, and left Lviv when baby Sophia was two-and-a-half weeks old. “Doesn’t matter if it was the nighttime or daytime,...
KETV.com
Council Bluffs Water Lantern Festival brings meaning and local support
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Water Lantern Festival visits dozens of sites across the country every year — they made their first trip to Council Bluffs on Saturday at Big Lake Park. And the group says it plans on coming back. Out of the hundreds of lanterns sent...
kfornow.com
Lancaster County Invites Residents to Attend Community Visioning Sessions
Lincoln, NE – (August 12, 2022) Lancaster County Commissioners are inviting residents to play an integral role in developing Lancaster County’s Strategic Plan by attending one of two Community Visioning Sessions. They will be held on Tuesday, August 30th, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and on Wednesday, August 31st, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the Lancaster County Extension Office, 444 Cherrycreek Road, Suite A, Lincoln, 68528. Community Visioning Sessions also may be attended virtually through links provided on Lancaster County’s Strategic Planning website.
Creighton students' COVID vaccine mandate appeal dismissed
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by a handful of Creighton University students who sought to be exempt from the private Catholic school's COVID-19 vaccine mandate last year, arguing that getting the shots would violate their religious beliefs against abortion.
In a twist, an Omaha utility could keep burning coal as renewable projects undergo study
Plans to stop burning coal next year at the North Omaha Station, a chief supplier of electricity to the region, likely won’t happen on schedule. Instead, the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) wants North Omaha Station, one of the country’s top emitters of nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxide, to keep operating until 2026. The OPPD […] The post In a twist, an Omaha utility could keep burning coal as renewable projects undergo study appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Nebraska Supreme Court dismisses appeal by Creighton students
Omaha police are investigating the city's latest homicide. Quick work by some observant federal agents helped Omaha police capture a suspect. 6 On Your Side: Flat fee CWS parking meters bring in $76,000. Updated: 6 hours ago. First reported right before the College World Series of a huge increase in...
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: The Facts Chuck Gray Is Forgetting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As I observe Representative Chuck Gray’s campaign for the Wyoming Secretary of State position, I find it hard to watch him take credit for how he successfully “authored and passed our state’s Voter ID law”. He seems to have forgotten the true facts behind the bill, so I have decided to come forward with the rest of the story.
York News-Times
Wonderline -- Readers ask about strange event at fairgrounds, grader purchase, artifact show
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: Is there any sort of idea yet regarding what happened at the York County Fairgrounds last Saturday, with those people getting suddenly sick in the 4-H food building?. A: As of now, the answer is no. Law enforcement tested everything...
klkntv.com
Urgent warning sent to parents as Lincoln welcomes back thousands of students
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There’s just one full week left before tens of thousands of college students begin the fall semester here in Lincoln. Both University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Southeast Community College start classes on August 22. That’s why the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is...
NebraskaTV
McDonald's, Target paying Nebraska farmers to adopt conservation practices
GILTNER, Neb. / DONIPHAN, Neb. — Nebraska farmers may find a prize inside a Happy Meal as McDonald’s turns to corn growers in the Beef State to help meet their climate goals. “They have huge demand to be able to be more regenerative, more sustainable,” said Florencia Abram...
KETV.com
Nebraska Medicine hosting CNA job fair Monday: Hospital system says there's a need for more support staff
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Medicine will host a job fair Monday, Aug. 15, to recruit dozens of support staff, including Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs). It will be at the Fred & Pamela Buffet Cancer Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Recruiters ask that you be 18 years or older with a high school diploma.
News Channel Nebraska
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY, Neb. -- Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
KETV.com
Nebraska Board of Regents lays out budget, including plans for $85 million medical facility
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Board of Regents laid out its budget for the coming year. At the meeting, NU President Ted Carter said the University of Nebraska system has been careful with its finances. However, with rising costs, they may have to find more ways to increase revenue.
KETV.com
Carter Lake anticipating growth with updated Comprehensive Plan
CARTER LAKE, Iowa — Expanding economic development and housing — that is what the city of Carter Lake is aiming to do with its Comprehensive Plan update this year. Iowa's only city west of the Missouri River wants to grow. Carter Lake is known for its waterfronts and Shoreline Golf Course, but residents say they are still missing the basics.
