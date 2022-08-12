Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
Related
CBS Austin
School districts no longer offering free meals to all students
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin ISD parents are preparing to send their kids back to school bright and early Monday morning. This also goes for several other school districts in Central Texas. There is a change many families will need to address this year as most school districts will no longer provide free meals to all students.
CBS Austin
Parents, teachers address back-to-school concerns ahead of new year
AUSTIN, Texas - The first day of school is just days away for many students, teachers, and staff in Central Texas. They are returning to campus with uncertainty as the teacher shortage continues and many are on high alert after the Robb Elementary School mass shooting in Uvalde. The last...
CBS Austin
Round Rock ISD brings back application requirement for free and reduced-price school meals
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock Independent School District is bringing back the requirement to apply for free and reduced-priced school meals for the 2022-2023 school year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students, but that funding is no longer authorized to continue for the upcoming school year.
CBS Austin
Its back to school season, know when your first day is
AUSTIN, Texas — It’s back-to-school season once again. School staff and teachers are making the final preparations before thousands of children return to campus for the 2022-2023 school year. Here are when classes begin for central Texas districts:. Monday, August 8: Cherokee ISD. Tuesday, August 9: Del Valle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
AISD to provide free meals for students at 76 schools with federally funded CEP program
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District said on Friday that it will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students at 76 schools for the 2022-2023 school year. These schools participate in the federally funded Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, a meal service option that...
CBS Austin
Austin colleges, universities clarify COVID policies ahead of school year
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin area universities and colleges are on the verge of starting the 2022-2023 school year. The return to campus comes with some caution -- not only because of COVID but also monkeypox. Official move-in at UT is a week from today, and this year the university’s policy is a little different.
CBS Austin
FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program available for Austin residents underserved online
AUSTIN, Texas — Thousands of Austin households who need a home internet connection but can't afford it may now be able to apply to a new government program. The Federal Communications Commission's new Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) helps qualifying households whether it's for the school children's homework, finding and applying for jobs online, working from home, completing medical forms, printing documents, etc.
CBS Austin
Skill point Alliance working to fill HVAC tech vacancies with free program
AUSTIN, Texas — With record-breaking heat sticking around, the need for HVAC technicians is becoming crucial. Fewer people are entering the industry, leading to worker shortages. Skillpoint Alliance, CBS Austin’s August community partner is helping fill the vacancies free of charge. “We’re always short on HVAC techs,” said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
2 dead, 1 uninjured in major crash in east Travis County, SH-130 NB shut down
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people have died following a serious collision involving three vehicles in east Travis County on Sunday. Austin-Travis County EMS medics responded around 12:54 p.m. to the 5000-7500 block of N. SH-130 northbound - just north of Farm to Market 969. EMS said two people...
CBS Austin
New revolutionary treatment offers relief to Texans dealing with ED
8/12/22 — Miles Broadhead with Valley Side Medical Clinic explains the science behind acoustic wave therapy and how it addresses the root cause of ED. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin Lifestyle Show.
CBS Austin
AFD responds to accidental kitchen fire at taco restaurant in South Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at a taco restaurant in South Austin early Sunday morning. AFD says the 911 call came in at 5:56 a.m. of a fire at the Taquerias Arandinas located at 700 W. William Cannon. AFD said the fire was...
CBS Austin
3 injured in two-vehicle collision in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — First responders said three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in North Austin overnight. Austin-Travis County EMS responded to 9100 Research Blvd Northbound at around 11:47 p.m. ATCEMS medics said two adults were taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Mason County bat cave welcomes adventurous visitors
Bat lovers probably know that Austin is home to the world's largest urban colony of Mexican free-tailed bats. But did you know there's a Hill Country cave that's off the beaten path and boasts twice as many?. Tucked away in rural Mason County in the Northwest Hill Country, the Eckert...
CBS Austin
Pflugerville man arrested and charged for murder of Florence woman
Williamson County detectives arrested a man for the Aug. 4 murder of 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier of Florence. The United States Marshals Office turned over Joshua Anthony Gilbreath, a 26-year-old from Pflugerville, to Williamson County detectives around 3 a.m. Saturday. He was found in a parking lot off Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
CBS Austin
Man hit and killed by drunk driver in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was hit and killed by a drunk driver in North Austin late Thursday night, the Austin Police Department said. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics responded around 11:42 p.m. to the 7500 block of N. Lamar Blvd. in the northbound lanes. APD Watch Command...
CBS Austin
The Austin Police Department needs help identifying a suspect of a Footlocker robbery
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department needs help identifying a suspect involved in a Footlocker robbery in East Austin. The Incident occurred on Thursday, July 21, 2022, around 12:34 p.m. at the Footlocker located at 5405 block N IH 35 SVRD Northbound. Austin Police says, the suspect displayed...
CBS Austin
Austin police seek help identifying robbery suspects at Chase Bank in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department needs the public's help identifying two suspects of a robbery at a Chase Bank in North Austin this week. Police said the robbery happened on Thursday, August 11 at the Chase Bank at 1700 W. Parmer Lane and Metric Boulevard at 2:22 p.m.
CBS Austin
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — Leander police said a suspect was taken into custody following a homicide investigation on Saturday. Police received a call around 3:15 a.m. Saturday from someone who said that a man shot his girlfriend in the 1100 block of Snow Goose. When officers entered the house, they...
CBS Austin
"Anna In The Tropics" at The Ground Flour Theatre
Shimmering with passion and poetry, Anna In The Tropics is a romantic drama that embodies a family of cigar makers whose loves and lives are played out against the backdrop of Depression-era America. Set in Ybor City (Tampa) in 1929, Cruz celebrates the search for a new identity and a new land weaving the tale of a Cuban-American cigar factory with the arrival of a new “lector” who casts a spell on the workers, transforming their passions and desires through the affirming passion of art.
CBS Austin
One dead after shooting in Elgin, related shooting occurs around 9 hours later
ELGIN, Texas — One person died after a shooting in Elgin Saturday afternoon and a related shooting occurred approximately nine hours later. The Elgin Police Department said the first shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East Alamo Street. The person who was shot was then found in a crashed car less than a mile away.
Comments / 0