WDEL 1150AM

Naamans' run to Williamsport falls one win short

Naamans Little League's hopes of going to the Little League World Series came up one game short as they fell to Pennsylvania 7-3 in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Final Friday afternoon. Naamans entered the championship game unbeaten in the double-elimination tournament, but the title game was a winner-take-all scenario. Luke Luzader...
cbs4indy.com

Mild, drier week ahead for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – A drier week with mild temperatures is on the way for Indianapolis!. After the showers moved through Indiana today, a rainbow set over Memorial Stadium on Indiana University’s campus in Bloomington. Angela Ganote snapped this picture while moving her child in on campus Sunday. A mild...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend North coach lobbying to have team added to LL World Series

Bend North Little League coach says he’s not done fighting to get his team into the World Series following Thursday’s controversial ending to the Northwest Regional Final. He’s asking Little League Baseball to add an 11th team — Bend North — to the field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania next week.
WBRE

LLWS Grand Slam Parade steps off Monday

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE.WYOU) — The Little League World Series 16th Grand Slam Parade will kick off Monday evening in Williamsport with baseball players from all over the world, and you can watch all the action right here on Eyewitness News. The parade is back in full swing after being canceled for the last two […]
WETM 18 News

New era begins for NP/Mansfield football

BLOSSBURG, Pa. (WETM) – The Panthers will have a new head coach this season for the first time in decades. Longtime North Penn/Mansfield football head coach Tom Dickinson has retired after guiding the Panthers for nearly 30 years. Chris Olson takes over as the new head coach after being an assistant for Dickinson for 24 […]
NorthcentralPA.com

190 golfers fundraise for paramedics through Evangelical Golf Classic

Selinsgrove, Pa. — Evangelical Community Hospital hosted its 36th Golf Classic on Friday, August 5 at the Susquehanna Valley Country Club. Even with temperatures hitting the 90s, the event was a great success with 190 golfers raising $49,885 for Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services. The annual Golf Classic raises funds for life-sustaining treatments from paramedics and emergency medical technicians on scene during emergencies. The emergency responders also give vital information to the emergency department before the patient arrives at the hospital. ...
wkok.com

75th Little League World Series Comes to South Williamsport Monday

The Little League Grand Slam Parade returns on Monday, August 15 for its 16th year of celebrations. Organized by the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau, the parade will welcome the 20 teams and their families to Williamsport for the 75th Little League World Series. Downtown activities, including stands with vendors, will...
cbs4indy.com

IndyCar driver Colton Herta takes talent to stage

INDIANAPOLIS – With no IndyCar race this weekend, drivers can kick back and charge up for the final three races of the season. Different drivers have different techniques. Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta likes a loud environment. CBS4 photojournalist Brett Bensley gives racing fans a backstage pass to one...
NorthcentralPA.com

Drive-through senior expo set

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Columbia County seniors are invited to a drive-through expo next week at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. It will be State Rep. David Millard's 19th annual senior expo and his last — he's retiring at the end of this year. The event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 9-11 a.m. Seniors will receive information regarding services, activities, and programs helpful to seniors, their families and their caregivers. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity will attend and be available to answer questions about unclaimed property, the state treasury, and more. The drive-through senior expo will be held rain or shine. For questions, call Millard's office at 570-387-0246 or 570-759-8734.
ocscanner.news

OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH BERWICK PA TONIGHT

Ocean County Scanner News extends our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the victims and their families as well as the first responders, hospital staff, medivac staff and all the heroes working hard to save the lives of those impacted by today’s events. Our team is in a feeling of disbelief as we are watching and reading as developments continue to come in. We are waiting for an official press conference and as soon as that is available we will bring it to you.
Newswatch 16

Lack of air conditioning leads schools to relax dress code

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A school district in Northumberland County is relaxing its dress code as the school year starts due to a lack of air conditioning. According to a statement from the superintendent on the school's Facebook page, students in the Shamokin Area School District will be allowed to wear things like t-shirts and gym shirts to school but only for the first two weeks.
cbs4indy.com

IU, Purdue split IUPUI into separate academic organizations

INDIANAPOLIS — After 52 years, IUPUI is getting a new vision, splitting the joint institute into separate academic organizations. On Friday, Indiana University and Purdue University announced that they are taking a new look at how the Indianapolis campus is operated. The new vision, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding, will transform the joint venture between the two universities into separate academic organizations.
cbs4indy.com

Scecina volleyball coach on leave for conduct violation

INDIANAPOLIS — A volleyball coach at Scecina Memorial High School has been put on leave for conduct violations, sources confirm. Kevin Griffin, a volleyball coach at Scecina, was put on paid administrative leave while he is being investigated for a “code of conduct violation”, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis said in a statement Friday.
cbs4indy.com

Husband of missing Carmel mom acquitted in unrelated stalking case

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. – A man whose wife was reported missing earlier this year has been acquitted in an unrelated stalking case. Jurors returned a not guilty verdict against Xavier Breland, who’d been accused of putting a GPS tracker inside a stuffed animal belonging to his daughter in order to track the girl’s mother and her family.
