Austin, TX

CBS Austin

School districts no longer offering free meals to all students

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Parents, teachers address back-to-school concerns ahead of new year

AUSTIN, Texas - The first day of school is just days away for many students, teachers, and staff in Central Texas. They are returning to campus with uncertainty as the teacher shortage continues and many are on high alert after the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde. The last...
UVALDE, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock ISD brings back application requirement for free and reduced-price school meals

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock Independent School District is bringing back the requirement to apply for free and reduced-priced school meals for the 2022-2023 school year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students, but that funding is no longer authorized to continue for the upcoming school year.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

Its back to school season, know when your first day is

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s back-to-school season once again. School staff and teachers are making the final preparations before thousands of children return to campus for the 2022-2023 school year. Here are when classes begin for central Texas districts:. Monday, August 8: Cherokee ISD. Tuesday, August 9: Del Valle...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin colleges, universities clarify COVID policies ahead of school year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin area universities and colleges are on the verge of starting the 2022-2023 school year. The return to campus comes with some caution -- not only because of COVID but also monkeypox. Official move-in at UT is a week from today, and this year the university’s policy is a little different.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program available for Austin residents underserved online

AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin households who need a home internet connection but can't afford it may now be able to apply to a new government program. The Federal Communications Commission's new Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) helps qualifying households whether it's for the school children's homework, finding and applying for jobs online, working from home, completing medical forms, printing documents, etc.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Skill point Alliance working to fill HVAC tech vacancies with free program

AUSTIN, Texas — With record-breaking heat sticking around, the need for HVAC technicians is becoming crucial. Fewer people are entering the industry, leading to worker shortages. Skillpoint Alliance, CBS Austin’s August community partner is helping fill the vacancies free of charge. “We’re always short on HVAC techs,” said...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

3 injured in two-vehicle collision in North Austin overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — First responders said three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in North Austin overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 9100 Research Blvd Northbound at around 11:47 p.m. ATCEMS medics said two adults were taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Mason County bat cave welcomes adventurous visitors

Bat lovers probably know that Austin is home to the world's largest urban colony of Mexican free-tailed bats. But did you know there's a Hill Country cave that's off the beaten path and boasts twice as many?. Tucked away in rural Mason County in the Northwest Hill Country, the Eckert...
MASON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Pflugerville man arrested and charged for murder of Florence woman

Williamson County detectives arrested a man for the Aug. 4 murder of 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier of Florence. The United States Marshals Office turned over Joshua Anthony Gilbreath, a 26-year-old from Pflugerville, to Williamson County detectives around 3 a.m. Saturday. He was found in a parking lot off Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
CBS Austin

Man hit and killed by drunk driver in North Austin overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was hit and killed by a drunk driver in North Austin late Thursday night, the Austin Police Department said. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics responded around 11:42 p.m. to the 7500 block of N. Lamar Blvd. in the northbound lanes. APD Watch Command...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Leander

LEANDER, Texas — Leander police said a suspect was taken into custody following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday from someone who said that a man shot his girlfriend in the 1100 block of Snow Goose. When officers entered the house, they...
LEANDER, TX
CBS Austin

"Anna In The Tropics" at The Ground Flour Theatre

Shimmering with passion and poetry, Anna In The Tropics is a romantic drama that embodies a family of cigar makers whose loves and lives are played out against the backdrop of Depression-era America. Set in Ybor City (Tampa) in 1929, Cruz celebrates the search for a new identity and a new land weaving the tale of a Cuban-American cigar factory with the arrival of a new “lector” who casts a spell on the workers, transforming their passions and desires through the affirming passion of art.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

One dead after shooting in Elgin, related shooting occurs around 9 hours later

ELGIN, Texas — One person died after a shooting in Elgin Saturday afternoon and a related shooting occurred approximately nine hours later. The Elgin Police Department said the first shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Alamo Street. The person who was shot was then found in a crashed car less than a mile away.
ELGIN, TX

