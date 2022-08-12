Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Pennsylvania advances to Little League World Series after defeating Delaware for Mid-Atlantic title
BRISTOL – Pennsylvania picked up right where it left off Thursday afternoon as it continued to get timely hits and score runs on its way to winning the Mid-Atlantic Regional Tournament over Delaware, 7-3, and advancing to the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport. Delaware previously beat Pennsylvania...
WDEL 1150AM
Naamans' run to Williamsport falls one win short
Naamans Little League's hopes of going to the Little League World Series came up one game short as they fell to Pennsylvania 7-3 in the Mid-Atlantic Regional Final Friday afternoon. Naamans entered the championship game unbeaten in the double-elimination tournament, but the title game was a winner-take-all scenario. Luke Luzader...
Sports Edge: Williamsport needs to do the right thing for a Little League controversy
Something happened at the end of an Oregon-Washington game that leaves a very bitter taste in my mouth - I’ve seen some screwy endings, but I am waiting for someone from Little League in Williamsport to explain what happened.
Pa. champ Hollidaysburg drops Delaware, is bound for Little League World Series in Williamsport
Pennsylvania will be represented well at the Little League World Series. Hollidaysburg wrapped up a Mid-Atlantic Region title Friday by downing Delaware 7-3, meaning the state champion is bound for Williamsport.
▶️ Bend North coach lobbying to have team added to LL World Series
Bend North Little League coach says he’s not done fighting to get his team into the World Series following Thursday’s controversial ending to the Northwest Regional Final. He’s asking Little League Baseball to add an 11th team — Bend North — to the field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania next week.
LLWS Grand Slam Parade steps off Monday
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE.WYOU) — The Little League World Series 16th Grand Slam Parade will kick off Monday evening in Williamsport with baseball players from all over the world, and you can watch all the action right here on Eyewitness News. The parade is back in full swing after being canceled for the last two […]
75th Little League World Series Comes to South Williamsport Monday
The Little League Grand Slam Parade returns on Monday, August 15 for its 16th year of celebrations. Organized by the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau, the parade will welcome the 20 teams and their families to Williamsport for the 75th Little League World Series. Downtown activities, including stands with vendors, will...
Little League World Series good for the local economy
With all of that baseball comes an influx of people into the Williamsport area. In turn, that brings more business to the area.
